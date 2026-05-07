Asthma might be affecting your skin! Dermatologist shares how it triggers eczema

Shockingly, asthma not only takes a toll on the lungs but also on your skin. Did you know? There are a large number of individuals who also experience skin issues like eczema along with asthma. Asthma is a lung condition, but it can also be linked to skin problems like Eczema. So, both conditions are part of an “allergic pathway,” in which the body reacts to triggers such as dust, pollen, or certain foods. This means that a person with asthma may also have sensitive skin or be at risk of suffering from eczema, and this can be mainly seen in children. So, the question arises, does asthma affect the skin? Health Shots spoke with a dermatologist to better understand the connection between asthma and eczema and how to manage them effectively.
What is the connection between asthma and eczema?
So, while asthma affects the airways, the same immune response that causes breathing problems can also trigger inflammation in the skin. This can trigger symptoms such as dryness, itching, redness, or rashes, which can cause panic and worry. “In some cases, asthma and eczema flare-ups may occur together during seasonal changes or in response to allergens. So, eczema can appear as dry, itchy patches on the skin, commonly on the face, hands, elbows, or the backs of the knees,” Dermatologist Dr Shareefa Chause tells Health Shots.
Moreover, scratching can worsen the condition and lead to an infection. People with both asthma and eczema may notice that their symptoms get worse with stress, pollution, or weather changes. “Hence, they should be cautious and follow these vital tips. Asthma can steal the peace of mind, leading to anxiety and stress,” says Dr Chause. Even eczema can be unpleasant, discomforting, and embarrassing. Both conditions can impact the individual’s mental well-being.
How to manage both asthma and skin health?
Managing asthma and skin health can be tough, but with careful strategies, you can handle both conditions well. Dermatologist shares some tips to consider:
Use an expert-recommended moisturiser to prevent dryness and skin irritation. It is necessary to avoid harsh soaps.
Go for chemical-free and fragrance-free skincare products as recommended by the doctor.
Follow the doctor’s asthma treatment plan.
Wear soft cotton clothes to avoid skin irritation and rashes, and stay healthy.
It is also necessary to maintain a clean indoor environment by using an air purifier at home and avoiding dust and pollen.
Seek timely help for both conditions and improve the quality of life.
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.
Tavishi Dogra is a health journalist with over 8 years of experience in the field. She has built a reputation as a trusted voice, adept at simplifying complex medical information for a broad audience. Her work with prominent media outlets, including RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee, has honed her skills in effectively communicating health topics to diverse groups. Tavishi's extensive research and expertise in AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) make her a valuable source of expert advice and the latest updates on leading a healthier lifestyle. Follow her on HealthShots for more insights!