Best face wash for summer (2025): Top 7 picks to beat the heat and oil
As the temperature rises during the summer season, your skin demands more than just a splash of water. It needs a face wash that can combat oil, cleanse deeply, and refresh you instantly. Whether you have oily, dry, or combination skin, choosing the right summer face wash can keep your skin healthy. From cooling gel-based cleansers to hydrating foam washes, there is something for every skin type and concern. And the best part? You don’t have to splurge! We have rounded up the best face wash for summer 2025 that cleanses without stripping and leaves you glowing, not greasy. Dive in to discover your perfect match and grab them at great discounts this season.
7 best face wash for summer
The best face wash for summer helps preserve the skin’s barrier and treats cosmetic issues like oil and grime accumulation, as per the Research Journal of Topical and Cosmetic Sciences. Explore the top-rated picks now:
1. Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser
Cetaphil’s Gentle Skin Cleanser hydrates as it cleanses, making it ideal for dry, sensitive, or irritated skin. Its non-foaming, soap-free formula maintains the skin’s pH balance and moisture barrier. With key ingredients like niacinamide, panthenol, and glycerin, this 1L cleanser is dermatologist-recommended and can be used with or without water.
Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser , Hydrating Face Wash for Dry to Normal Skin ,Soap Free & Non irritating 1Ltr
Reason to buy:
- Gentle and hydrating for all skin types
- Fragrance-free and pH-balanced
Reason to avoid:
- May feel too mild for oily or very dirty skin
- Some users report packaging issues like leakage
Customers’ reactions: Customers praised this best face wash for summer for its gentle, hydrating, and suitable for sensitive skin. However, some found it pricey and disliked the scent or the lid quality.
2. Minimalist 2% Salicylic Acid + LHA Face Wash
This sulfate-free face wash tackles acne from the surface and deep within the pores. LHA gently exfoliates while salicylic acid and zinc regulate oil and prevent breakouts. Non-drying and free from fragrance and parabens, this best face wash for summer is ideal for oily and acne-prone skin.
Minimalist Anti-Acne Salicylic Acid 2% Face Wash with LHA for Pore Cleansing, Oil Control & Sebum Regulation | Sulfate-Free Formula with Zinc for Gentle Exfoliation | Suitable for Oily, Combination, and Acne-Prone Skin| For Women & Men| 250 ml
Reason to buy:
- Great for acne-prone and oily skin
- Multi-level cleansing with zero dryness
Reason to avoid:
- Might not stop oiliness for everyone
- A slight scent may not suit all preferences
Customers’ reactions: Customers liked this best face wash for summer for its effectiveness in reducing acne and oil in under a week.
3. Lakmé Blush & Glow Strawberry Face Wash (Pack of 3)
Infused with vitamin C and strawberry extracts, this best face wash for summer deep cleanses with gentle microbeads. It refreshes the skin, controls excess oil, and adds a healthy glow. Moreover, it is great for those looking for a fruity and exfoliating summer cleanser that also hydrates.
LAKMÉ Blush & Glow Exfoliating Face Wash With Vitamin C Serum, Hydrating And Gentle Facewash With Strawberry Fruit Extracts, 100Gm
Reason to buy:
- Affordable multi-pack with hydrating glow
- Fruity freshness with mild exfoliation
Reason to avoid:
- Contains fragrance
- Not suitable for very sensitive or acne-prone skin
Customers’ reactions: Customers loved this best face wash for summer for its glow-boosting and soft feel.
4. The Derma Co 2% Sali-Cinamide Face Wash
Combining 2% salicylic acid with 2% niacinamide, this powerful and the best face wash for summer helps fight acne and fade marks. It unclogs pores while Aquaxyl prevents post-wash dryness. Moreover, it is an a dermatologist-developed option, which is ideal for oily and combination skin types.
The Derma Co 2% Sali-Cinamide Anti-Acne Face Wash | With 2% Salicylic Acid & 2% Niacinamide I Treats Active Acne & Fades Acne Marks I For Oily & Combination Skin I Power of 2 Actives | For Men & Women | 150 ml
Reason to buy:
- Dual active formula to fight acne and marks
- Hydrates while cleansing
Reason to avoid:
- Can cause dryness for non-oily skin
- Some users experience itchiness
Customers’ reactions: This best face wash for oily skin was liked by customers for its acne healing and oil control. A few users mentioned dryness and irritation on non-oily skin.
5. Mamaearth Vitamin C Face Wash
This toxin-free face wash uses vitamin C and turmeric to cleanse, brighten, and fight free radicals. Ideal for acne-prone, oily, and dull skin, this best face wash for summer improves skin tone and texture without harsh chemicals. Moreover, it is dermatologically tested and suitable for all skin types.
