Get festive ready with Amazon Holi Sale: Up to 50% off on cleansers, oils and more

Holi is all about colours, but don’t let them dull your skin and hair. As the festival of colours approaches, it is the right time to prep your beauty routine with skincare and hair care essentials that help to keep your skin glowing. From nourishing cleansers to protective hair oils, ensure your skin stays radiant and your hair damage-free. The best part? You can get all your must-have beauty products at up to 50% off during the Amazon Holi Sale. Don’t miss out on this chance to save big while keeping your skin and hair Holi-ready. Hurry, stock up before the deal ends! {{{htmlData}}}

Amazon Holi Sale: Discounts on pre-care beauty essentials

Invest in the best beauty products to protect your skin and hair. So, pick the one from the Amazon Holi Store that suits your needs:

1. Minimalist Squalane 100% (Plant-Derived) Super-Lightweight Face Oil

Opt for the best face oil to prevent colour-induced dryness. This lightweight, non-greasy facial oil derived from 100% plant-based squalane can deeply hydrate and improve skin elasticity. It is clinically proven to improve skin elasticity and hydration in just 28 days.

Specifications:

Special feature: Non-comedogenic

Non-comedogenic Scent: Unscented

Reasons to buy:

Lightweight, fast-absorbing & non-greasy

Enhances skin hydration & prevents moisture loss

Fragrance-free & suitable for sensitive skin

Can be used as a primer before makeup

Reasons to avoid:

May feel slightly oily on certain skin types

Not ideal for those who prefer thicker moisturizers

Customer reactions: Customers love its light texture and how it smooths and hydrates their skin. Many appreciate its affordable price and clean beauty formulation.

2. Neutrogena Sheer Zinc Oxide Dry-Touch Face Sunscreen SPF 50

Get the best sunscreen at a discounted price during the Amazon Holi Sale. This 100% zinc oxide-based mineral sunscreen with broad-spectrum SPF 50 can shield your skin from harmful UVA/UVB rays. It features Dry-Touch technology for a lightweight, non-greasy finish, which makes it ideal for sensitive and acne-prone skin.

Specifications:

Benefits: Blemish treatment

Blemish treatment Scent: Unscented

Reasons to buy:

Oil-free & non-greasy formula

Water-resistant & long-lasting protection

Dermatologist-recommended

Reasons to avoid:

Leaves a white cast on darker skin tones

Can feel slightly heavy for oily skin

Customer reactions: Customers appreciate its gentle formula and effective sun protection, especially for sensitive skin.

3. Bare Anatomy Ultra Smoothing Hair Serum

Available at 12% off during the Amazon Holi Sale, this lightweight, frizz-controlling hair serum powered by Carbohydrate Complex & Niacinamide can smoothen, soften, and protect hair. Its QT Charge Technology helps bind keratin in hair strands, improving moisture balance and reducing breakage.

Specifications:

Benefits: Smoothening

Smoothening Special feature: Lightweight

Reasons to buy:

Protects hair from heat damage

Lightweight & non-greasy

Reasons to avoid:

Some customers find the texture thicker than expected

Might not be suitable for extremely oily hair

Customer reactions: Users love how it makes their hair manageable and smooth, but some feel the texture could be more lightweight for easier application.

4. Moroccanoil Treatment Light

Get this oil at a discounted price during the Amazon Holi Sale. It is an all-in-one argan oil treatment suitable for fine and light-colored hair. This may hydrate, detangle, tame frizz, and speed up drying time. Infused with antioxidant-rich argan oil, it may provide deep nourishment while keeping hair light and bouncy.

Specifications:

Special feature: Alcohol-free

Alcohol-free Hair type: All

Reasons to buy:

Perfect for fine & light-colored hair

Non-greasy and absorbs quickly

Adds shine & softness

Reasons to avoid:

Some users report pump issues

Slightly expensive compared to alternatives

Customer reactions: Customers love its silky texture and signature scent. Many find it effective for taming frizz.

5. mCaffeine Brightening SPF 50 PA+++ Body Sunscreen Lotion

mCaffeine Brightening Body Sunscreen Lotion is available at 15% off during the Amazon Holi Sale. It contains Vitamin C-rich raspberries to protect, hydrate, and brighten skin. This product can also offer 72-hour moisturization with cocoa butter for soft, non-sticky hydration.

