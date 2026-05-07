Asthma might be affecting your skin! Dermatologist shares how it triggers eczema

Asthma can affect your skin health and may lead to eczema. Find effective ways to manage both conditions for better overall well-being.

Shockingly, asthma not only takes a toll on the lungs but also on your skin. Did you know? There are a large number of individuals who also experience skin issues like eczema along with asthma. Asthma is a lung condition, but it can also be linked to skin problems like Eczema. So, both conditions are part of an “allergic pathway,” in which the body reacts to triggers such as dust, pollen, or certain foods. This means that a person with asthma may also have sensitive skin or be at risk of suffering from eczema, and this can be mainly seen in children. So, the question arises, does asthma affect the skin? Health Shots spoke with a dermatologist to better understand the connection between asthma and eczema and how to manage them effectively.

What is the connection between asthma and eczema?

So, while asthma affects the airways, the same immune response that causes breathing problems can also trigger inflammation in the skin. This can trigger symptoms such as dryness, itching, redness, or rashes, which can cause panic and worry. “In some cases, asthma and eczema flare-ups may occur together during seasonal changes or in response to allergens. So, eczema can appear as dry, itchy patches on the skin, commonly on the face, hands, elbows, or the backs of the knees,” Dermatologist Dr Shareefa Chause tells Health Shots.

Moreover, scratching can worsen the condition and lead to an infection. People with both asthma and eczema may notice that their symptoms get worse with stress, pollution, or weather changes. “Hence, they should be cautious and follow these vital tips. Asthma can steal the peace of mind, leading to anxiety and stress,” says Dr Chause. Even eczema can be unpleasant, discomforting, and embarrassing. Both conditions can impact the individual’s mental well-being.

How to manage both asthma and skin health?

Managing asthma and skin health can be tough, but with careful strategies, you can handle both conditions well. Dermatologist shares some tips to consider: