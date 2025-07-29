Ayurvedic skincare for monsoon: Tips to fight fungal infections, acne, and oily skin

Ayurvedic skincare tips for monsoon season: Combat fungal infections, acne, and oily skin to keep your complexion healthy and balanced.

The monsoon brings with it a sense of peace and renewal. However, while this season soothes the mind, it can be less kind to your skin. Every season has its rhythm, and the monsoon season, in particular, requires a mindful approach to skincare, especially Ayurvedic skincare, to maintain balance and overall well-being. The increase in humidity and damp air can lead to excessive oil production and clogged pores, making us more susceptible to skin issues such as acne and fungal infections. Instead of resisting the changes, embrace them with a soothing Ayurvedic skincare routine.

Why do I breakout in monsoon?

The monsoon air, though refreshing, creates a tricky environment for your skin. Ayurvedic skincare for the monsoon season can be beneficial, as high humidity means that your pores remain damp for extended periods, allowing oil, sweat, and dirt to become trapped. This can lead to frustrating issues, such as breakouts, itching, and fungal infections, particularly in skin folds and other less breathable areas, according to a study published in PubMed Central.

“Moreover, the constant humidity, combined with temperature swings, can leave your skin feeling greasy on the surface while irritated underneath. Therefore, the main goal during this season is to keep your skincare routine light, clean, and balanced, allowing your skin to thrive despite the wet weather. You can particularly incorporate Ayurvedic skincare for monsoon, which offers natural remedies to maintain skin health during this season,” beauty and wellness expert Dr Arathi Vasudev tells Health Shots.

How to take care of skin during the monsoon?

Here’s a practical skincare routine based on Ayurvedic principles, tailored specifically for the monsoon season.

Cleanse your skin

Start your day with a gentle cleanser that respects your skin’s natural oils, especially when considering Ayurvedic skincare for monsoon season. Avoid chemical-laden face washes that can strip your skin of moisture. Instead, look for herbal cleansers that incorporate the properties of neem, tulsi, and turmeric. These ingredients are naturally antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory, according to a review in Clinical Microbiology Reviews. To prevent clogged pores and maintain fresh, healthy-looking skin, aim to cleanse your face twice daily.

Tone your skin

A good toner is an invaluable part of your monsoon skincare regimen, particularly in the context of Ayurvedic skincare for the monsoon season. Toners help prepare your skin for better absorption of moisturisers and other skincare treatments. Additionally, rose water and vetiver-infused water are excellent choices for refreshing your skin, tightening pores, and reducing stickiness.

Hydrate your skin

Even if your skin is oily, it still needs hydration. Skipping a moisturiser can prompt your skin to produce even more oil in an attempt to compensate for dryness. “Opt for light, moisturising creams or gels that are aloe vera- or cucumber-based. These options provide hydration without the greasy feel, keeping your skin supple and healthy,” says Dr Vasudev.

How often is it okay to exfoliate?

During the monsoon, dead skin buildup can worsen breakouts. Aim to exfoliate gently once or twice a week. Consider using natural products like a masoor dal and sandalwood mix or an orange peel ubtan. These blends are effective at removing dead skin and impurities without damaging your skin barrier.

What is the best homemade spot treatment?

For unexpected acne or fungal spots during the monsoon, ayurvedic skincare can be particularly beneficial. Turn to natural remedies: “A dab of tea tree oil or neem oil can work wonders on blemishes. Additionally, a paste made from turmeric and sandalwood can help cool and heal troubled areas with its antimicrobial properties,” says Dr Vasudev.

Lifestyle tips that make a real difference