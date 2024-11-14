6 benefits of lemon balm that will make you include it in your skincare regime

There are many benefits of lemon balm when it comes to skincare. It helps to reduce pores, treat acne as well as delay ageing.

Be it acne reduction, the treatment of cuts, or the prevention of wrinkles and fine lines, there are many benefits of lemon balm for skin. Full of antioxidants, this scented herb has anti-inflammatory properties that make it a must-use in every skincare routine. It is versatile and can be consumed as a tea or applied topically as DIY face masks and packs or as a cream, ointment and oil. However, it must be used cautiously and within limits.

What is lemon balm?

Lemon Balm (Melissa Offinalis) is a pleasantly scented herb and a part of the mint family. This herb has a strong lemon scent and flavour which is why it is commonly used in many of the meals, and teas and for medicinal purposes such as tinctures, as it has soothing effects. There are many benefits of lemon balm. Due to its relaxing and stress-relieving properties, it promotes sleep as well as aids in digestion and even combats headaches. A study, published in Nutritional and Herbal Therapies for Children and Adolescents, stated that 1600 mg of dried lemon balm leaf improved memory and calmness as well.

Is Lemon balm good for the skin?

Due to its constituents – anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial and anti-oxidant properties, there are many benefits of lemon balm including it being good for the skin. “It is mostly incorporated into skin care products to calm down inflammation caused by irritation and aids in healing the same. It can also be used for external topical application in the form of a cream, ointment or oil where it helps to ease out minor cuts, burns and bites,” explains dermatologist Dr Priyanka Kuri. Soothing lotions made with lemon balm extracts, also, come in handy when treating or preventing skin conditions like acne or eczema, because of their ability to soothe inflamed skin and regulate excess oil.

6 benefits of lemon balm for skin

When it comes to skincare, there are many benefits of lemon balm leaves and extracts. Here is how it can help you:

1. Anti-inflammatory effects

One of the biggest benefits of lemon balm is that it has Rosmarinic acid which is said to reduce skin inflammation. This makes it appropriate for treating angry and inflamed skin caused by conditions such as eczema, psoriasis or general skin redness. A study, published in the Indian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research, states that lemon balm has therapeutic potential due to its antioxidant properties. It states that it can be used for diseases mediated by inflammation and oxidative stress.

2. Antimicrobial and antibacterial effects

The herb contains natural properties that prevent acne and skin infections. This is why, lemon balm can be a great pore-clearing agent as it removes the bacteria associated with acne from causing irritation and subsequent inflammation. It also assists in preventing infection in minor cuts, scrapes, or insect bites by preventing bacterial growth. A study, published by the National Institutes of Health, observed that when the balm extract was applied on lesions within 72 hours of the onset of symptoms, their size as well as healing time were reduced.

3. Promotes wound healing

Lemon balm herb has been effective for centuries in healing wounds and cuts. Its anti-inflammatory properties work faster as they facilitate healing by minimising bulging and irritation. The application of lemon balm extracts or ointments on slight skin cuts and abrasions may assist the body in healing wounds quicker through natural processes. A study, published in the Encyclopedia of Food Sciences and Nutrition (Second Edition), observed that when the cream was used by patients suffering from recurrent cold sores, their symptoms decreased.

4. Reduces acne and skin breakouts

The balm’s pain-relieving and infection-fighting abilities make it suitable for acne-susceptible skin. By targeting the bacteria responsible for acne breakouts and reducing the inflammation associated with pimples, lemon balm helps clear the skin and reduce the severity of acne. It also helps control the amount of oil produced, thus avoiding pore blockage and subsequent breakouts. A study, published by BMC, observed the effect of the balm on patients with mild to moderate psoriasis. It was seen that the symptoms decreased significantly after regular use.

5. Contains antioxidants

Some components in lemon balm such as gallic acid are potent antioxidants, which prevent damage on the skin caused by factors like sun rays and air pollution. These antioxidants not only promote skin ageing but also help in combating the effects of oxidative stress which leads to the breakdown of collagen and elastin in the skin, explains Kuri.

