Turmeric face packs: 6 dermat-approved combinations for bright, glowing skin

Turmeric face packs are easy to make with common kitchen ingredients like milk, honey and tomato, and offer multiple benefits for your skin.

Looking for a facial packs that give you a golden glow? If you are up for trying a homemade face pack, turmeric should be your go-to spice. Turmeric is hailed as a golden skincare ingredient thanks to its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antibacterial properties. When paired with simple kitchen ingredients, it can work wonders for dull, tired skin. From soothing redness to brightening your complexion, check out 7 turmeric face pack recipes that are easy-to-DIY, glow-inducing and natural!

Turmeric face packs for glowing skin

Oral and topical use of turmeric can be beneficial for dermatological purposes due to curcumin, an active component in this spice. When it comes to topical use of turmeric for skin, you may consider various options depending on your skin type or condition. Here’s how to use turmeric for skin:

1. Turmeric and milk face pack

This combination may work wonders to brighten and moisturise the skin. Milk contains lactic acid, which gently exfoliates dead skin cells, while turmeric calms irritation and boosts skin glow.

How to use:

Mix 1 teaspoon of turmeric with 2 tablespoons of raw milk. Apply evenly to your face and leave it on for 10–15 minutes. Rinse off with cold water.

2. Turmeric and honey face pack

Want to reduce acne and keep the skin hydrated? Go for the turmeric and honey mask. Honey is a natural humectant that locks in moisture and has antibacterial properties. Combined with turmeric, this mask soothes acne-prone or dry skin. Turmeric and honey are also found to be therapeutic for wounds.

How to use:

Combine 1 teaspoon of turmeric with 1 tablespoon of raw honey. Apply and leave for 10–15 minutes. Wash off with lukewarm water for a dewy finish.

3. Turmeric and sandalwood face pack

Seeking a fragrant turmeric face pack? Give turmeric and sandalwood a try to calm redness and clear pores. Apart from its warm fragrance, sandalwood is known for its cooling, anti-inflammatory properties. This helps to calm irritated or acne-prone skin. With turmeric, it forms a powerful skin-clearing combo.

How to use:

Blend 1 teaspoon each of turmeric and sandalwood powder with rose water or milk to form a paste. Apply, leave on until dry, then rinse.

4. Turmeric and lemon juice face pack

If your aim is to even out the skin tone and reduce pigmentation, go for a combination of turmeric and lemon juice. Lemon juice is rich in vitamin C and acts as a natural astringent. With turmeric, it helps lighten dark spots and reduce hyperpigmentation.

How to use:

Mix 1/2 teaspoon of turmeric with a few drops of lemon juice. Apply to problem areas (avoid the eye area) for 10 minutes. Rinse thoroughly and always apply sunscreen after.

Also read: 5 benefits of turmeric for skin

5. Turmeric and tomato face pack

Got a sun tan? Turmeric and tomato can help you treat it. Tomatoes contain lycopene and mild acids that help shrink pores and reduce sun damage, while turmeric adds a radiant touch.

How to use:

Blend 1 teaspoon of turmeric with 1 tablespoon of fresh tomato pulp. Apply the mixture, let it sit for 15 minutes, and rinse off with cool water.

6. Turmeric and yogurt face pack

People with sensitive skin can play safe with this turmeric face pack, made using yogurt. Curd (or plain Greek yogurt) contains probiotics and lactic acid that soothe inflammation and brighten skin. Turmeric helps reduce redness. So, this combination is best to soothe sensitive skin.

How to use:

Mix 1 teaspoon of turmeric with 2 tablespoons of plain curd. Apply to your face, leave it on for 15–20 minutes, and wash off with lukewarm water.

Tips to use turmeric for face

* Always do a patch test before applying turmeric masks

* Use what suits your skin type

* Avoid if you have a pre-existing skin condition

* Make sure the turmeric doesn’t leave a yellow stain on your skin

* Use old clothes or towels since turmeric can stain

* Use 2–3 times a week for best results