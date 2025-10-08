8 best sunscreen sticks in 2025 for everyday sun protection

Worried about daily sun damage? Try these sunscreen sticks, which offer quick and mess-free application, making them perfect for sun protection.

Concerned about the sun damage on the go? Excessive exposure to UV rays from the sun can lead to premature ageing, hyperpigmentation, and long-term sun damage. So, it is essential to protect your skin daily, not just during summer or outdoor activities. Sunscreen sticks are an easy and convenient way to protect your skin anywhere and anytime, with no mess. Small and portable, they slide easily onto the face and other exposed areas, guaranteeing the same type of coverage with none of the hassle of creams or sprays. They are convenient enough to apply during commutes, workouts, or travelling, yet they offer excellent protection against the sun. {{{htmlData}}}

This guide features some of the best sunscreen sticks available in 2025, along with their SPF levels, primary ingredients, and the health benefits exclusive to each, to help you choose the best one for your everyday and on-the-go skincare needs.

8 best sunscreen sticks you should not miss:

Sunscreen can reduce your risk of skin cancer, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. Here are some of the best sunscreen sticks you should try:

1. Dot & Key Strawberry Dew SPF 50 Sunscreen Stick

This SPF 50 sunscreen stick is perfect for those seeking on-the-go sun protection. Infused with hyaluronic acid and ceramides, this product hydrates the skin while strengthening the skin barrier. Broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection safeguards the skin from sun damage. Ideal for normal skin types, this product is mess-free, travel-friendly, and suitable for daily use, particularly for commuters and outdoor enthusiasts.

2. Beauty of Joseon Matte Sun Stick: Mugwort + Camellia

This matte sun stick is ideal for oily and combination skin, providing SPF 50 PA++++ protection without a white cast. Infused with mugwort and camellia, it helps control shine, soothe skin, and shield against harmful UVA/UVB rays. Easy to use and lightweight, it protects against sun damage while keeping the skin comfortable and matte, which makes it perfect for daily outdoor use.

3. Fixderma Invisible Sunscreen Stick SPF 50 PA+++

Protect your skin effortlessly with this invisible sunscreen stick, offering SPF 50 PA+++ broad-spectrum defence against UVA/UVB rays. Its non-greasy, natural-finish formula glides smoothly without leaving a white cast. Enriched with skin-friendly ingredients, it hydrates while preventing sun damage, making it suitable for all skin types. Ideal for daily use by both men and women.

4. SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Hyalu-Cica Silky-Fit SPF 50+ PA++++ Sun Stick

Looking for gentle sun protection? This SPF 50+ PA++++ sun stick is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive, normal, and dry skin. Enriched with Madagascar Centella and Hyalu-Cica, it soothes irritation, hydrates deeply, and protects against UVA/UVB rays. Silky and lightweight, it provides a natural, mess-free finish, making daily sun defence simple and skin-friendly.

5. Aveeno Protect + Soothe Mineral Sunscreen Stick

Designed for sensitive skin, this mineral sunscreen stick provides SPF 50 broad-spectrum protection, utilising zinc oxide to shield against UVA/UVB rays. Its gentle, fragrance-free formula soothes irritation while supporting skin health and hydration. Lightweight and mess-free, it’s ideal for daily use, providing reliable sun defence while keeping sensitive skin calm, healthy, and protected.

6. Sotrue SPF 50+ Daily Sunscreen Stick

Looking for hassle-free sun protection? This SPF 50+ sunscreen stick delivers broad-spectrum PA++++ defence in a lightweight, non-sticky formula. Water-resistant and mess-free, it glides smoothly without a white cast, leaving a natural, dewy finish. Perfect for face and body, it protects the skin from UVA/UVB rays while keeping it hydrated and comfortable throughout the day.

7. Biotique Sandalwood Sunscreen Stick

This SPF 50+ sunscreen stick combines the goodness of sandalwood with broad-spectrum sun protection. Water-resistant and lightweight, it shields the skin from harmful UVA/UVB rays, even during outdoor activities or when sweating. Designed for all skin types, it keeps skin soft, hydrated, and healthy while preventing sun damage. Mess-free and easy to apply, it’s perfect for daily sun defence on the go.

8. Earth Rhythm Aqua Surge Hyaluronic Sunscreen Stick

Infused with hyaluronic acid and ceramides, this SPF 60 sunscreen stick hydrates dry skin while providing broad-spectrum PA++++ protection against UVA/UVB rays. Its lightweight, no-white-cast formula absorbs quickly, keeping skin comfortable and moisturised. Ideal for daily use, it shields against sun damage, prevents dryness, and supports a healthy skin barrier, making it perfect for those seeking effective and nourishing sun defence.

Are sunscreen sticks beneficial for your skin?

High Sun Protection: Clinical evaluations have demonstrated that sunscreens with high SPF can significantly improve skin conditions, including hyperpigmentation, after consistent use, as reported by the Clinical evaluations have demonstrated that sunscreens with high SPF can significantly improve skin conditions, including hyperpigmentation, after consistent use, as reported by the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.

Convenient Application: Sunscreen sticks are easy to apply, mess-free, and portable, making them ideal for on-the-go sun protection.

Suitable for Sensitive Areas: Their design enables precise application on sensitive areas, such as the lips and around the eyes.

Incorporating sunscreen sticks into your daily routine can effectively protect your skin from harmful UV rays and prevent long-term sun damage.

