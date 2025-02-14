Does retinol really turn back time for your skin? Know how this skincare ingredient helps

Chat with
While ageing is a process no one can defy, certain skincare ingredients such as retinol can help you deal with skin problems. It can be your one-stop solution that helps improve your skin and its texture. Be it its power to prevent wrinkles, remove fine lines or treat pigmentation, this derivative of vitamin A comes with a host of benefits. It is also a popular treatment when it comes to acne as well as other skin conditions such as psoriasis. However, using retinol on your skin cannot be done casually, as it can lead to some serious side effects. Here are some of the best ways retinol can help your skin and how to use it safely.
Retinol is a type of vitamin A which is used in skincare products. It is known for its anti-ageing, acne-fighting, and skin-renewing properties. The vitamin is part of the retinoid family and has both stronger and milder versions. “Retinol is a derivative of Vitamin A, used in skin care products to promote cell turnover and skin renewal,” explains dermatologist Dr Kalpana Sarangi. Besides this, it can also help promote collagen production and reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Other benefits of using the vitamin include its ability to unclog pores prevent as well as and treat acne. It can also help with hyperpigmentation and sun damage.
This derivative of vitamin A can do wonders for our skin. Here is how it helps keep our skin healthy and glowing:
Retinol is known to work at the cellular level and reduce fine lines as well as wrinkles. A study published in the journal Clinical Interventions in Aging observed that regular use of a retinol formulation for 12 weeks resulted in significant improvement in fine wrinkles in participants. It also helps with skin discolouration.
This means that retinol helps to promote cell renewal. It can also lighten pigmentation. This cell turnover leads to the removal of pigmented cells. These dark spots are peeled off, and brighter skin replaces them. Therefore, it is a good cure for hyperpigmentation as well. A study published in the American Journal of Clinical Dermatology states that retinol is used for many pigmentation disorders, such as melasma. It has also proved to be successful in reducing hyperpigmentation in patients with skin of colour.
It helps to stimulate collagen in the skin. Collagen is the protein that keeps skin firm, plump, and youthful. There are many benefits of collagen, including its power to improve skin elasticity and bring in a certain level of firmness. As we age, collagen production naturally declines, leading to wrinkles and sagging. However, retinol can help in restoring it by activating fibroblasts, the cells responsible for producing collagen and elastin. Besides this, it also helps to block enzymes (MMPs) that degrade collagen in our skin.
When it comes to acne, this is a popular choice of treatment. “It helps unclog pores, reducing acne and preventing future breakouts,” says Dr Sarangi. As it is a derivative of Vitamin A, it works by targeting the root causes of acne. Thanks to its ability to promote cell turnover, it helps to shed off dead skin cells and prevents them from getting clogged. This can also result in a reduction of blackheads, whiteheads, and pimples. Besides this, it also helps to control excessive oil production, which is one of the main causes of acne.
It also helps to keep your skin hydrated. It promotes the strengthening of the skin’s protective barrier as well as improves moisture retention. Retinol also boosts ceramide production. This helps to fortify the skin barrier and prevents moisture loss. It helps in exfoliation as it removes dead skin buildup. This allows hydrating products to penetrate deeper. This can also be combined with other hydrating ingredients, like hyaluronic acid, to prevent dryness and irritation.
Different types of retinol are available today in the form of serums and creams.
While there are a lot of benefits of this derivative of vitamin A, it needs to be used in the correct way. Here is what you must do:
There are some risks associated with the use of retinol on your skin.
While retinol can help your skin in many ways, there are some precautions that need to be kept in mind.
Be it acne breakouts, wrinkles or fine lines, retinol is quite an effective solution for your skincare needs. However, while it has many benefits, the application also comes with a considerable number of risks. Therefore, consulting a doctor before use and doing a patch test becomes important to ascertain skin sensitivity.
Begin with a lower concentration (0.25%). Consult with your doctor about increasing the dosage.
It is important to start slowly, limiting usage to 2-3 times a week at night. Once your skin adjusts, increase the frequency of using retinol.
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.