Winter skincare tips: 10 easy remedies to treat dry and itchy skin

Come winter, your skin tends to get dry, flaky and itchy, doesn’t it? It screams for extra care. The sharp winds outside tend to feel like a gentle slap on the face, while the warm, dry indoor air can create an environment that can lead to dry patches, flakiness, and itchy skin. Lotions and creams are quick-fix solutions, but you can use these expert-recommended winter skincare tips to keep your skin soft and healthy.

10 remedies for dry and itchy skin in winter

Coconut oil

Coconut oil is often praised for its benefits, especially in winter skin care. It contains fatty acids that help maintain the skin’s moisture barrier. To enjoy its advantages, apply warm coconut oil to your skin right after showering. The warmth helps trap moisture, keeping your skin hydrated and glowing throughout the day.

2. Honey

Honey is an excellent choice for winter skin care. It helps keep your skin moist, which is great for dry winter months. “To use honey for skincare, put a thin layer on your face or any dry spots,” Dr Geeta Grewal, Cosmetologist, tells Health Shots. Leave it on for 10 to 15 minutes, then rinse it off with lukewarm water. Your skin will feel soft and fresh.

3. Aloe vera

If you have dry and irritated skin, especially during the winter, try using aloe vera gel as part of your winter skin care routine. It cools and reduces inflammation, making it great for soothing redness and dryness. You can scoop fresh gel from the plant or buy a good store version. For the best results, apply it twice a day, especially after being in the cold.

4. Oatmeal bath

When winter comes, an oatmeal bath can help soothe your itchy skin as part of your winter skin care routine. Finely ground oats contain beta-glucans, which calm irritation and protect your skin. Add 1 cup of oats to lukewarm bath water, and soak for 15-20 minutes. This will not only provide relief but also leave your skin feeling smooth!

5. Milk cream

Have you heard of “malai”? It is fresh milk cream that people in India use for winter skin care to treat dry skin. “Malai contains lactic acid, which helps remove dead skin, and its fats deeply moisturise,” says the cosmetologist. To use it, apply malai for about 10 minutes and rinse with lukewarm water. Your skin will feel as soft as a baby’s.

6. Olive oil

Olive oil is not just for cooking; it is also great for your winter skin care! It contains antioxidants and vitamin E, which are helpful for dry skin. To use it, warm a small amount of olive oil and gently massage it into your skin before you shower. For an extra benefit, mix olive oil with sugar to make a natural scrub that removes dead skin cells.

7. Shea butter and cocoa butter balm

This duo is great for hydration and winter skin care. Shea butter and cocoa butter intensely moisturise and repair skin. You can use this mix as a body butter or lip balm to lock in moisture and protect against winter’s harsh weather.

8. Glycerin and rose water mix

Making your own skincare spray is simple! Mix equal parts of glycerin and rose water in a spray bottle. This mix is excellent for calming itchy skin and giving your skin a nice glow in winter, making it a great addition to your winter skin care routine. Applying it nightly on your face, hands, and feet can help keep your skin hydrated and comfortable.

9. Avocado face mask

If you love avocados, you’re in luck! This tasty fruit is rich in healthy fats and vitamin E, both of which are good for your skin. “For a simple winter skin care face mask, mash half an avocado and mix it with a teaspoon of honey”, says Dr Grewal. Apply it to your face for about 15 minutes, and your skin will feel great!

10. Hydration with humidifier

Stay hydrated by drinking eight to ten glasses of water every day, especially during winter skin care. “Add hydrating foods like cucumbers, watermelon, and oranges to your meals,” says the doctor. You can also use a humidifier at home to add moisture to the air, helping prevent your skin from drying out.

Takeaways

Winter doesn't have to be bad for your skin. With proper winter skin care, you can keep your skin hydrated, soft, and comfortable all season with these easy home remedies.