Mamaearth Vitamin C Face Wash for Women & Men 250ml- Toxin-Free & Oil-Free Face Wash for Acne-Prone, Dry & Oily Skin - Illuminates Skin
Reason to buy:
- Natural formula with skin-brightening actives
- Free from parabens and SLS
Reason to avoid:
- May irritate eyes
- Not hydrating enough for dry skin types
Customers’ reactions: Customers liked this best face wash for women for its gentle, fresh cleansing. While some praised its scent and effect, others reported dryness and eye irritation.
6. Dot & Key Vitamin C + E Gel Face Wash
Powered by triple vitamin C, niacinamide, and Sicilian blood orange, this gel face wash gives your skin a bright, even tone. It gently cleanses without drying, removes dullness, and targets dark spots.
DOT & KEY Vitamin C + E Super Bright Gel Face Wash For Glowing And Brightening Skin | All Skin Types| With Triple Vitamin C| Face Wash For Women & Men|175 Ml
Reason to buy:
- Brightens and deep cleanses without dryness
- Safe for sensitive skin
- Non-comedogenic, sulphate-free
Reason to avoid:
- May not suit extremely dry skin
- Some users find it slightly drying
Customers’ reactions: Customers loved this best face wash for summer for its non-drying and glow-boosting properties.
7. Forest Essentials Delicate Facial Cleanser
Crafted with neem, Kashmiri saffron, and floral waters, this Ayurvedic cleanser is designed for sensitive, acne-prone, and oily skin. Moreover, it is free from sulfates and parabens, which helps purify without stripping the skin.
Forest Essentials Delicate Saffron & Neem Facial Cleanser with Hyaluronic Acid & Niacinamide | Designed For Acne Prone & Sensitive Skin | Gentle, Clarifying Face Wash | Sulphate & Paraben Free
Reason to buy:
- Ayurvedic, gentle and nourishing
- Great for oily, sensitive skin
Reason to avoid:
- Premium price tag
- Might not offer intense cleansing
Customers’ reactions: Customers liked this best face wash for summer for its luxurious feel, gentle formula, and natural scent. However, some found it expensive.
Best overall product:
Minimalist 2% Salicylic Acid + LHA Face Wash delivers on every front – acne control, oil regulation, gentle exfoliation, and zero dryness. Backed by science and free from nasties, this best face wash for glowing skin is perfect for oily and acne-prone skin. Moreover, it can also give visible results in days, making it a reliable, effective, and skin-friendly daily cleanser.
Best value for money:
Lakmé Blush & Glow Strawberry Face Wash is affordable, refreshing, and mildly exfoliating. This best face wash for summer offers excellent value for normal to oily skin. With a glow-boosting formula and vitamin C benefits, it is ideal for summer skincare on a budget.
What are the benefits of using face wash in summer?
In summer, a face wash helps remove sweat, excess oil, and dirt that clog pores and cause breakouts. It refreshes the skin, prevents acne, and keeps your face feeling clean and cool. Many face washes also control shine, balance oil production, and reduce dullness caused by sun exposure. Using a suitable cleanser twice daily ensures your skin stays healthy, hydrated, and glowing despite the heat, humidity, and pollution. Cleansers provide moisturising benefits and can remove sebum, dirt, dead cells and microorganisms, as per a study published in the Indian Journal of Dermatology.
How to choose the best face wash for summer?
The best face wash for summer is one that deeply cleanses without stripping the skin’s natural moisture. Look for formulas with gentle exfoliants, oil-controlling ingredients, and antioxidants like vitamin C or niacinamide. A good summer face wash should remove sweat, dirt, and excess oil, prevent breakouts, and leave your skin feeling refreshed and hydrated, making it an essential part of your daily skincare routine during hot, humid months.
Add the best face wash for summer to your routine and keep your skin clean!
Best face wash for summer
How often should I wash my face?
You should wash your face at least twice daily, once in the morning and once before bedtime. Use a mild face wash and make sure to not go overboard with the face wash as frequent washing may strip away the natural oils from the skin.
What is the difference between a face wash and face cleanser?
Face wash is a liquid-based product, which is designed to clean open pores, and remove excessive oil, dead skin cells and other impurities. They can enhance blood circulation and make your skin radiant and fresh. Face cleansers are made to remove makeup, grime and dirt. They contribute to the elasticity, hydration level and overall health of your skin.
What are the different types of face wash?
Face washes are available in different formulations, each one suiting different skin types. From gel face wash, cream-based products, foam face wash, and clay face wash to micellar water, there is a wide variety of face washes available.
Can face wash remove pimples?
A face wash that contains acne-fighting ingredients like benzoyl peroxide can help reduce acne. They can remove all the impurities from your skin by deeply cleansing it.
