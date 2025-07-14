This 5-step skincare routine could be your key to glowing complexion

Here's a 5-step skincare routine for glowing skin that prioritises health and wellness. Learn the essential steps to achieve radiant, healthy skin!

What is it that comes to your mind when anyone talks about health? Let’s be honest – most people would talk about exercise, diet and mental health. But have you ever paused to consider the significant role your skin plays in your overall well-being? As the body’s largest organ, the skin deserves our careful attention and care. It’s essential to understand why skin health is crucial and how it can be easily incorporated into your daily wellness routine.

Why does prioritising skin health matter?

Your skin serves purposes that extend far beyond its aesthetic value. It acts as your body’s first line of defence against environmental stressors, such as pollution and harmful bacteria, it is an incredibly responsive organ that reflects your internal health. In many ways, skin health serves as a barometer of overall wellness, with facial skin requiring particular attention due to its exposure to the elements, according to the American Medical Association. Beyond the surface, healthy skin boosts self-confidence and self-esteem. It has a positive impact on one’s personality. A consistent skincare routine not only helps achieve clear and vibrant skin but also minimises the risk of inflammation and shields against UV damage.

Essential steps for healthy skin

Thankfully, your skincare routine doesn’t need to be a lengthy affair. Here’s a tailored skincare routine, broken down in just five essential steps:

Cleansing

Begin your skincare routine with cleansing, a crucial first step. By removing dirt and excess oil, cleansing unclogs pores and helps prevent breakouts. Aim to wash your face twice daily using a soap-free face wash infused with natural ingredients. For those prone to acne, a wash with neem extracts can work wonders, while turmeric-infused formulas can help address dark spots.

2. Serum

Once cleansed, it’s time to apply your serums. Select one that features active ingredients like glycolic acid or niacinamide, along with natural extracts such as turmeric—ideal for tackling dark spots—or rose extracts for a luminous glow. Just a few drops applied to the face and neck can provide targeted treatment and nourishment.

3. Hydration

Moisturising is crucial for maintaining skin’s hydration and nourishment. If you have dry skin, reach for a rich cream containing natural ingredients, such as Indian kino tree extracts, for toning and rejuvenation. Conversely, individuals with oily skin should opt for a gel-based moisturiser, ideally one that includes aloe vera for hydration without adding extra weight. Ensure your moisturiser is free from harsh chemicals, such as parabens and phthalates, to protect your skin’s natural barrier.

4. Protection

Don’t forget sunscreen! Conclude your morning routine or any time you’re heading outdoors with a broad-spectrum sunscreen that offers protection against harmful UV rays, as recommended by the American Academy of Dermatology. A sunscreen with SPF 50 provides an extra layer of defence, preventing premature ageing and dark spots. When applying, select a formula that suits your skin type and includes sweat resistance without leaving a white cast.

5. Exfoliation

For an added boost, consider exfoliating with a face scrub once a week to remove dead skin cells and reveal smoother, healthier-looking skin. Gently massage it for about 5-7 minutes before rinsing with lukewarm water. Following this, a face pack enriched with natural ingredients, such as neem or kesar, can help deeply cleanse and purify your complexion. For those moments when your skin feels particularly dry or rough, a hydrating face sheet mask can work wonders.

The commitment to skin health as a lifestyle

Embracing a skin health routine is like making an investment in your overall well-being. It is about selecting products and practices that nurture your skin’s long-term health, rather than relying on temporary fixes, recommends Harvard Health. Your skin deserves this focused care.