Specifications:

Scent: Raspberries

Raspberries Skin type: All

Reasons to buy:

SPF 50 PA+++

Non-sticky

Lightweight & hydrating

Reasons to avoid:

Some users dislike its scent

May not suit very oily skin

Customer reactions: Customers love how it hydrates without feeling greasy, but opinions differ on the fragrance and skin glow effect.

Amazon Holi Sale: Deals on post-care beauty essentials

Grab the best beauty products to protect your skin and hair post-Holi. So, pick the one from the Amazon Holi Store:

6. Dot & Key Strawberry Dew Cleansing Balm

This gentle cleansing balm is available at 15% off during the Amazon Holi Sale. It melts stubborn makeup while leaving skin soft and nourished. Infused with strawberry enzymes, natural plant oils & murumuru butter, it cleanses dirt & sunscreen without stripping moisture.

Specifications:

Benefits: Makeup removal

Makeup removal Skin type: All

Reasons to buy:

Removes makeup, dirt & sunscreen easily

Non-greasy & suitable for all skin types

Leaves skin soft & hydrated

Reasons to avoid:

May not completely remove waterproof mascara

Some users find it slightly scented

Customer reactions: Customers find it effective and luxurious at an affordable price, often comparing it to high-end cleansing balms.

7. The Derma Co 3% AHA+BHA Foaming Daily Face Wash

Available at 20% off during the Amazon Holi Sale, this gentle foaming cleanser can unclog pores, remove excess oil, and fight acne. It contains glycolic acid & salicylic acid to provide mild exfoliation without drying the skin.

Specifications:

Skin type: All

All Scent: Unscented

Reasons to buy:

Effective for acne-prone skin

Gently exfoliates & brightens skin

Oil-free & non-drying formula

Reasons to avoid:

Some users find it drying for sensitive skin

The mild scent may not suit everyone

Customer reactions: Most users appreciate its deep-cleansing ability, but some with dry skin find it a bit stripping.

8. Minimalist Marula Oil 5% Face Moisturizer

Grab this moisturizer from Minimalist at discounted prices during the Amazon Holi Sale. It contains marula oil, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E to provide deep hydration, repair the skin barrier, and fight dryness.

Specifications:

Skin type: All

All Scent: Unscented

Reasons to buy:

Great for dry & sensitive skin

Long-lasting hydration (24 hours)

Fragrance-free & non-irritating

Reasons to avoid:

May feel too heavy for oily skin

Some users find it slightly greasy

Customer reactions: Customers with dry skin love its hydrating properties, but those with oily skin find it a bit heavy.

9. Moroccanoil Restorative Hair Mask

Are you looking for the best hair mask? Opt for this from Moroccanoil during the Amazon Holi Sale. A protein-rich hair mask infused with argan oil and shea butter to repair damage, restore elasticity, and deeply nourish hair.

Specifications:

Item form: Cream

Cream Hair type: All

Reasons to buy:

Strengthens & repairs damaged hair

Deep conditioning for soft, healthy strands

Reasons to avoid:

Expensive

10. De Fabulous Reviver Hair Repair Shampoo & Conditioner

Get this shampoo and conditioner from De Fabulous at a discounted price during the Amazon Holi Sale. This sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner is designed to restore damaged, colored, or processed hair with a blend of oat protein, soy protein, and vitamin E.

Specifications:

Special feature: Chemical-free

Chemical-free Hair type: All

Reasons to buy:

Strengthens and restores chemically treated hair

Reduces frizz and improves texture

Sulfate-free and pH-balanced

Retains moisture and enhances shine

Reasons to avoid:

Might not work for all hair types

Some users find the texture too thick

Customer reactions: Customers love how it makes their hair soft and manageable but have mixed opinions on its consistency.

Holi skincare & haircare routine in 6 simple steps

Before playing Holi, apply coconut or argan oil to your hair and body to create a protective barrier against colors.

Then, use a broad-spectrum SPF 50 sunscreen to protect your skin from sun damage.

Keep your hair tied in a braid or bun and wear a scarf or cap to minimise exposure.

After Holi, use a mild cleanser or cleansing balm to remove colors without stripping moisture.

Apply a rich moisturizer or hydrating face mask to soothe and repair the skin.

Lastly, wash your hair with a sulfate-free shampoo and use a deep conditioning mask to restore moisture.

