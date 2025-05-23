7 benefits of Jojoba oil for skin and how to make the most of it

One of the benefits of using jojoba oil for skin is that it can work well as a moisturiser without clogging pores. Here are some ways to use this skincare product.

If you pick up a bottle of body lotion, moisturiser or face oil, you will often find jojoba oil in the list of ingredients. The liquid wax ester, extracted from the seeds of the Simmondsia chinensis plant, is commonly called an oil. However, its chemical structure is quite similar to sebum, which is the natural oil produced by your skin that helps to keep it moisturised. As the oil is a lot like sebum, it helps to moisturise dry skin. This is not the only benefit of using jojoba oil for skin. It may also help to get rid of acne and tackle wrinkles. We tell you how to use the golden or light yellow-coloured oil to enjoy the benefits.

What are the benefits of using jojoba oil for skin?

Here are some reasons to use jojoba oil for skin:

1. Moisturises deeply

Its sebum-like structure allows the oil to penetrate deeply and hydrate the skin without clogging pores, making it ideal for people with dry or sensitive skin types. It has high skin moisturising ability, and is considered among the top-ranked oils due to its wax, according to research published in Polymers.

2. Balances oil production

You should use jojoba oil for skin, as it mimics natural sebum. “This way, it sends a signal to the skin to reduce excess production of oil,” says aesthetic physician and cosmetologist Dr Karuna Malhotra. If extra oil production doesn’t happen, it can help control oily or acne-prone skin.

3. Soothes inflammation

“Rich in anti-inflammatory compounds, this oil can help calm irritated skin conditions like eczema, and psoriasis,” says the expert. However, you should check with your doctor before using jojoba oil for skin, especially if you have a condition that leads to itchy skin and rashes.

4. Fights acne

It has antimicrobial and antifungal properties, and being non-comedogenic, it helps cleanse pores without causing breakouts. A study published in Research in Complementary Medicine, showed that using clay face masks containing jojoba oil helped people with mild acne.

5. Heals skin

You can use jojoba for skin for healing purposes too. “It contains vitamin E and antioxidants that promote production of collagen, and help in the healing of minor wounds as well as scars,” says Dr Malhotra. It can also prevent bacterial growth, which in turn can promote wound healing.

6. Reduces fine lines and wrinkles

Regular use of jojoba oil for skin can minimise the signs of ageing by keeping the skin hydrated and improving elasticity. A study, published in Oxidative Medicine And Cellular Longevity, found that plant products with antioxidant properties can improve skin elasticity.

7. Improves skin texture

You can have smooth and soft skin, or rough skin. If you want to improve skin texture, use jojoba oil for skin. “With regular application, this type of skincare product helps to smoothen rough patches and maintain even skin tone,” says the expert.

How to use jojoba oil for skin?

Here’s how to use jojoba oil for skin:

For dry skin : Use a few drops of jojoba oil directly on dry and clean skin as a moisturizer or mix with your regular cream. Apply morning and night for hydration.

: Use a few drops of jojoba oil directly on dry and clean skin as a moisturizer or mix with your regular cream. Apply morning and night for hydration. For oily skin : Apply 2 to 3 drops after toner at night. It helps balance sebum and prevents clogged pores, but use sparingly to avoid feeling greasy.

: Apply 2 to 3 drops after toner at night. It helps balance sebum and prevents clogged pores, but use sparingly to avoid feeling greasy. For acne-prone skin: Use it as a spot treatment or mix a drop or two with aloe vera gel. “Its antibacterial properties help control acne without aggravating it,” says the expert.

Can jojoba oil cause acne?

It is non-comedogenic, which means using jojoba oil for skin will not clog pores. “However, in rare cases, purging (initial breakout) can occur while introducing any new skincare product, including jojoba oil. This is usually temporary,” says Dr Malhotra. Still, perform a patch test before full application of the oil on your face, and start with a small amount if you have acne-prone skin.

What are the side effects of using jojoba oil for skin?

It is considered one of the safest oils for skin application, especially due to its similarity to sebum. Still, there can be side effects:

Allergic reactions (redness, itching and skin irritation) are uncommon, but some individuals may experience contact dermatitis due to an allergy to jojoba oil.

(redness, itching and skin irritation) are uncommon, but some individuals may experience contact dermatitis due to an allergy to jojoba oil. Though it is non-comedogenic, overuse may disrupt the skin barrier in highly reactive people, and can trigger mild breakouts .

. Applying too much can leave a shiny or sticky residue , especially in hot, humid places, or on oily skin types. This may lead to discomfort and make layering other products or make-up difficult.

, especially in hot, humid places, or on oily skin types. This may lead to discomfort and make layering other products or make-up difficult. If the oil accidentally gets into the eyes, it can cause mild irritation.

Using jojoba oil for skin can be beneficial, as it is a skin-friendly ingredient that suits almost all skin types. It offers a wide range of benefits, including soft skin and acne control. However, sometimes, it may lead to rashes and irritation.