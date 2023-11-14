Best acne serums for clear skin: 10 top choices for you!

Is acne causing a lot of trouble? Don’t wait any longer and try these 10 best acne serums to control breakouts and get clear skin.

Do you ever stare in the mirror and feel defeated by persistent breakouts? Well, you are not alone. Acne is a skin problem that may not be easy to handle at all. It can even lead to conditions such as inflammation, redness and scarring. People with acne-prone skin understand the struggle, as even minimal makeup application can trigger breakouts across the face. When it comes to treating it, you could try a plethora of things, including some of the best acne serums.

Anti acne serums are packed with potent ingredients such as salicylic acid and niacinamide. These serums tackle acne at its roots, unclogging pores and preventing breakouts. They regulate excess oil production, leaving the skin texture balanced. Additionally, many serums contain ingredients like tea tree oil and neem leaf, known for their natural antibacterial properties, which promote a clearer skin tone. Fortunately, these serums also address acne marks, promoting skin repair.

8 best acne serums for clear skin in India

1. Kapiva Tulsi Anti Acne Serum

Kapiva Tulsi Anti Acne Serum promises to tackle acne and prevent future breakouts. This face serum for acne can control excess oil production and reduce the appearance of new acne. It can target the outer layer of skin and fade blemishes. This serum can also target the inner layer of the skin to soothe active acne and inflammation. Enriched with the goodness of panch tulsi, manjistha and mulethi, this face serum may soothe redness, prevent bacterial growth and control itching.

2. The Derma Co Sali-Cinamide Anti-Acne Face Serum

The Derma Co takes centrestage with its Sali-Cinamide Anti-Acne Face Serum, a powerhouse blend of 2 percent salicylic acid and 5 percent niacinamide. Salicylic acid, renowned for its exfoliating properties, dives deep into pores, unclogging them and preventing future breakouts. Meanwhile, niacinamide, a form of vitamin B3, aids in fading acne scars and balancing skin tone. It also helps soothe irritated skin and give you a brighter and clearer complexion. Free from mineral oil, dye, parabens, and sulfates, this serum is safe and shows results quickly.

3. Dot & Key 2% Salicylic Acid + Cica Anti Acne Serum

Dot & Key 2 percent salicylic acid and cica anti-acne serum is infused with the healing power of Centella Asiatica (Cica) and the oil-regulating benefits of zinc. It is suitable for oily, acne-prone, and sensitive skin. Thanks to its salicylic acid, it effectively exfoliates your skin, which helps reduce acne, blackheads, and whiteheads. If you have stubborn acne scarring or even inflammation, this serum can soothe skin redness and reduce dark spots, preventing further breakouts. Simply apply a few drops of it after clearing your face. Follow up with a moisturizer and sunscreen.

4. Minimalist 2% Salicylic Acid Serum

Salicylic acid is an excellent ingredient to address acne and breakout issues. This Minimalist serum is packed with salicylic acid to target acne, blackheads, and open pores. This serum is a BHA-based exfoliant that combats excess oil and bumpy texture. Ideal for acne-prone or oily skin, it minimizes the risk of future breakouts while brightening skin texture. It works by balancing sebum levels, removing dead cells, and unclogging pores. It is completely safe, gently exfoliates the skin, and calms irritation and swelling.

5. WOW Skin Science Anti Acne Face Serum

WOW Skin Science’s Anti Acne Face Serum is infused with potent peptides and other natural actives that help fade pigmentation, purify skin, and balance acne-prone skin. Harnessing the anti-bacterial properties of neem leaf and tea tree oil, this serum helps to smooth out acne spots and pits. Notably, it not only reduces spots but also aids in skin repair, leaving you with a pimple-free and bright skin tone. What’s more? The serum supports boosting collagen structure and improving the elasticity of the skin. Free from parabens, this serum is completely safe and effective.

6. Pilgrim 2% Salicylic Acid + 3% Niacinamide Oil Control Serum

If you experience acne frequently, you probably need Pilgrim Salicylic Acid and Niacinamide Oil Control Serum. The blend of these two anti-acne ingredients regulates oil production, keeping excess oil shine at bay. By providing optimal hydration it helps improve dehydrated and sensitive skin. Since it is gentle on the skin, you can use it twice a day to keep your skin protected. This niacinamide serum is also designed to treat targeted concerns such as dullness, fine lines, spots, etc.

7. PLIX – The Plant Fix Acne Control Dewy Serum

PLIX – The Plant Fix Acne Control Dewy Serum promises to detoxify your skin and reduce the likelihood of acne. This skin serum for acne-prone skin is packed with the goodness of 2 percent salicylic acid, 0.5 percent zinc and 1 percent jamun extract, which can help reduce acne formation, reduce inflammation, and stimulate skin detoxification. By stripping away sebum and dead skin cells, this serum promises to reduce active acne. Regular use of this acne may help promote smooth and even skin tone. It may also restore the skin’s protective barrier. Apply this serum on your face to get clear skin.

8. Underrated Salicylic Acid 2% Betaine 3% Serum

Underrated Salicylic Acid 2% Betaine 3% Serum promises to reduce acne, unclog pores and make your skin blemish free. This serum for the face goes deep inside the pores to remove dead skin and open the pores. It claims to remove excess oil and prevent blackheads. Regular use of this serum may also help hydrate your skin, reduce fine lines, wrinkles and restore the natural plumpness of your skin. Apart from this, the product contains anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and anti-pigmentation agents that help improve the overall health of your skin.

