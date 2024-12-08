Skin Care

Is my skin acne-prone? Take this quiz to find out

Updated on:6 December 2024, 08:00pm IST

Are you wondering if you have acne-prone skin? If so, take this quick quiz to find out if your skin is more likely to breakout or if you are in the clear!

Acne-prone skin can be problematic to deal with. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

Acne is more than just a few pimples—it is a skin condition that can lead to scarring, dark spots, and uneven skin tone. Whether it is the occasional breakout or a constant battle with blackheads, acne can be frustrating and hard to manage. Apart from a poor skin care routine, hormones, oil production, clogged pores, and even stress can all contribute to acne. And the worst part? It often leaves behind scars and dark spots that can leave your skin looking uneven and disrupt the smoothness. So, are you wondering if you have acne-prone skin? If so, you are at the right place. We have put together a simple quiz to help you determine your risk of breakouts.

So, go ahead and answer these questions.

How often do you experience breakouts or pimples on your skin?

Do you notice more breakouts around your menstrual cycle or hormonal changes?

Does your skin feel oily or shiny throughout the day?

Do you have large pores, especially around your nose and cheeks?

Have you tried products like benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid and noticed improvements in your skin?

How would you describe your skin type?

Do you often touch or pick at your face?

Are you prone to blackheads or whiteheads, especially on your nose, chin and forehead?

Does your skin react to certain foods or skincare products?

Have you noticed any scarring or dark spots after breakouts?

