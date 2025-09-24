Shahnaz Husain recommends a morning-to-night wellness routine for timeless beauty

Shahnaz Husain's morning and evening skincare routines maintain youthful skin, nourish complexion, reduce stress, and promote healthy skin.

Achieving radiant, flawless skin doesn’t come overnight! It takes time, effort and consistency. To maintain your beauty, it is important to have both a morning and an evening skincare regime. These routines should nourish and protect your skin from the daily stressors it faces. In this guide, beauty expert Shahnaz Husain shares valuable skincare tips to meet your beauty goals.

What is the secret to ageless skin?

The key to maintaining a youthful appearance often involves adopting good skincare habits, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and cultivating a positive attitude. India’s veteran beauty expert Shahnaz Husain shares some critical points to keep in mind:

Morning skincare routine

As you start your day, your skin needs the proper care to protect itself from the daily environmental stressors it encounters.

Gentle scrub: Start your day with a gentle exfoliation to prepare your skin for the day ahead. Using a scrub that is free from harsh chemicals and overly granulated particles is required; such ingredients can lead to skin sensitivity and long-term thinning issues.

DIY scrub recipe: Combine one teaspoon of brown sugar with a few drops of honey. This mixture cleanses, hydrates, and rejuvenates your skin while effectively removing dead skin cells without irritation.

{{{htmlData}}}

2. Moisturiser: Hydration is key in preventing premature ageing. A good moisturiser acts as a barrier against environmental stressors that may contribute to dryness, fine lines, and wrinkles.

Recommended ingredients: Look for herbal moisturisers enriched with aloe vera, plant stem cells, Vitamin E, Edelweiss flower, and plant oils. These natural compounds help repair skin tissues and enhance elasticity while deeply moisturising the skin.

3. Sun protection: One of the most critical steps in your morning skincare routine is sun protection. Ultraviolet (UV) rays can cause severe damage to your skin, leading to age spots, uneven skin tone, and even skin cancer.

Product type: Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 that is also moisturising and offers sweatproof or waterproof benefits. This will ensure your skin stays protected throughout the day.

Evening skincare routine

Your skin is in repair mode while you sleep, making your evening routine just as important as your morning routine.

Double cleansing: Begin your Begin your nighttime skincare routine with double cleansing to remove impurities, makeup, and excess oil.

Method: Start with an oil-based remover to dissolve makeup and grime. Follow up with a gentle face wash that suits your skin type.

2. Skin toner: A hydrating toner helps prep the skin for better absorption of subsequent products.

Recommendation: Use rose water, celebrated for its soothing properties. It tightens pores and balances your skin’s pH levels, setting a perfect base for other treatments.

3. Treatment products: Address specific skin concerns by incorporating targeted treatment products into your routine.

Options: Whether you opt for a skin serum, a spot treatment gel, or an anti-ageing cream, look for products containing plant stem cells and proteins to restore elasticity and combat fine lines and wrinkles.

4. Under eye care: The delicate skin around your eyes requires special attention. Dark circles and puffiness can significantly undermine your beauty, making a dedicated under-eye care product necessary.

Solution: Consider using an herbal under-eye mask that provides soothing benefits while targeting puffiness and dark circles.

How to fix skin from stress?

Stress affects not only your mental health but also the appearance of your skin. Using methods to reduce stress helps your skin’s appearance.

Mindfulness practices: Take a few moments each day to practice mindfulness. Letting go of negativity and embracing peace can have a positive impact on your skin.

Meditation: Explore calming meditation techniques through guided videos or by chanting mantras that resonate with you. This can significantly reduce stress levels.

Aromatherapy: Incorporate scents that are soothing to both the skin and mind, enhancing relaxation throughout your day.

Yoga and stretching: Engaging in yoga or stretching exercises that suit your body’s needs is an excellent way to unwind while maintaining physical fitness.

Don’t forget a beauty sleep

Don’t underestimate the importance of restorative sleep for your beauty routine. Aim for at least eight hours of quality sleep nightly, as recommended by Ayurvedic principles. Having a regular sleep schedule helps keep your skin healthy and balanced.