9. SEREKO 50X Vitamin C Face Serum

If you are looking for the best serum for acne-prone skin, try this one from SEREKO. It is packed with the goodness of bakuchiol, sodium hyaluronate and acerola cherry, which may help promote cell regeneration, retain moisture and slow down ageing. Regular use of this serum may help eliminate blemishes, and dark spots and enhance skin firmness. The brand claims that this product is vegan, cruelty-free, dermatologically tested, and sulphate-free.

10. Hyphen Acne Defence Daily Serum for Acne Prone Skin

Specially formulated for acne-prone skin, this face serum from Hyphen might be a good choice for you! It is formulated using salicylic acid, niacinamide, azelaic acid and tea tree extract. Regular use of this serum may help prevent acne scars, improve skin tone, calm redness, and irritation, control sebum production and prevent clogging pores. 1-2 pumps of this serum may help kill 99 per cent of acne-causing bacteria.

How to use acne serums?

Start by cleansing your face with a non-comedogenic cleanser, which is specially made for acne-prone skin.

Then take the best toner for acne-prone skin and apply it on your skin after cleansing. It will help balance the pH level of your skin and remove any impurities.

Now take 2-3 drops of the serum onto your fingertips and gently spread it all over your face.

Avoid using the serum to the eye area.

Now lightly pat the serum to enhance the absorption and wait for a few minutes.

Then follow your regular skincare routine.

How to treat acne?

The American Academy of Dermatology Association suggests a few tips for managing acne:

Make sure to gently wash your face twice a day and after sweating with a gentle and non-abrasive cleanser.

Avoid scrubbing your face as it may cause irritation.

Choose a product that is alcohol-free as products containing harmful ingredients can cause dryness, and irritation and make your acne appear worse.

Ensure to shampoo your hair regularly as oil from your scalp may cause acne on your forehead.

Avoid touching your face throughout the day. Touching your face regularly can contribute to acne formation.

Make sure to stay out of the sun and tanning beds as they can worsen acne.

What are the benefits of acne serums?

Some of important benefits of suing acne serums include:

Provides targeted treatment: These serums are especially formulated with ingredients that can help target acne-prone areas of your skin. Regular use of these serums may help reduce acne, blackheads, whiteheads and help you get blemish-free skin.

These serums are especially formulated with ingredients that can help target acne-prone areas of your skin. Regular use of these serums may help reduce acne, blackheads, whiteheads and help you get blemish-free skin. Contains powerful ingredients: Acne serums are enriched with the goodness of active ingredients like salicylic acid, glycolic acid, niacinamide, benzoyl peroxide and more. These ingredients can help regulate sebum production, reduce inflammation, prevent acne breakouts and improve skin texture.

Acne serums are enriched with the goodness of active ingredients like salicylic acid, glycolic acid, niacinamide, benzoyl peroxide and more. These ingredients can help regulate sebum production, reduce inflammation, prevent acne breakouts and improve skin texture. Prevents acne breakouts: These serums address the root cause of acne like clogged pores, excess oil production and bacterial growth. By targeting these issues, these products may help maintain clear skin and prevent future breakouts.

These serums address the root cause of acne like clogged pores, excess oil production and bacterial growth. By targeting these issues, these products may help maintain clear skin and prevent future breakouts. Improves skin texture: Apart from treating acne, they also help improve the skin texture and tone by exfoliating the skin to remove dead skin cells, refining pores and fading away dark spots.

Apart from treating acne, they also help improve the skin texture and tone by exfoliating the skin to remove dead skin cells, refining pores and fading away dark spots. Fast-absorbing: Most of these serums are lightweight and fast-absorbing, which makes them ideal for quickly delivering essential nutrients to your skin.

How to choose the right serums for acne-prone skin?

Check the ingredient list of the serum and make sure that the product contains salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, glycolic acid, niacinamide and other active ingredients.

Look for serums that are lightweight, non-greasy and non-comedogenic as they won’t clog pores or feel heavy on your skin.

Choose a serum that promises to treat acne scars, prevent future breakouts and improve uneven skin tone.

Perform a patch test before applying the serum on your face to ensure that the product is suitable for your skin type.

Consult your dermatologist as they will help you choose the product that is tailored for your skin type and need.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Can serums help reduce acne?

According to a study published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, a facial serum that is loaded with salicylic acid, glycolic acid, and others can help reduce oiliness if you are struggling with acne. Regular use of these serums may help regulate oil production, reduce inflammation associated with acne and improve your skin texture.

How often should I apply acne serums?

The Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology suggests using serums twice daily for at least months to get effective results. The study claims that after using the serums properly, you can notice a significant reduction in acne scars and post-acne pigmentation.

The Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology suggests using serums twice daily for at least months to get effective results. The study claims that after using the serums properly, you can notice a significant reduction in acne scars and post-acne pigmentation. Are serums safe for acne-prone skin?

While serums are generally safe for acne-prone skin, their safety also depends on the ingredients that contain them. When choosing a serum for acne-prone skin, make sure to look for non-comedogenic products that are free from heavy oils and irritants like alcohol. Consider choosing products that contain retinoids, azelaic acid, and alpha hydroxy acids as they can help treat acne. To get more personalised advice, consult your dermatologist as they will provide more tailored advice.

