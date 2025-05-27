Dealing with dull skin and acne? Try glycolic acid

Glycolic acid is a popular skincare ingredient known for its powerful exfoliating and skin brightening benefits. Know more about its benefits and how to use it.

Be it hyaluronic acid for hydration, niacinamide for brightening, or salicylic acid for acne, there are several popular skincare ingredients making waves. But one ingredient that simply can’t be ignored is glycolic acid. Known for its powerful exfoliating and skin brightening properties, this ingredient is becoming a favourite among people. Not only does it gently remove dead skin cells, but with regular use, it can also help fight acne and breakouts. So, have you tried it yet? If your skin feels dull, has acne marks, or has pigmentation, this might be your savior. This popular ingredient can smooth skin texture, fade dark spots, and give you a glowing skin tone.

What is glycolic acid?

It is a type of alpha hydroxy acid (AHA), a natural acid found in fruits like sugarcane, lemons, and melons. It is water-soluble and commonly used in skincare for its ability to gently exfoliate the skin. “Glycolic acid works by removing dead skin cells from the surface, which can help tone your skin and improve skin texture,” says dermatologist Dr Shareefa Chause. It may also help reduce signs of sun damage. Known for its exfoliating, hydrating, and anti-ageing benefits, it is one of the most popular AHAs used in skincare, as per a study published in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology.

What are the benefits of glycolic acid?

Here are common skin benefits of using this acid:

1. Hydrates the skin

It helps keep your skin nourished and hydrated. “It is known as a humectant because it pulls water molecules from the air into the skin, making it feel softer and more moisturised,” says Dr Chause. This is helpful for people with dry or dull skin.

{{{htmlData}}}

2. Promotes exfoliation

One of the best-known benefits of glycolic acid is exfoliation. It helps remove the top layer of dead skin cells. This makes your skin smoother and helps other skincare products work better because they can get deeper into the skin.

3. Treats acne

It is also helpful for people with acne. It keeps pores clean and removes oil and dirt that can cause breakouts. A study in the journal Molecules found that glycolic acid has antibacterial and antioxidant properties. These can reduce acne and improve the overall appearance. “It also triggers your skin to produce more collagen, which, in turn, makes your skin plump, firm, and elastic,” explains Dr Chause.

4. Reduces fine lines and wrinkles

As we get older, our skin makes less collagen, which can lead to fine lines and wrinkles. This ingredient helps stimulate collagen production, which can make the skin look younger and firmer over time, according to a study published in the Journal of Dermatological Science.

5. Fades hyperpigmentation

If you have dark spots or uneven skin tone, glycolic acid can help fade them. It removes the darker, damaged top layer of skin, revealing a brighter skin tone. Glycolic acid peels are often used to fade hyperpigmentation, suggests a study published in Dermatologic Surgery.

6. Brightens skin

Since it removes dull and dead skin cells, this acid can make your skin look fresh and more radiant. Not only this, it helps increase moisture levels in your skin and provides gentle exfoliation—all of which helps your skin glow and look more even.

7. Fights sun damage

Too much sun can cause dark spots and ageing. A study in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology showed that glycolic acid can help treat sun-damaged skin. It works gently without causing irritation or redness.

Who should use and avoid glycolic acid?

Glycolic acid can be very helpful for many skin types, but it is not for everyone. You can use it if you:

Have dull or tired-looking skin

Have oily or acne-prone skin

Want to treat acne marks or post-acne dark spots

Want smoother, brighter, and more even-toned skin

Some people should be careful or avoid using glycolic acid, especially if they:

Have very sensitive skin

Have skin conditions like eczema or rosacea

Have recently damaged or irritated skin

Have open wounds, cuts, rashes, or skin allergies

Have just shaved the area (they should wait before applying)

For these people, this ingredient might cause redness, burning, or irritation.

How to use glycolic acid?

Start by using it once or twice a week at night, then gradually increase to three times a week or more as your skin gets used to it. Apply a thin layer of glycolic acid serum, toner, or cream, followed by a moisturiser to avoid dryness. Over time, you will notice a visible difference—dark spots and pigmentation will begin to fade, and your skin will look brighter and smoother.

Important tips to keep in mind when using glycolic acid

Always begin with a low concentration to see how your skin reacts.

Avoid using it with retinol or vitamin C, as it can cause irritation.

Always wear sunscreen during the day, since it makes your skin more sensitive to the sun.

It is best to use it only at night and follow your doctor’s advice for safe use.

Try a small amount on your skin before using it on your full face.

Glycolic acid can help improve skin texture, reduce pigmentation, and boost skin radiance and elasticity. So, give it a try, but always consult your doctor before adding it to your daily skincare routine.