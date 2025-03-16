Is hyaluronic acid good for acne treatment?

Hyaluronic acid, a common skincare ingredient, can help hydrate your skin. But can you use hyaluronic acid for acne treatment as well?

If acne is the problem, you must have tried everything from home remedies to treatments. You must also be shelling out money on non-comedogenic and oil-free skincare products. While reading the label, make sure that hyaluronic acid is also part of the product. It is a substance found in your body, mostly in your skin and joints. It is also a popular skincare ingredient known for its hydrating properties. It may also help to deal with acne, an inflammatory skin condition that can affect anyone. We tell you what makes hyaluronic acid for acne treatment effective.

What is hyaluronic acid?

It is a naturally occurring substance that is found in your skin, connective tissues as well as your joints. “It plays a key role in maintaining skin hydration by binding to water molecules, holding up to 1,000 times its weight in water,” says cosmetic and aesthetic surgeon Dr Shweta Mishra. This makes it an important ingredient in many skincare products, particularly in serums, creams and moisturisers.

“As we grow older, our skin’s natural hyaluronic acid levels drop, leading to dryness, and loss of elasticity,” shares the expert. That’s why you need to replenish your hyaluronic acid levels with the help of skincare products.

Hyaluronic acid for acne: Here’s how it helps

If you have acne-prone skin, you must be suffering from an impaired skin barrier and dehydration. “Many acne treatments such as benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid and retinoids work by exfoliating the skin. They reduce oil production, and fight acne-causing bacteria. However, these treatments can also take away your skin’s natural moisture,” says the expert. Once that happens, you will feel dryness, skin irritation and even an overproduction of sebum as your skin tries to make up for lost hydration. This cycle only means bad news for acne-prone skin. Here’s how hyaluronic acid can help:

{{{htmlData}}}

1. Provides hydration

Use hyaluronic acid for acne treatment, as it provides essential hydration without clogging pores. “Unlike thick, occlusive moisturisers that might exacerbate acne, this acid is a lightweight, water-attracting molecule that helps the skin retain moisture without making it greasy,” says Dr Mishra. This can keep your skin balanced, and prevent excessive dryness or oiliness both of which can lead to breakouts. It provides hydration and helps control sebum production, which can be effective in acne prevention, as per research published in The Journal Of Investigative Dermatology in 2017.

2. Soothes redness and irritation

Redness and irritation are often concerns for people with acne. This acid has anti-inflammatory, wound healing and skin repair properties, according to research published in Biomolecules in 2021. “Inflammation plays a key role in acne formation, and by reducing it, this acid can help create a calmer skin environment that is less prone to breakouts,” says the expert.

3. Helps to absorb other ingredients

You can use hyaluronic acid for acne treatment, as it enhances the effectiveness of other ingredients. “When your skin is properly hydrated, it can better absorb active ingredients like retinoids and salicylic acid. This will allow them to work more efficiently without causing excessive dryness or skin irritation,” says the expert.

4. Helps to treat acne scars

This acid enhances the healing process of acne scars. During a study, published in Dermatologic Surgery in 2018, hyaluronic acid gel injections were found to be effective and safe for treatment of acne scars. “Well-hydrated skin heals faster, which means acne scars may fade more quickly when this acid is incorporated into your skincare routine,” says the expert.

Can hyaluronic acid cause acne?

You can use hyaluronic acid for acne treatment, but can it also be the reason behind your acne problem? “Hyaluronic acid itself does not cause acne, as it is lightweight and does not clog pores. However, certain formulations, particularly those combined with occlusive agents like heavy oils, can trap dirt and bacteria, and lead to breakouts,” says Dr Mishra.

Also, applying it on dry skin without sealing it with a moisturiser can lead to dehydration. “This can lead to excess oil production that may trigger acne in some people,” says the expert.

How to use hyaluronic acid for acne treatment?

Use hyaluronic acid for acne treatment in the correct manner to enjoy its benefits:

Since this acid works by attracting moisture, it should be applied to skin when it is damp rather than dry. This way, your skin will be able to absorb it more and prevent dehydration.

After cleansing, gently pat your skin to keep it slightly moist, then apply a few drops of a serum with hyaluronic acid for acne treatment.

Follow up with a non-comedogenic moisturiser, which is lightweight, to lock in moisture.

“If you use acne treatments like benzoyl peroxide, retinoids or salicylic acid, hyaluronic acid can be applied before or after these treatments,” says the expert. If you use multiple active ingredients, applying a product with this acid first can create a hydrated base, reducing irritation. Alternatively, if your skin becomes overly dry from other acne treatments, layering this acid on top can provide the much-needed soothing barrier.

It is generally well-tolerated, but some people may experience mild irritation, especially if they use highly concentrated formulas. “Make sure to keep the hyaluronic acid for acne treatment concentration below 2 percent,” says the expert

You can use hyaluronic acid for acne treatment, as it has hydrating properties. It can also help to deal with acne scars, but go for a patch test before making it part of your daily skincare routine.