7 best face masks of 2025 for glowing skin you must try

Using the best face mask can help to hydrate and clean your face to make it look radiant. Check out these top 10 face mask brands of 2025.

And not to be missed... At Health Shots, your health is our priority!

Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.

Do you also think that using a hydrating moisturiser is enough to keep your skin plump and radiant? That’s not true! Adding the best face mask to your skincare routine can have a significant impact on your skin’s health, hydrating it and making it smooth and soft. They can repair the natural barrier and brighten and clarify the skin. Packed with texture-smoothing ingredients, this skincare product can improve the appearance of pores. However, choosing a face mask is not an easy task, especially with so many options out there. To make things easy for you, we have handpicked some of the best face masks in India that you should give a try in 2025.

7 best face mask brands

Try the best face mask to keep your skin glowing and healthy. Here are the top 10 options for you:

1. O3 Professional D-Tan Face Mask

Try the O3 Professional D-Tan Face Mask to get glowing skin. This may be the best face mask as it contains eucalyptus oil, clove oil and pea extract, which can offer an instant brightening and hydrating effect. The brand claims that this product is free from parabens, which makes it safe to use.

16837864

Specifications of O3 Professional D-Tan Face Mask:

Concern: Tan removal

Skin type: Oily

Reasons to buy:

Cruelty-free

Removes tan instantly

Hydrates naturally

Reason to avoid:

Not suitable for all skin types

Why choose: You may opt for this best face mask for oily skin as it is cruelty-free.

Customer reaction: Customers like its packaging and effectiveness.

2. Pilgrim 24K Glow Skin Brightening Face Mask

Include the goodness of gold in your skincare routine with the Pilgrim 24K Glow Skin Brightening Face Mask. This best face mask for women contains pure 24K gold and olive leaf extract to brighten, nourish and soothe your skin. Regular use may help to enhance skin firmness.

16699716

Specifications of Pilgrim 24K Gold Skin Brightening Face Mask:

Concern: Hydration

Skin type: Dry

Reasons to buy:

Dermatologically tested

Instant facelift

Radiant glow

Targets dull skin and dark spots

Reasons to avoid:

Not suitable for all skin types

Fragrance may not suit everyone

Why choose it: You may opt for this best face mask in India as it can refresh and hydrate your skin.

Customer reaction: Users of this best face mask for dry skin like its ingredients, effectiveness and value for money.

3. Foxtale DeTan Skin Mask

Hydrate your skin with the Foxtale DeTan Skin Mask. It may be the best face mask as it contains lactic acid, Brazilian purple clay, kaolin clay and aquaxyl. Regular use may help to remove dead skin cells, hydrate skin, detox skin, absorb excess oil, and brighten and lock in moisture. Moreover, it is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

29253832

Specifications of Foxtale DeTan Skin Mask:

Concern: Dark spots

Skin type: All

Reasons to buy:

Targets dark spots

Vegan

Creamy texture

Improves skin tone

Reason to avoid:

Fragrance may not suit people with sensitive skin.

Why choose: You may opt for this best face mask as it can leave your skin with a radiant glow and a hydrating feel.

Customer reaction: Customers like its lightweight and easy-to-use formulation. However, some mention that its strong fragrance is not suitable for sensitive skin.

Also Read: 7 chocolate face masks that can have you glowing in no time

4. Dot & Key Anti-Acne Salicylic Green Clay Face Mask

Protect your skin from pollution and acne with the Dot & Key Anti-Acne Salicylic Green Clay Face Mask. It may be the best face mask as it claims to give relief from acne and redness in 10 minutes. Packed with super cica, salicylic acid, matcha green tea and French green clay, this face mask may absorb excess oil and dirt, stimulate blood circulation and fight acne-causing bacteria.

11349132

Specifications of Dot & Key Anti-Acne Salicylic Green Clay Face Mask:

Concern: Acne or blemishes

Skin type: Oily or acne-prone skin

Reasons to buy:

Dermatologically tested

Sulfate-free, Paraben-free

Alcohol-free

Cruelty-free

Reason to avoid:

Not suitable for all skin types

Why choose: You may opt for this best face mask for glowing skin for its mineral oil and essential oil-free formula.

Customer reaction: Customers like its value for money, packaging and smell.

5. MCaffeine Tan Removal Coffee Face Mask

Get rid of tan with the MCaffeine Tan Removal Coffee Face Mask. Packed with caffeine, argan oil, vitamin E and pure Arabica coffee, this face mask may control oil, cleanse pores, remove tan and nourish your skin. It may even moisturise, hydrate and exfoliate your skin to make it look even-toned.

