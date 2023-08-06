Skin lightening: 5 skin benefits of mulethi for hyperpigmentation

Chat with
If you want to stay away from chemical-based creams and serums for skin lightening, and are on the lookout for some home remedies, try mulethi or licorice. Mulethi is very popular in the Ayurveda world. Known as Yashtimadhu, mulethi is great for our health. It has anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, anti aging, wound healing, rejuvenating, and immune-enhancing properties. Licorice extract helps to improve hyperpigmentation. Check out how it does this!
Mulethi is commonly used in Ayurvedic formulations. Its extensive use in medicines is due to its long list of benefits. Ayurvedic expert Dr Lakshmi Varma K explains that it helps in improving the eyes, hair, brain and skin health. It is very useful in conditions of fever, sore throat, allergies and skin diseases. In fact, it is a common herb that is used in Indian homes for sore throat.
Here are some of the ways multhi helps in skin lightening as well as other skin-related conditions.
It has been a part of Indian skin care since ancient times. Mulethi helps in complexion enhancing and skin lightening. Dr Varma says it is a very good remedy for hyperpigmentation and melasma.
You can use mulethi for skin lightening by adding it to your face packs or having it with milk. Some easy methods to use mulethi for skin lightening or to treat hyperpigmentation are:
Ksheerapaka means milk decoction. Take one teaspoon of mulethi and one-fourth teaspoon of turmeric and add them to a glass of milk. Drink it at night so that it can help to combat skin conditions as well as help in skin lightening by purifying the blood.
• Use mulethi powder with turmeric and rose water face pack to fight acne and inflammation, as well as skin lightening.
• Mulethi powder and kumkumadi oil will help to deal with dry skin and dark spots.
• Mulethi powder with milk and multani mitti is a good home remedy for dark spots and hyperpigmentation.
• Mulethi powder and sandalwood powder are also good for hyperpigmentation and oily skin.
The expert says mulethi face packs can be used for at least 3 to 6 months for great results. External use can be done every day without any complications. But for internal use, you need proper dosage and a consultation with an expert.
But for most people, mulethi is an effective home remedy for skin problem, including hyperpigmentation and helps in skin lightening as well. However, please consult a doctor before adding it to your daily routine if you are pregnant, have high sugar levels or take medications for high blood pressure.
Yes, mulethi is generally safe for all skin types, including sensitive skin. But, a patch test is recommended before use to ensure no allergic reactions occur.
You need to ideally use mulethi-based treatments 2–3 times a week. Consistent use over several weeks is essential to see noticeable skin-lightening effects.
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.