Asthma might be affecting your skin! Dermatologist shares how it triggers eczema
Shockingly, asthma not only takes a toll on the lungs but also on your skin. Did you know? There are a large number of individuals who also experience skin issues like eczema along with asthma. Asthma is a lung condition, but it can also be linked to skin problems like Eczema. So, both conditions are part of an “allergic pathway,” in which the body reacts to triggers such as dust, pollen, or certain foods. This means that a person with asthma may also have sensitive skin or be at risk of suffering from eczema, and this can be mainly seen in children. So, the question arises, does asthma affect the skin? Health Shots spoke with a dermatologist to better understand the connection between asthma and eczema and how to manage them effectively.
What is the connection between asthma and eczema?
How to manage both asthma and skin health?
Managing asthma and skin health can be tough, but with careful strategies, you can handle both conditions well. Dermatologist shares some tips to consider:
- Use an expert-recommended moisturiser to prevent dryness and skin irritation. It is necessary to avoid harsh soaps.
- Go for chemical-free and fragrance-free skincare products as recommended by the doctor.
- Follow the doctor’s asthma treatment plan.
- Wear soft cotton clothes to avoid skin irritation and rashes, and stay healthy.
- It is also necessary to maintain a clean indoor environment by using an air purifier at home and avoiding dust and pollen.
- Seek timely help for both conditions and improve the quality of life.
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