Best night cream: Up to 50% off on Cetaphil, Dot and Key and other brands during Amazon Great Summer Sale

A long day at work can take a toll not just on your joints, but also on your skin. Then there is constant exposure to pollution, UV rays, and environmental stressors. Naturally, your skin will feel tired, dull, and dehydrated. This is where night creams step in as your skin’s silent overnight heroes. Designed to repair, hydrate, and rejuvenate while you sleep, night creams work in sync with your skin’s natural regeneration cycle. And with the Amazon Great Summer Sale, you can get up to 40% off on the best night cream brands. It is the perfect time to restock your skincare shelf without digging a hole in your pocket. Explore the Amazon Sale page and enjoy huge summer savings now!

Amazon’s Great Summer Sale, which started on May 1st, 2025, is offering huge discounts on the best night cream. Explore the top-rated picks and enhance your night care routine.

1. Minimalist 2% Retinoid Anti-Ageing Night Cream

Rewind time with Minimalist’s 2% Granactive Retinoid Night Cream, which is gentle yet powerful. This dermatologist-tested formula visibly reduces wrinkles and fine lines without irritation. It can boost collagen, repair UV damage, and wake up to youthful skin. Ideal for sensitive skin! During the Amazon Great Summer Sale, grab the best night cream for glowing skin at a discounted price.

B08F8W91F8

Features:

Quantity: 30 ml

30 ml Special feature: Unscented, non-comedogenic, travel size

2. Cetaphil Brightening Night Comfort Cream

Available at 17% off during the Amazon Great Summer Sale, this best anti-ageing night cream from Cetaphil targets dark spots and uneven tone. Packed with GentleBright Tech, niacinamide, and sea daffodil extract, this lightweight yet hydrating formula is designed for sensitive skin and delivers radiant results without irritation.

B08L95888H

Features:

Quantity: 50 ml

50 ml Special feature: Non-comedogenic, non-greasy

3. Dot & Key Retinol + Ceramide Night Cream

Smooth fine lines and plump up tired skin with Dot & Key’s Night Reset Cream. It contains retinol, ceramides, and pomegranate to boost collagen, restore the barrier and deliver antioxidants. Opt for this best night cream for oily skin as it is an oil-free and non-sticky formula. During the Amazon Summer Sale (May 2025), this product is available at 14% off.

B097K3MSN8

Features:

Quantity: 25 ml

25 ml Special feature: Antioxidant, anti-ageing

4. PILGRIM Korean Retinol Anti-Aging Night Cream

Get K-beauty magic overnight with Pilgrim’s Retinol Cream. Enriched with hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, this best night cream for dry skin fights signs of aging while hydrating skin deeply. It may also smooth the texture, firm skin, and restore the glow. Use bank card offers or Pilgrim’s brand store discounts during the Amazon Great Summer Sale.

B08WLSGJFC

Features:

Quantity: 50 ml

50 ml Special feature: Cruelty-free

5. Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Night Cream

Experience Olay’s iconic Retinol 24 formula and enjoy huge savings during the Amazon Great Summer Sale. It may offer deep hydration and gentle retinol for overnight skin transformation. With 99% pure niacinamide, this night cream for face renews skin texture, evens tone, and reveals younger-looking skin without irritation.

B08698TW6X

Features:

Quantity: 50 ml

50 ml Special feature: Travel size

6. RE’EQUIL 0.1% Retinol Night Cream

RE’EQUIL’s 0.1% Retinol Night Cream is available at a discounted price during the Amazon Great Summer Sale. Regular use may boost collagen, reduce wrinkles, and improve skin firmness. Lightweight, beginner-friendly, and dermatologist-tested, this best retinol night cream is perfect for sensitive or first-time users.

B09N7C4W5G

Features:

Quantity: 30 grams

30 grams Special feature: Lightweight

7. O3+ Night Repair Cream

Wake up to rejuvenated skin with the O3+ Night Repair Cream, which is available at 12% off during the Amazon Great Summer Sale. It may reduce wrinkles, pigmentation, and dullness while promoting elasticity and hydration. Additionally, it may even maximise the skin’s natural night repair, revealing a brighter, more radiant complexion.

B014AGFUKE

Features:

Quantity: 50 grams

50 grams Special feature: Antibacterial, water-resistant, travel size

8. SkinInspired Retinol Night Cream

Fight age spots and wrinkles the smart way with this lightweight night cream from Skin Inspired. Packed with encapsulated retinol, niacinamide, and shea butter, it deeply hydrates, strengthens the skin barrier, and promotes youthful firmness. It is trusted by dermatologists and is available at the Amazon Sale 2025 at a reduced price.

B0BT99PL1V

Features:

Quantity: 50 ml

50 ml Special feature: Anti-ageing, travel size

9. Svarasya Shata Dhauta Ghrita

Ayurvedic luxury in a jar—this 100-times-washed ghee night cream nourishes, moisturises, and brightens naturally. With its non-greasy and deeply healing formula, the best night cream enhances skin elasticity and slows aging, suitable for all skin types. Look for “Ayurveda Specials” or heritage brand discounts around the Amazon Summer Sale (May 2025).

B0CV3NY5D2

Features:

Quantity: 25 ml

25 ml Special feature: Lightweight

10. Jovees Herbal Night Cream with Avocado

Nourish your skin overnight with Jovees Avocado Night Cream. Rich in herbal extracts, it may hydrate, smooth wrinkles, and boost collagen. Regular use may revitalise your skin and restore a youthful glow. Save more with the Amazon Sale 2025 and enjoy a healthy skin glow.

B008TO4OZQ

Features:

Quantity: 50 ml

50 ml Special feature: Lightweight

