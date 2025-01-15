Benzoyl peroxide for acne: Is it an effective treatment for pimples, blackheads?

Acne, which may be noninflammatory or inflammatory, is a common problem. Use benzoyl peroxide for acne treatment and it may help lighten acne scars.

When you see a pimple on your face, you suddenly get tempted to pop it. Well, it is not the best way to get rid of this common skin problem. Plus, acne doesn’t just appear as pink or red bumps but it also appears as whiteheads and blackheads, which can be a bigger struggle. Going by these common types of acne, the skin condition can be non-inflammatory or inflammatory. Right from gels to face wash to lotions, there are many products that can help deal with this skin issue that affects many people, especially youngsters. While anti-acne skincare products may work, they are not the only way. You should specifically look for benzoyl peroxide for acne as it can be helpful.

What is acne?

“It is a common skin condition where the pores of your skin get clogged,” shares dermatologist and cosmetologist Dr Ashini Bhatt. Sebum, a type of naturally produced oil that prevents skin from getting dry and dead skin cells plug the pores. This leads to outbreaks of lesions that mostly occur on the face, according to the US National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases. Common in teens and young adults, the lesions can also appear on the chest, shoulders, and the back.

What are the types of acne?

Acne causes different types of lesions, including:

Whiteheads, which produce a white bump on skin, are blocked hair follicles that stay beneath the skin.

Blackheads are also blocked hair follicles but they manage to reach the skin surface and look black as the air discolours the sebum.

Papules are inflamed lesions that pop up as small, pink bumps on the skin.

Pimples are basically papules topped by white pus-filled lesions and are usually red at the base.

Cystic acne, a severe type, are deep, pus-filled lesions that are painful to touch.

Does benzoyl peroxide for acne treatment work?

Yes, you can use benzoyl peroxide for acne treatment. In fact, it is one of the first treatments recommended by doctors for mild acne, according to the UK’s National Health Service. It has bactericidal effects against Cutibacterium acnes, a key component of acne, according to research published in StatPearls in 2024.

“You should use benzoyl peroxide for acne treatment as it is a powerful antiseptic that effectively combats various types of acne,” says the expert.

Inflammatory types of acne : Benzoyl peroxide for acne treatment works by targeting the bacterial cells responsible for infection and inflammation. This helps to reduce redness and swelling, so this is effective in getting rid of papules and pimples. Additionally, it exfoliates dead skin cells, which helps to clear clogged pores and prevent future breakouts.

: Benzoyl peroxide for acne treatment works by targeting the bacterial cells responsible for infection and inflammation. This helps to reduce redness and swelling, so this is effective in getting rid of papules and pimples. Additionally, it exfoliates dead skin cells, which helps to clear clogged pores and prevent future breakouts. Noninflammatory types of acne: Benzoyl peroxide can be used to deal with blackheads and whiteheads as it removes the dead skin and oil that can block pores. “By exfoliating the skin, it helps maintain clear pores and prevents the overproduction of oil that can lead to blackheads and other acne issues,” says Dr Bhatt.

Benzoyl peroxide for acne treatment is effective in both inflammatory and noninflammatory lesions. “With regular usage, it can also help to lighten post-acne marks as it promotes skin cell turnover and reduces skin pigmentation,” says the expert.

How to use benzoyl peroxide for acne treatment?

Benzoyl peroxide for acne treatment is available in products like face washes and gels. Face washes can be used 1 to 3 times a day, according to research published in StatPearls in 2024.

To use face wash with benzoyl peroxide for acne treatment, first wet your face with lukewarm water.

Put a small amount of the face wash on your fingertips and apply it to your face.

Gently massage it into your skin but avoid rubbing very hard, as this can lead to skin irritation.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water then use a soft, clean towel to dry your face.

To use gel with benzoyl peroxide for acne treatment, wash your face with a cleanser.

Take a small amount of the gel and apply it to the affected area.

If the concentration is low, you can keep it overnight. “It is better to start with a lower concentration, such as 2.5 percent, and gradually increase to 5 percent if needed,” says Dr Bhatt.

Is salicylic acid better than benzoyl peroxide for acne treatment?

Salicylic acid, a beta hydroxy acid, is another ingredient that is often found in anti-acne products. During a 2013 study, published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, researchers found 2 percent salicylic acid cleansing formulation to be effective in treating acne.

“Salicylic acid is more effective for treating blackheads and whiteheads. Benzoyl peroxide can also help to manage the noninflammatory types, but it works better for inflammatory acne like papules and pimples,” says Dr Bhatt. Also, salicylic acid is milder and may be better for people with sensitive skin.

What are the side effects of using benzoyl peroxide for acne treatment?

“Side effects of using benzoyl peroxide for acne treatment is rare,” says the expert. According to an analysis, published in Cochrane Database Of Systematic Reviews in 2020, the side effects include:

Dry skin

Warm sensation on face

Peeling skin

Itching

Slight stinging

You can go for benzoyl peroxide for acne treatment. Start with a skincare product with lower concentrate to avoid side effects like dry and peeling skin.