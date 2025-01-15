Benzoyl peroxide for acne: Is it an effective treatment for pimples, blackheads?

Chat with
When you see a pimple on your face, you suddenly get tempted to pop it. Well, it is not the best way to get rid of this common skin problem. Plus, acne doesn’t just appear as pink or red bumps but it also appears as whiteheads and blackheads, which can be a bigger struggle. Going by these common types of acne, the skin condition can be non-inflammatory or inflammatory. Right from gels to face wash to lotions, there are many products that can help deal with this skin issue that affects many people, especially youngsters. While anti-acne skincare products may work, they are not the only way. You should specifically look for benzoyl peroxide for acne as it can be helpful.
“It is a common skin condition where the pores of your skin get clogged,” shares dermatologist and cosmetologist Dr Ashini Bhatt. Sebum, a type of naturally produced oil that prevents skin from getting dry and dead skin cells plug the pores. This leads to outbreaks of lesions that mostly occur on the face, according to the US National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases. Common in teens and young adults, the lesions can also appear on the chest, shoulders, and the back.
Acne causes different types of lesions, including:
Yes, you can use benzoyl peroxide for acne treatment. In fact, it is one of the first treatments recommended by doctors for mild acne, according to the UK’s National Health Service. It has bactericidal effects against Cutibacterium acnes, a key component of acne, according to research published in StatPearls in 2024.
“You should use benzoyl peroxide for acne treatment as it is a powerful antiseptic that effectively combats various types of acne,” says the expert.
Benzoyl peroxide for acne treatment is effective in both inflammatory and noninflammatory lesions. “With regular usage, it can also help to lighten post-acne marks as it promotes skin cell turnover and reduces skin pigmentation,” says the expert.
Benzoyl peroxide for acne treatment is available in products like face washes and gels. Face washes can be used 1 to 3 times a day, according to research published in StatPearls in 2024.
Salicylic acid, a beta hydroxy acid, is another ingredient that is often found in anti-acne products. During a 2013 study, published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, researchers found 2 percent salicylic acid cleansing formulation to be effective in treating acne.
“Salicylic acid is more effective for treating blackheads and whiteheads. Benzoyl peroxide can also help to manage the noninflammatory types, but it works better for inflammatory acne like papules and pimples,” says Dr Bhatt. Also, salicylic acid is milder and may be better for people with sensitive skin.
“Side effects of using benzoyl peroxide for acne treatment is rare,” says the expert. According to an analysis, published in Cochrane Database Of Systematic Reviews in 2020, the side effects include:
You can go for benzoyl peroxide for acne treatment. Start with a skincare product with lower concentrate to avoid side effects like dry and peeling skin.
Yes, you can use benzoyl peroxide every day, but you should adjust your usage based on your skin type and how it reacts. In the case of sensitive skin, it can be a bit too drying. If that's the case, reduce your use to two or three days a week.
Yes, milder concentration of benzoyl peroxide can be kept overnight, but if your skin is too sensitive then you can gradually increase the hours of contact time with your skin and seek professional advice.
