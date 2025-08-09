Top 10 best face serums for acne, hydration, glowing skin and more

Looking for the best face serum? Look no further! Check out this list of the top 10 serums to tackle acne, dryness, dull skin, pigmentation, wrinkles, and other common skin concerns.

Let us be honest, finding the perfect face serum – unless you know what you want – can make you scroll endlessly on a shopping website. There are hundreds of options, all claiming to be ‘the one’ for glowing skin, fewer breakouts, and deep hydration. But how do you know which serum actually lives up to the hype? Whether you are dealing with acne, dryness, dullness, or pigmentation, the right formula can make all the difference. Serums are packed with powerful, skin-loving ingredients that work beneath the surface to give you visible results. So, to save you the guesswork, we have curated a list of the top face serums that are totally worth adding to your skincare shelf. {{{htmlData}}}

Best face serums for glowing, healthy, and beautiful skin

Here are the 10 best face serums that will help keep your skin hydrated and reduce signs of early ageing, fight acne, and more:

1. Foxtale 0.15% Beginner-Friendly Retinol Night Serum

If you have always wanted to try retinol but were scared of the dreaded purging phase, this one is for you. Foxtale’s Retinol Night Serum is beginner-friendly, designed to gently reduce fine lines and wrinkles and improve overall skin texture, without causing irritation. It reduces signs of ageing while being non-irritating and safe for sensitive skin, making it ideal for both men and women across all skin types.

2. Blue Nectar Bakuchi Anti-Aging Serum

Looking for a more natural alternative to retinol? The Blue Nectar Bakuchi serum is a great pick. Infused with ten Ayurvedic herbs, including Bakuchi (a retinol substitute), this serum helps reduce fine lines, wrinkles, and dark circles without drying out the skin. Its plant-based and oil-free formula is suitable for both men and women, while also helping to tackle pigmentation, dullness, and other signs of aging.

3. PILGRIM Korean 2% Alpha Arbutin & 3% Vitamin C Serum

If pigmentation or dullness is your concern, the Pilgrim Korean face serum is a powerhouse. It combines Alpha Arbutin (a skin brightener) with vitamin C to help fade dark spots and boost radiance. Ideal for morning use, this serum is vegan, cruelty-free, and rooted in Korean skincare science, working effectively across all skin types. You will get a healthy glow and more even skin tone with consistent use.

4. Dot & Key 2% Salicylic Acid + Cica Anti-Acne Serum

Acne-prone skin? Meet your new go-to. Dot & Key’s Salicylic Acid + Cica serum is designed specifically for oily and acne-prone skin. It targets acne and dark spots while containing calming Cica to reduce redness, all in a non-comedogenic and oil-free formula. A great everyday solution if you are battling breakouts and inflammation.

5. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Serum

Dry, flaky skin does not stand a chance with Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Serum. Formulated with Hyaluronic Acid and Pro-Vitamin B5, this serum hydrates deeply, leaving your skin smooth, supple, and refreshed. Its lightweight gel texture layers effortlessly under moisturizers or makeup and is effective for both men and women. If your skin needs a moisture surge, this serum delivers every time.

6. The Derma Co 10% Niacinamide Serum with 2% Zinc

Niacinamide is a multitasking marvel, and The Derma Co’s serum uses a clinical-strength 10% formula paired with zinc to reduce acne scars, control oil production, and even out skin tone. It fades dark spots and post-acne marks and also even out skin tone while soothing inflammation. It is dermatologically tested for safe, daily use and perfect for those struggling with acne scars and shiny T-zones.

7. Dr. Sheth’s Gulab & Glycolic + Niacinamide Serum

This beautifully blended serum uses Glycolic Acid (6%) to gently exfoliate, while Niacinamide (5%) brightens and calms the skin. Infused with hydrating Rose (Gulab), it reveals smoother, clearer skin and is especially great for normal to oily or sensitive skin types. If your skin feels bumpy or looks tired, this formula is a skin reset in a bottle.

8. Beauty of Joseon Glow Deep Serum – Rice + Arbutin (K-Beauty Favorite)

Straight from the shelves of Korean skincare, this serum combines Rice Bran Water and Alpha-Arbutin to brighten skin tone, reduce dark spots, and give a soft glow. It evens out skin tone naturally with a lightweight and gentle feel that suits all skin types. A cult favourite for a reason, it leaves skin visibly brighter and healthier without any harshness.

9. RENEE Korean Glow Serum

Want that radiant, Korean glass-skin look? RENEE’s Korean Glow Serum is your best friend. It hydrates, plumps, and adds a subtle dewy shine thanks to its non-greasy and lightweight formula, while working perfectly as a hydrating base under makeup. Use it before your moisturiser or as a glow booster, either way, you will love the youthful sheen.

10. Foxtale 15% Vitamin C Face Serum

Vitamin C is one of the best ingredients for glowing, even-toned skin, and this high-potency serum from Foxtale delivers just that. With 15% pure L-Ascorbic Acid and vitamin E, it fades dark spots, brightens the skin, and delivers visible results. The high-concentration formula is suitable for all skin types and works especially well in your morning routine under sunscreen to boost radiance and defend against environmental stressors.

What are the benefits of using face serum?

Face serums are lightweight, fast-absorbing, and packed with high concentrations of active ingredients. Unlike creams, they penetrate deeper into the skin, targeting specific concerns such as acne, pigmentation, fine lines, dullness, and dehydration. Whether it is vitamin C for brightness, hyaluronic acid for hydration, or retinol for anti-ageing, serums deliver visible results faster with consistent use. They also boost the effectiveness of other skincare products by prepping the skin for better absorption. Simply put, adding a serum to your routine is a game-changer.

Related FAQs How often should I use a face serum? You can include face serums in your morning and nighttime routine. Apply it once in the morning after cleansing your face and once before bedtime. Can I use the serum every day? It depends on your skin type and serum. Products that are infused with vitamin and hyaluronic acid can be used daily to keep your skin hydrated. Consult your dermatologist to get a better understanding of serums and how often you should use them. Can serums irritate my skin? If you have acne breakouts, certain ingredients of the serums can cause irritation and discomfort. In such situations, avoid using serums that contain plant extracts. Can skin serums reduce the visible signs of ageing? Regular use of skin serums can help reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. It can also reduce skin pigmentation, and improve elasticity, radiance, tone and overall appearance of your skin.