Take a Poll What method do you use to treat blackheads? Pore strips

Exfoliating scrubs

Clay mask

Home remedies Take a Poll What is your favourite type of facial mask? Sheet mask

Peel-off mask

Clay mask

Gel mask Previous Next

6. Restoring balance to the skin

This herb is mostly incorporated in facial toners whose basic aim is to maintain the moisture content of the skin without altering the greasiness. Lemon balm prevents the build-up of excessive moisture levels within the skin without blocking it. A study, published in the Journal of Dermatological Science, states that Lemon balm extract helps promote melanogenesis, a process by which the pigment melanin is produced, and prevents UVB-induced oxidative stress.

How to use lemon balm for skin?

There are many benefits of lemon balm for the skin. Here are some ways you can incorporate it into your skin care regime.

Face Mask : Combine lemon balm with either honey or yoghurt and apply as a mask for calming effects as well as inflammation reduction.

: Combine lemon balm with either honey or yoghurt and apply as a mask for calming effects as well as inflammation reduction. Infused Oil : Soak lemon balm in a carrier oil such as jojoba to make a calming serum useful for cooling and moisturizing irritated skin.

: Soak lemon balm in a carrier oil such as jojoba to make a calming serum useful for cooling and moisturizing irritated skin. Tea : Have some lemon balm tea, it will help alleviate stress and also provide clear skin by working from within.

: Have some lemon balm tea, it will help alleviate stress and also provide clear skin by working from within. Toner : Prepare lemon balm tea and use it on the skin to act as a toner for pore minimization and calming of sensitive skin.

: Prepare lemon balm tea and use it on the skin to act as a toner for pore minimization and calming of sensitive skin. Spot Treatment: Fresh lemon balm leaves can be crushed and placed on certain spots such as acne or blemishes for their natural antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.

How much lemon balm can be used every day?

There are many benefits of lemon balm, however, it needs to be used moderately. Generally, 1-2 teaspoons of dried lemon balm (or 1-2 tablespoons of fresh leaves) can be safely used in teas, tinctures, or topical applications daily.

What are the side effects of lemon balm on skin?

While the benefits of lemon balm for skin care are immense, there are a few side affects also that one needs to be careful about.

Skin Problems : Rarely, but lemon balm can lead to skin irritation or allergy, resulting in problems such as redness, itching or rashes.

: Rarely, but lemon balm can lead to skin irritation or allergy, resulting in problems such as redness, itching or rashes. Photosensitivity : Some people may experience an increased sensitivity to sunlight while using lemon balm, thus putting them at a higher risk of getting sunburns.

: Some people may experience an increased sensitivity to sunlight while using lemon balm, thus putting them at a higher risk of getting sunburns. Pimples : Oil or extracts for particular persons may block the pores hence resulting in acne or breakouts.

: Oil or extracts for particular persons may block the pores hence resulting in acne or breakouts. Dehydration: Use of this product over a long period especially in high concentrations like in essential oils, can lead to skin dehydration or altering the normal moisture balance of the skin.

Who should not use lemon balm for skin?

The benefits of lemon balm can be enjoyed by everyone. However, people with underlying medical conditions should be careful. Here is a list of individuals who should not use lemon balm.

Any person having skin which is highly sensitive or prone to allergies might experience discomfort or allergic reactions.

might experience discomfort or allergic reactions. Although lemon balm is harmless in small quantities, pregnant or nursing women should seek advice from a physician before adding lemon balm to their diets.

should seek advice from a physician before adding lemon balm to their diets. Eating lemon balm may affect the proper functioning of the thyroid gland, especially for hypothyroid patients , due to its ability to inhibit iodine.

, due to its ability to inhibit iodine. Certain individuals who suffer from deep-seated dermal conditions may find that lemon balm aggravates the inflammation or induces allergies.

Takeaway

There are many benefits of lemon balm when it comes to your skin. It has natural anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe irritated skin and reduce redness. The antioxidants in the balm can help protect your skin from damage caused by free radicals. It can also help soothe skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis. It helps fight bacteria and reduce acne breakouts and may help reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.