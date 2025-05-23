7 benefits of Jojoba oil for skin and how to make the most of it

If you pick up a bottle of body lotion, moisturiser or face oil, you will often find jojoba oil in the list of ingredients. The liquid wax ester, extracted from the seeds of the Simmondsia chinensis plant, is commonly called an oil. However, its chemical structure is quite similar to sebum, which is the natural oil produced by your skin that helps to keep it moisturised. As the oil is a lot like sebum, it helps to moisturise dry skin. This is not the only benefit of using jojoba oil for skin. It may also help to get rid of acne and tackle wrinkles. We tell you how to use the golden or light yellow-coloured oil to enjoy the benefits.
Here are some reasons to use jojoba oil for skin:
Its sebum-like structure allows the oil to penetrate deeply and hydrate the skin without clogging pores, making it ideal for people with dry or sensitive skin types. It has high skin moisturising ability, and is considered among the top-ranked oils due to its wax, according to research published in Polymers.
You should use jojoba oil for skin, as it mimics natural sebum. “This way, it sends a signal to the skin to reduce excess production of oil,” says aesthetic physician and cosmetologist Dr Karuna Malhotra. If extra oil production doesn’t happen, it can help control oily or acne-prone skin.
“Rich in anti-inflammatory compounds, this oil can help calm irritated skin conditions like eczema, and psoriasis,” says the expert. However, you should check with your doctor before using jojoba oil for skin, especially if you have a condition that leads to itchy skin and rashes.
It has antimicrobial and antifungal properties, and being non-comedogenic, it helps cleanse pores without causing breakouts. A study published in Research in Complementary Medicine, showed that using clay face masks containing jojoba oil helped people with mild acne.
You can use jojoba for skin for healing purposes too. “It contains vitamin E and antioxidants that promote production of collagen, and help in the healing of minor wounds as well as scars,” says Dr Malhotra. It can also prevent bacterial growth, which in turn can promote wound healing.
Regular use of jojoba oil for skin can minimise the signs of ageing by keeping the skin hydrated and improving elasticity. A study, published in Oxidative Medicine And Cellular Longevity, found that plant products with antioxidant properties can improve skin elasticity.
You can have smooth and soft skin, or rough skin. If you want to improve skin texture, use jojoba oil for skin. “With regular application, this type of skincare product helps to smoothen rough patches and maintain even skin tone,” says the expert.
Here’s how to use jojoba oil for skin:
It is non-comedogenic, which means using jojoba oil for skin will not clog pores. “However, in rare cases, purging (initial breakout) can occur while introducing any new skincare product, including jojoba oil. This is usually temporary,” says Dr Malhotra. Still, perform a patch test before full application of the oil on your face, and start with a small amount if you have acne-prone skin.
It is considered one of the safest oils for skin application, especially due to its similarity to sebum. Still, there can be side effects:
Using jojoba oil for skin can be beneficial, as it is a skin-friendly ingredient that suits almost all skin types. It offers a wide range of benefits, including soft skin and acne control. However, sometimes, it may lead to rashes and irritation.
Yes, jojoba oil is gentle and safe for daily use, even twice a day. Its natural compatibility with the skin makes it suitable for regular application, but use just a few drops to avoid over-saturating the skin.
Jojoba oil does not bleach or directly lighten skin. However, it promotes a brighter and more even-toned complexion by fading acne scars and hyperpigmentation.
If you have skin conditions, jojoba oil can cause an allergic reaction. If rashes and red skin appear, stop using the oil.
Yes, you can apply jojoba to your lips, as it offers deep moisturisation. Put a few drops on your finger and apply to clean dry lips.
