Skin Care

How to avoid fungal and bacterial infections under woollen wear?

How can I avoid fungal and bacterial infections when wearing woollen clothes this winter? Keep your skin healthy and comfortable all season.
Written by: Tavishi Dogra
Published On: 18 Jan 2026, 11:29 am IST
Inputs from
Dr Navjot Arora
Skin & Hair
How to avoid fungus in clothes? Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

Woollen clothes are essential in winter, but prolonged use can sometimes create a warm, moist environment that encourages fungal and bacterial infections, especially in areas such as the underarms, groin, neck, and feet. These infections usually develop when sweat gets trapped under tight or unwashed woollens, allowing microorganisms to multiply and irritate the skin.

What is a common infection in the groin area?

These infections commonly affect areas such as the underarms, groin, neck, waistline, and feet. “This is because these are the regions where sweat tends to accumulate, and air circulation is limited”, Dermatologist Dr Navjot Arora tells Health Shots. Understanding how these infections develop and taking preventive measures can help maintain healthy skin throughout the winter months.

Washing and drying the skin before wearing woollen clothes can be beneficial. “Skin folds where sweating and infection risk are higher require extra care during the winter months”, says the dermatologist. So, one should select the appropriate material to wear. Having cotton against the skin and wearing woollen outerwear can help reduce sweating.

Wearing cotton and woollen outerwear can help reduce sweating. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

Avoid wearing tight woollen clothes for long periods, as this may lead to excessive sweating and skin irritation. “It is equally important to wash our woollen garments regularly”, says Dr Arora. It may look clean, but our clothes may still contain sweat, dead skin cells, or bacteria.

It is necessary to follow the instructions to clean them properly before using them again. Keeping the skin dry throughout the day can further lower the risk of infections. “Changing out of damp clothes, using antifungal or talcum powders in sweat-prone areas, and avoiding sharing woollen garments like scarves or sweaters can provide additional protection”, shares the dermatologist. With proper hygiene, suitable clothing choices, and regular garment care, fungal and bacterial infections under woollen wear can be effectively prevented during the winter months.

How to prevent bacterial and fungal infections?

You can prevent fungal and bacterial infections under woollen wear with proper hygiene, thoughtful clothing choices, and regular garment care. “Keeping the skin clean and dry, wearing breathable inner layers, avoiding tight woollen clothing, and ensuring winter garments are regularly washed can go a long way toward protecting the skin during the colder months”, explains Dr Arora. With these simple yet effective measures, you can stay warm and comfortable in winter without compromising your skin health.

Tavishi Dogra

Tavishi Dogra is a health journalist with over 8 years of experience in the field. She has built a reputation as a trusted voice, adept at simplifying complex medical information for a broad audience. Her work with prominent media outlets, including RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee, has honed her skills in effectively communicating health topics to diverse groups. Tavishi's extensive research and expertise in AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) make her a valuable source of expert advice and the latest updates on leading a healthier lifestyle. Follow her on HealthShots for more insights!

