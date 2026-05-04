8 best face washes for acne, according to dermatologists

8 best face washes for acne-prone skin: Doctors recommend these products to help control breakouts, reduce oil, and improve your skin's health

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Acne is a common skin problem, and choosing the right face wash for acne-prone skin can help you achieve clearer skin. Many cleansers are either too mild, leaving oil and bacteria on the skin, or too harsh, which can irritate the skin and cause redness. A study published in the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology (2019) found that washing your face too often can worsen acne by increasing inflammation and oil production. A good face wash for acne-prone skin should remove dirt, control oil, and target acne-causing bacteria without drying out the skin. {{{htmlData}}}

How to 100% clear acne?

Using the right products consistently is key to seeing improvements in your skin. Look for active ingredients like salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, or niacinamide. Knowing these ingredients, you can choose face washes that help with breakouts, keep your skin clear, and support acne-prone skin.

What are the best face washes for acne-prone skin?

Here are 8 highly-rated face washes for people with acne-prone skin:

Tea Tree Face Wash for Acne and Pimples -100ml | Mamaearth

The Mamaearth Tea Tree Pimple Control Face Wash is best for oily, acne-prone skin. It contains tea tree oil and salicylic acid, which help clear pores, reduce excess oil, and target pimples. This face wash is lightweight and won’t dry out your skin, making it perfect for daily use and helping to prevent breakouts. If you want a simple way to calm acne, protect your skin, and achieve healthy-looking skin, this face wash can help keep your skin balanced.

Reasons to buy

This product contains tea tree oil and salicylic acid, which help treat acne.

Control oil

Free of sulfates and parabens.

Reason to avoid

No quick fixes for stubborn acne.

Not safe for sensitive skin.

Customer feedback: This product gently cleanses your skin, controls oil, and helps reduce pimples over time. Results may vary depending on your skin type.

2. The Derma Co. 2% Sali-Cinamide Anti-Acne Face Wash with 2% Salicylic Acid & 2% Niacinamide – 150ml

This Derma Co. 2% Sali-Cinamide Anti-Acne Face Wash is ideal for people with acne-prone, oily, or sensitive skin. It contains 2% salicylic acid and 2% niacinamide, which help unclog pores, reduce breakouts, and soothe redness by controlling oil production. For best results, use it in the morning and at night. If you have pimples or excess oil, this gentle yet effective face wash makes daily cleansing easy, keeping your skin clear and oil-free.

Reasons to buy

Fragrance free

Dermatologist-approved formula

Niacinamide soothes and heals the skin.

Reason to avoid

Not suitable for dry or sensitive skin.

There is a slight medical smell.

Customer feedback: This face wash helps control breakouts and promotes smoother, acne-free skin. Some customers, however, report that it can cause dryness with daily use.

3. Neutrogena Oil Free Acne Wash | 2% Salicylic Acid Deep Cleansing Face Wash for Oily Skin|Hydrating, Alcohol Free

Best budget Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Wash is a gentle face wash for oily and acne-prone skin. It contains 2% salicylic acid, which helps clean pores, reduce breakouts, and control excess oil without drying out your skin. This product is alcohol-free and won’t clog pores, making it suitable for both men and women with pimples or blackheads. Use it in the morning and at night to support clearer skin and a more balanced complexion while feeling fresh and helping to improve post-acne marks.

Reasons to buy

This product contains 2% salicylic acid to effectively control acne.

No alcohol and won’t clog your pores.

Dermatologist tested

Reason to avoid

It may cause dryness.

It’s a bit costly for the amount you get.

Customer feedback: Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Wash keeps my oily skin fresh. It unclogs pores, reduces pimples, and feels gentle without drying my skin daily.

4. Minimalist Anti-Acne Salicylic Acid 2% Face Wash For Oily & Acne Prone Skin | With LHA for Pore Cleansing, Oil Control

If you have oily, acne-prone skin, try The Minimalist Anti-Acne Face Wash. It has 2% salicylic acid and LHA, which help clear pores and control oil. This face wash also helps prevent breakouts. Its gentle formula cleans your skin without drying it out, making it great for everyday use. It’s perfect for anyone who wants clear and calm skin without harsh chemicals or irritation. For a more powerful treatment, consider adding the Best Strong Treatment to your skincare routine.

