3 ways to use alum powder for skin

Acne breakouts can often come unannounced and while it is difficult to deal with them, getting rid of scars can be very challenging as well. They are often what hamper us from enjoying clear and radiant skin. If you, too, are tired of never ending visits to your dermatologist and are looking for a simple solution at home, then try alum. Alum, which is also known as fitkari or phitkari, has amazing skin lightening benefits that can help to fade acne scars and dark spots. It can reduce blemishes, improve texture, and evens out fine lines. Ready to know how you can use alum powder for skin?
Alum, also known as fitkari, is a salt-like substance which is used for medicinal as well as culinary purposes. It helps to manage symptoms of whooping cough, as well as dysentary and diarrhea. However, it has many benefits when it comes to skin care as well. From reducing dark spots to acne scars, you can use alum power for skin in multiple ways. It is also used to treat mouth ulcers.
Here we’re revealing three ways to use alum powder for skin blemishes and acne marks.
It is beneficial to use alum powder for skin. Alum is known for its medicinal benefits, but did you know it’s also great for skincare? On the other hand, rosewater is a staple in many skincare routines that works well to improve the health of your skin. Both the ingredients, when used regularly, can lighten or soften dark spots and puffy eyes, without irritating your skin.
Here’s how to use it:
You’ll need:
Procedure:
Another way to use alum powder for skin is to mix with with glucerin. Alum is considered to be helpful for tightening the skin. Plus, it has astringent properties that remove excess oil from the skin, which is a major cause for acne or pimples. When mixed with glycerin, this toner can work effectively to improve the skin.
Here’s how to use it:
You’ll need:
Procedure:
You can use it on your face once or twice daily, after gently cleansing the skin.
Using alum powder for skin blemishes also works well. It is popularly used to soothe irritated skin after shaving, but the combination of alum and multani mitti is the ultimate solution to get rid of acne scars and pimples. What’s more, even acne scars can be healed.
Here’s how to use it:
You’ll need:
Procedure:
So there you go! There are many ways of using alum powder for skin. Give your skin the love of alum and get scar-free skin.
Yes, alum powder can tighten your skin. It can astringent properties that can help it in doing so. It can also remove excess oil from skin.
Yes, alum can help to control acne, prevent them and also help treat acne scars.
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.