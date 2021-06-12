3 ways to use alum powder for skin

There are many benefits of using alum powder for skin including prevention of acne. You can use it in these three ways to treat acne scars and spots.

Acne breakouts can often come unannounced and while it is difficult to deal with them, getting rid of scars can be very challenging as well. They are often what hamper us from enjoying clear and radiant skin. If you, too, are tired of never ending visits to your dermatologist and are looking for a simple solution at home, then try alum. Alum, which is also known as fitkari or phitkari, has amazing skin lightening benefits that can help to fade acne scars and dark spots. It can reduce blemishes, improve texture, and evens out fine lines. Ready to know how you can use alum powder for skin?

What is alum?

Alum, also known as fitkari, is a salt-like substance which is used for medicinal as well as culinary purposes. It helps to manage symptoms of whooping cough, as well as dysentary and diarrhea. However, it has many benefits when it comes to skin care as well. From reducing dark spots to acne scars, you can use alum power for skin in multiple ways. It is also used to treat mouth ulcers.

How to use alum?

Here we’re revealing three ways to use alum powder for skin blemishes and acne marks.

1. Alum and rosewater face mask for dark spots

It is beneficial to use alum powder for skin. Alum is known for its medicinal benefits, but did you know it’s also great for skincare? On the other hand, rosewater is a staple in many skincare routines that works well to improve the health of your skin. Both the ingredients, when used regularly, can lighten or soften dark spots and puffy eyes, without irritating your skin.

Here’s how to use it:

You’ll need:

2 tbsp rose water

2 tbsp alum powder

Procedure:

Step 1: Mix rose water with alum powder, until you get a paste-like consistency.

Step 2: Cleanse your face before applying the paste.

Step 3: Now, apply the paste all over your face and neck area for 10 minutes and leave it to dry.

Step 4: After that, wash it off with lukewarm water and pat it dry.

2. Alum and glycerin toner

Another way to use alum powder for skin is to mix with with glucerin. Alum is considered to be helpful for tightening the skin. Plus, it has astringent properties that remove excess oil from the skin, which is a major cause for acne or pimples. When mixed with glycerin, this toner can work effectively to improve the skin.

Here’s how to use it:

You’ll need:

½ cup water

¼ tbsp alum powder

A handful of holy basil leaves

4-5 drops of glycerin

Procedure:

Step 1: First, boil the water and add basil leaves and alum powder to it.

Step 2: Once the powder has dissolved, switch off the gas and let it cool down.

Step 3: After that, strain the water into a spritzer bottle and add a few drops of glycerin.

Step 4: Your toner is ready. Now, store it in the fridge for a day.

Step 5: Spray the toner on your face and pat it dry.

You can use it on your face once or twice daily, after gently cleansing the skin.

3. Alum and multani mitti face pack for acne scars

Using alum powder for skin blemishes also works well. It is popularly used to soothe irritated skin after shaving, but the combination of alum and multani mitti is the ultimate solution to get rid of acne scars and pimples. What’s more, even acne scars can be healed.

Here’s how to use it:

You’ll need:

1 tbsp alum powder

2 tbsp multani mitti

1 tbsp milk

Procedure:

Step 1: Mix alum powder with multani mitti , until you get a smooth paste without any lumps.

Step 2: Apply the paste on your face, including the neck area.

Step 3: Let it sit for 15 minutes and wash it off with lukewarm water.

So there you go! There are many ways of using alum powder for skin. Give your skin the love of alum and get scar-free skin.