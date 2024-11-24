Say goodbye to skin fissures with these natural hacks

Are you suffering from dry, cracked skin? Here are 7 home remedies for skin fissures to keep your skin healthy and hydrated.

Have you ever noticed pesky cracks on your heels or fingertips during the winter? These are skin fissures, a common problem that many people experience. They resemble tiny cuts or cracks in the skin. The skin surrounding the cracks usually gets thicker and calloused. They are most commonly found in dry parts of the skin, such as the back of the feet, fingers, and between the toes. While they may appear as minor annoyances, if not treated, they can cause discomfort, pain, and infection. However, home remedies and over-the-top medicines can help treat or prevent fissures.

What are skin fissures?

These are cracks in the skin that usually appear in places that become dry, thick, or calloused, such as the soles of your feet, as found in a study published in the journal Clinics in Geriatric Medicine. They appear when the skin becomes overly dry and loses softness, resulting in the production of microscopic fissures. These cracks may grow with time, becoming deeper and more painful. While they may appear tiny, they can be painful and even cause infection if not properly cared for.

Causes of skin fissures

Here are some common problems that can lead to such skin conditions.

1. Weather

Weather, particularly cold and dry settings, may have a significant effect on the development of the problem. “When the temperature and humidity decline, the air becomes drier, causing the skin to lose moisture. This can make the skin dry, irritated, and more prone to cracking,” says dermatologist Dr Seema Oberoi Lall. As cold, dry air can deplete the skin’s natural oils, weakening its protective barrier. As a result, the skin becomes more prone to damage and discomfort. Plus, low humidity levels in colder regions can worsen skin dryness since water from the skin evaporates faster.

2. Frequent washing

Excessive washing, while necessary for proper hygiene, can cause skin fissures, especially if done incorrectly. “Constant exposure to water and soap can deplete the skin’s oils that are naturally present, destroying its protective barrier. This can cause dryness, irritation, and eventually the formation of cracks or fissures,” says the expert. The use of harsh soaps and sanitisers can exacerbate the situation. These products may include ingredients that cause skin irritation and moisture loss. Additionally, hot water can add to skin dryness by removing vital oils from the skin. To prevent it, use mild, fragrance-free soaps and warm water.

3. Diabetes

Diabetes can cause skin fissures in many ways. One of the primary culprits is nerve damage, also known as diabetic neuropathy, which affects the nerves in the feet. This nerve loss can impair sensation in the feet, making it harder to recognise and treat minor cuts or injuries. Additionally, diabetic neuropathy can impede the body’s capacity to sweat, resulting in dry skin and a higher risk of cracking, as found in a study published by Dovepress. Excessive blood sugar levels might impair the immune system, making it difficult for the body to fight infections. This can cause wounds to heal slowly and raise the risk of infection in skin fissures.

4. Psoriasis

Psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune skin disorder that causes fast cell growth and inflammation. Rapid cell growth can result in thick, scaly regions of skin. In severe situations, these patches may crack and fissure, especially in places with high friction, such as the elbows, knees, and scalp, as found in a study published by StatPearls. Psoriasis-related inflammation can also damage the skin’s barrier function, leaving it more prone to dryness and cracking. Plus, several psoriasis therapies, such as topical corticosteroids and retinoids, can dry out the skin, increasing the likelihood of skin fissures.

5. Eczema

Eczema, also known as atopic dermatitis, is a persistent skin disorder that causes irritation and dryness, as found in a study published in the Journal of American Association of Dermatology. This inflammation reduces the skin’s natural barrier, increasing its sensitivity to moisture loss. As the skin dries, it loses adaptation, resulting in the formation of microscopic fissures. These cracks can get deeper and more painful, especially if the affected area is repeatedly scratched or subjected to harsh weather. Plus, the continual itch-scratch cycle associated with eczema can irritate the skin and accelerate the formation of fissures.

Symptoms of skin fissures

Here are some common symptoms associated with this skin condition.

These cracks can vary in size and depth, depending on the severity of the condition.

The skin around the fissure may become thickened or calloused.

The surrounding skin may be dry and flaky.

Skin fissures can be painful, especially when the affected area is touched or subjected to pressure.

Deep fissures may bleed, especially if the affected area is scratched or irritated.

In some cases, it can become infected, leading to redness, swelling, and pus.

How to prevent skin fissures?

Here are some easy ways to prevent these.

1. Regular moisturising: Use a fragrance-free, thick moisturiser at least twice a day, especially after bathing or washing your hands. Choose a moisturiser with ingredients like ceramides, hyaluronic acid, or glycerin, which help retain moisture. Always, apply moisturiser to damp skin to lock in moisture.

2. Gentle cleansing: Use lukewarm water instead of hot water, as hot water can strip the skin of its natural oils. Opt for mild, fragrance-free cleansers to avoid irritating the skin. Pat your skin dry with a soft towel instead of rubbing vigorously.

3. Protect your skin: Wear gloves when doing household chores or working with harsh chemicals. Use lip balm to protect your lips from dryness, especially in cold weather. Wear sunscreen to protect your skin from the sun’s harmful rays. Also, wear socks to protect your feet from dry cold air.

4. Avoid excessive washing: Wash your hands and feet only when necessary, and use lukewarm water and a mild soap. Moisturise your hands and feet immediately after washing.

How to treat skin fissures?

Here are some ways to treat the skin condition.

1. Natural ways

Use a thick, fragrance-free moisturiser at least twice a day, especially after bathing or washing your hands and feet. Soak the affected area in warm water for 10-15 minutes to soften the skin.

Petroleum jelly can help seal in moisture and protect the skin from further damage.

A humidifier can help add moisture to the air, especially during dry winter months.

2. Medical treatments

In severe cases, a doctor may prescribe stronger medications, such as topical corticosteroids or retinoid ointments, to help reduce inflammation and promote healing.

Bandages can protect the skin from further irritation and promote healing.

In rare cases, botulinum toxin injections may be used to relax the muscles around the fissure and reduce tension.

Takeaway

Skin fissure are generally caused by dry skin, underlying skin conditions, or environmental causes such as cold temperatures and frequent handwashing. The key to preventing and treating skin fissures is to keep the skin moisturised, use gentle cleansers, and address the root cause of the problem. You can maintain your skin healthy and fissure-free by following easy tips such as moisturising regularly, avoiding harsh soaps, and protecting it from harsh weather. If you have recurrent issues, visit a healthcare professional for a proper diagnosis and treatment.