Reasons to buy

Helps to clean deep pores.

No fragrance added.

Dermatologist tested

Reason to avoid: There are no quick fixes for severe acne.

Customer feedback: This product works well for oily, acne-prone skin. It helps clear pores, control oil, and reduce breakouts. However, it might feel a bit dry at first.

5. CeraVe Blemish Control Cleanser with 2% Salicylic Acid & Niacinamide for Acne Prone Skin, Controls Acne & Spots

CeraVe Blemish Control Cleanser is best for oily and acne-prone skin. It contains 2% salicylic acid, which unclogs pores, and niacinamide, which calms irritation and helps reduce blemishes. This gentle, soap-free formula cleans deeply without drying out your skin. It makes breakouts easier to manage. The special ceramides in the cleanser support your skin barrier and target specific areas while reducing excess oil. This makes it a great option for daily acne care.

Reasons to buy

Nicinamide helps to soothe skin.

No fragrance or parabens added.

It removes extra oil.

Reason to avoid: Higher price.

Customer feedback: This gentle yet effective cleanser clears pores, reduces blemishes, and soothes breakouts without irritation. It is ideal for oily, acne-prone skin.

6. Be Bodywise 2% Salicylic Acid Face Wash for Acne Prone skin | For Oily & Sensitive skin | Deep Cleanses your Skin & Prevents Acne

Be Bodywise 2% Salicylic Acid Face Wash is designed for oily and sensitive skin. It cleanses gently but effectively without irritating. The 2% salicylic acid exfoliates, unclogs pores, and helps prevent acne. Developed by dermatologists, this soothing formula does not dry out the skin. Suitable for daily use to control excess oil and breakouts, it is an excellent choice for clearer, calmer skin, especially for sensitive skin types.

Reasons to buy

No parabens or sulfates.

Fragrance free

Gently removes dead skin and clears clogged pores.

Reason to avoid: Using this product may make your skin feel dry or tight afterwards.

Customer feedback: This product cleans my oily skin well and helps prevent breakouts. However, it can feel dry if I don’t use moisturiser afterwards.

7. Plum Green Tea Pore Cleansing Face Wash for Oily, Acne Prone, Dry & Combination Skin | with Glycolic Acid | Fight Pimples

Say goodbye to stubborn pimples with Plum Green Tea Pore Cleansing Face Wash, the best budget option. This face wash contains glycolic acid, which helps remove dead skin cells and unclog pores. It also helps control oil production. Suitable for all skin types, it refreshes your skin without making it dry. This makes daily cleansing easy and effective. It’s a smart choice for clearer, balanced skin that feels clean and comfortable.

Reasons to buy

Green tea helps reduce pimples and excess oil.

Cleans away dirt and dead skin.

This product does not dry out and is safe to use every day.

Reason to avoid: This product is not suitable for very dry skin.

Customer feedback: This wash helps control oil and clear pimples without drying your skin. However, it may feel a little tingly on sensitive areas.

8. Dr. Sheth’s Neem & 2% Salicylic Acid Face Wash | For Oily & Acne Prone Skin | With 1% Zinc PCA, Vitamin E, C & B5 | Deeply Cleanses

Dr Sheth’s Neem & 2% Salicylic Acid Face Wash is designed for oily, acne-prone skin. It cleans deeply and gently exfoliates thanks to 2% salicylic acid. The face wash also includes zinc PCA, vitamins E, C, and B5. These ingredients help control excess oil, soothe irritation, and promote clearer skin. Its lightweight and gentle formula refreshes your skin without causing dryness, making daily acne care simple and effective. For best results, use it as a strong treatment in your skincare routine.

Reasons to buy

2% salicylic acid is effective at controlling acne.

Tested by dermatologists for Indian skin.

Neem extract provides antibacterial protection.

Reason to avoid

Consistently using breakout control may be necessary.

This product is not suitable for very dry or sensitive skin.

Customer feedback: Customers noticed fewer pimples after regular use of the product. They found it effective for oily, acne-prone skin. Some even reported that their skin felt dry afterwards.

[Disclaimer: This article has been created in partnership with Honasa (MamaEarth). The first two products listed in this article are sponsored, and the others are in no particular order of priority. At Health Shots, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including, but not limited to, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, arising from the products. Consult a doctor before using any products.]