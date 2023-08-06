Skin lightening: 5 skin benefits of mulethi for hyperpigmentation

Are you looking for a natural remedy for skin lightening? Adding mulethi or licorice can be great for your skin! Here's how to use it.

If you want to stay away from chemical-based creams and serums for skin lightening, and are on the lookout for some home remedies, try mulethi or licorice. Mulethi is very popular in the Ayurveda world. Known as Yashtimadhu, mulethi is great for our health. It has anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, anti aging, wound healing, rejuvenating, and immune-enhancing properties. Licorice extract helps to improve hyperpigmentation. Check out how it does this!

What is mulethi

Mulethi is commonly used in Ayurvedic formulations. Its extensive use in medicines is due to its long list of benefits. Ayurvedic expert Dr Lakshmi Varma K explains that it helps in improving the eyes, hair, brain and skin health. It is very useful in conditions of fever, sore throat, allergies and skin diseases. In fact, it is a common herb that is used in Indian homes for sore throat.

Skin benefits of Mulethi

Here are some of the ways multhi helps in skin lightening as well as other skin-related conditions.

Prevents sun damage to skin : Not only does mulethi help in skin lightening, it also helps treat sunburns. Licorice helps to guard the skin from UV rays, and remove dark spots due to overexposure to the sun. So, by using mulethi in your regular kin care routine, you can restore your natural skin colour.

: Not only does mulethi help in skin lightening, it also helps treat sunburns. Licorice helps to guard the skin from UV rays, and remove dark spots Reduces wrinkles : Due to its anti-aging properties, mulethi can also help you get rid of wrinkles and fine lines on your skin. It’s rejuvenating and antioxidant properties helps in skin lightening as well as to bring back the tone of skin and reduce wrinkles . Thus, adding mulethi to your beauty regime can help you slow down symptoms of ageing as well.

: Due to its anti-aging properties, mulethi can also help you get rid of wrinkles and fine lines on your skin. It’s rejuvenating and antioxidant properties helps in skin lightening as well as to bring back the tone of skin and reduce wrinkles Helps to minimise scars : Besides skin lightening, mulethi also has other healing properties. It comes with wound healing properties which enhance easy healing and prevent dark scars after injuries. This can help keep your skin blemish-free.

: Besides skin lightening, mulethi also has other healing properties. It comes with wound healing properties which enhance easy healing and prevent dark scars after injuries. This can help keep your skin blemish-free. Cures skin conditions : Its anti-fungal, anti-microbial, anti-toxic, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties help in various skin ailments like eczema, dermatitis, psoriasis and fungal infections , says the expert.

: Its anti-fungal, anti-microbial, anti-toxic, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties help in various skin ailments like eczema, dermatitis, psoriasis fungal infections Prevents acne and soothes inflammation: Mulethi is also a nti-inflammatory, anti-toxic and has antioxidants. It help to remove toxins from the skin. This helps to control the formation of acne and also helps to soothe the irritation and burning sensations caused by acne or any external environmental irritants.

Mulethi for skin lightening

It has been a part of Indian skin care since ancient times. Mulethi helps in complexion enhancing and skin lightening. Dr Varma says it is a very good remedy for hyperpigmentation and melasma.

Tips to use mulethi

You can use mulethi for skin lightening by adding it to your face packs or having it with milk. Some easy methods to use mulethi for skin lightening or to treat hyperpigmentation are:

1. Yashtimadhu Ksheerapaka

Ksheerapaka means milk decoction. Take one teaspoon of mulethi and one-fourth teaspoon of turmeric and add them to a glass of milk. Drink it at night so that it can help to combat skin conditions as well as help in skin lightening by purifying the blood.

2. Yashtimadhu face packs

• Use mulethi powder with turmeric and rose water face pack to fight acne and inflammation, as well as skin lightening.

• Mulethi powder and kumkumadi oil will help to deal with dry skin and dark spots.

• Mulethi powder with milk and multani mitti is a good home remedy for dark spots and hyperpigmentation.

• Mulethi powder and sandalwood powder are also good for hyperpigmentation and oily skin.

The expert says mulethi face packs can be used for at least 3 to 6 months for great results. External use can be done every day without any complications. But for internal use, you need proper dosage and a consultation with an expert.

But for most people, mulethi is an effective home remedy for skin problem, including hyperpigmentation and helps in skin lightening as well. However, please consult a doctor before adding it to your daily routine if you are pregnant, have high sugar levels or take medications for high blood pressure.