10901914

Specifications of MCaffeine Tan Removal Coffee Face Mask:

Concern: Acne, blemishes

Skin type: Oily

Reasons to buy:

Cruelty-free

Vegan

Zero plastic footprint

Silicone-free

Reason to avoid:

Not suitable for all skin types.

Why choose: You may choose this best face mask for its paraben-free formulation.

Customer reaction: Customers like it as it can make your skin feel smoother and brighter.

Also Read: Best rice face masks: Discover top 8 choices for radiant skin.

6. Mamaearth Ubtan Face Pack Mask for Glowing Skin

Include the goodness of turmeric and apricot oil in your skincare routine with the Mamaearth Ubtan Face Pack. It contains saffron, turmeric and apricot oil for bright and radiant skin.

11081548

Specifications of Mamaearth Ubtan Face Pack:

Skin type: Oily

Concern: Dull skin

Reasons to buy:

Dermatologically tested

Suitable for oily skin

Reforms dull skin

Reason to avoid:

May not suit every skin type

Why choose: You may choose this best face mask as it claims to leave you with smoother and brighter skin.

Customer reaction: Customers like its effective and refreshing feel. However, some complain about experiencing a burning sensation.

7. Beauty of Joseon

Enjoy the goodness of Rice & Honey with the Beauty of Joseon Face Mask. Regular use of this best face mask in India may lead to smooth and clean skin. It may even give a plump and hydrating effect to make your skin feel healthy from within.

30129660

Specifications of Beauty of Joseon:

Concern: Uneven skin tone

Skin type: Combination

Reasons to buy:

Paraben-free

Targets uneven skin tone

Suitable for combination skin

Reason to avoid:

It may not suit every skin type.

Why choose: You may opt for this best face mask for pigmentation as it claims to make your skin smooth and tight.

Customer reaction: Customers like its hydrating effect. They mention that it is suitable for sensitive skin as well.

Best overall product:

Foxtale DeTan Skin Mask stands out as the best face mask option. It is suitable for all skin types and offers multiple benefits like dark spot reduction, hydration, detoxification, oil control and skin brightening. Additionally, it is vegan and has a creamy texture.

Best value for money:

MCaffeine Tan Removal Coffee Face Mask offers the best value for money as it is cruelty-free, vegan, silicone-free and has zero plastic footprints. This face mask can remove tan, control oil, cleanse pores and hydrate your skin.

Also Read: Best blackhead removing face mask: 6 top picks for clear skin

What are the benefits of the best face mask?

1. Deep cleansing – The best face masks can help remove dirt, oil, and impurities from the skin, unclogging pores for a refreshed look.

2. Hydration and nourishment – Many face masks for women contain moisturising ingredients that keep the skin soft, smooth, and hydrated.

3. Brightening and even skin tone – The best face masks with ingredients like vitamin C, turmeric, and clay can help reduce dullness and dark spots. This can promote a radiant complexion.

4. Oil and acne control – Using the best charcoal face mask or any other type may help absorb excess oil. This can help to prevent acne and breakouts.

5. Anti-ageing benefits – Some masks contain antioxidants and collagen-boosting ingredients that reduce fine lines and improve skin elasticity.

6. Relaxation – Applying a face mask can provide a spa-like experience and reduce stress while enhancing skin health.

How to choose the best face mask?

Skin type: Choose a mask that is suitable for your skin type like oily, dry, combination, or sensitive. Clay masks work well for oily skin while hydrating masks benefit dry skin.

Choose a mask that is suitable for your skin type like oily, dry, combination, or sensitive. Clay masks work well for oily skin while hydrating masks benefit dry skin. Address skin concerns: Pick a mask that can target specific concerns like acne, dark spots, dullness, or aging. Ingredients like salicylic acid help with acne, while vitamin C brightens skin.

Pick a mask that can target specific concerns like acne, dark spots, dullness, or aging. Ingredients like salicylic acid help with acne, while vitamin C brightens skin. Check the ingredients: Avoid harmful chemicals like parabens and sulfates. Opt for natural, dermatologically tested, and non-comedogenic formulas.

Avoid harmful chemicals like parabens and sulfates. Opt for natural, dermatologically tested, and non-comedogenic formulas. Consider texture and fragrance: Creamy masks are great for hydration, while clay-based ones control oil. If you have sensitive skin, avoid masks with strong fragrances.

Creamy masks are great for hydration, while clay-based ones control oil. If you have sensitive skin, avoid masks with strong fragrances. Read reviews and test: Look for customer feedback and do a patch test before full application to ensure the mask suits your skin.

(Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we make a constant effort to break the clutter for our readers. All products listed are carefully curated by the editorial team but use your discretion and an expert’s opinion before using them. Their price and availability may differ from the time of publication. If you buy something using these links in the story, we may earn a commission.)