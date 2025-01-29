Is rice water safe for skin? 6 potential side effects of this home remedy

Rice water is popular in the beauty world, as it may hydrate skin and combat acne. While it offers benefits but you should also know about the side effects of rice water for your skin.

Young or old, many people swear by rice water when it comes to skin health. The starchy liquid, which is left behind after soaking or boiling rice, is often celebrated for its ability to hydrate skin, and prevent premature skin ageing. You can easily make it at home, and include it in your skincare routine. You would be surprised to know but there are many beauty brands that believe in the power of this kitchen ingredient. No wonder there are so many commercial products such as moisturisers, serums, and creams, with this natural ingredient. But is it really healthy? Yes, there are benefits for skin, but not all claims are proven. That’s why you should also know about the side effects of rice water on face before using it.

Is rice water healthy for skin?

Yes, rice water comes with some benefits for skin. Before we move on to the side effects of rice water on face, we need to know how it can help us.

May help to achieve glowing skin : “It contains natural enzymes and antioxidants that may help to brighten dull skin and reduce dark spots, leaving skin glowing,” says veteran beauty expert Dr Blossom Kochhar.

: “It contains natural enzymes and antioxidants that may help to brighten dull skin and reduce dark spots, leaving skin glowing,” says veteran beauty expert Dr Blossom Kochhar. May prevent premature ageing : Rich in antioxidants, this kitchen ingredient can combat free radicals that cause premature ageing. This type of water can be considered as an anti-ageing ingredient, and used as raw material for skincare applications, as per a study published in Cosmetics in 2018.

: Rich in antioxidants, this kitchen ingredient can combat free radicals that cause premature ageing. This type of water can be considered as an anti-ageing ingredient, and used as raw material for skincare applications, as per a study published in Cosmetics in 2018. Soothes irritated skin : It has anti-inflammatory properties that can help to calm redness on face, and skin itching. “This makes it suitable for people with conditions like eczema that can make your skin dry, and itchy,” says the expert.

: It has anti-inflammatory properties that can help to calm redness on face, and skin itching. “This makes it suitable for people with conditions like eczema that can make your skin dry, and itchy,” says the expert. Improves skin texture : The natural starch in rice water can help to tighten pores and smooth the skin, making it feel soft and supple.

: The natural starch in rice water can help to tighten pores and smooth the skin, making it feel soft and supple. Hydrates the skin : “This type of water acts as a natural humectant, attracting and retaining moisture,” says the expert. This is especially beneficial for people with dry skin. Rice has phenolic compounds, tricin, betaine, and squalene that are anti-inflammatory, and have whitening, and moisturising properties, as per a study published in the Journal Of Cosmetic Dermatology in 2022.

: “This type of water acts as a natural humectant, attracting and retaining moisture,” says the expert. This is especially beneficial for people with dry skin. Rice has phenolic compounds, tricin, betaine, and squalene that are anti-inflammatory, and have whitening, and moisturising properties, as per a study published in the Journal Of Cosmetic Dermatology in 2022. Prevents acne: Its mild astringent properties can reduce excess oil and clear clogged pores, preventing acne.

What are the side effects of rice water on face?

This natural ingredient is generally safe, but there are potential side effects of rice water on face:

1. Dryness

It can be hydrating for you, but using it too often may lead to excessive dryness, particularly for people who have dehydrated skin. “One of the side effects of rice water on face is that overusing it, can strip the skin of its natural oils, leading to dryness and flakiness,” says Dr Kochhar. The pH (potential of hydrogen) level of this natural ingredient is around 6, which is slightly acidic. So, excessive use can affect the natural pH balance of the skin.

2. Allergic reactions

Home remedies can be beneficial, but make sure to perform a patch test before using any kitchen ingredient, including rice water. “It does not happen often, but some individuals may experience redness or irritation due to an allergy to rice water,” says the expert.

3. Acne

“It may combat acne, but improper rinsing or using fermented rice water that is too strong can clog pores and lead to pimples,” says the expert. Always dilute rice water properly and rinse your face thoroughly to avoid acne formation.

4. Uneven skin tone

Prolonged use of this ingredient without proper cleansing may result in a buildup that causes uneven skin tone, which is one of the side effects of rice water on face. “So, use it only as part of a skincare routine built according to your skin type,” says the expert.

5. Sensitivity to sunlight

Rice water can be a great ingredient of sunscreen. A 2016 study, published in the International Journal of Cosmetic Science, showed that it can be used as a sunscreen but needs to be combined with other plant extracts. However, directly applying rice water and stepping out in the sun may not be the best idea. “It can make your skin more sensitive to ultraviolet rays, especially if you don’t wash it off properly,” says the expert.

6. Over-exfoliation

It has natural exfoliating properties, and using too often or leaving it on face for a long time may lead to over-exfoliation. “It may disrupt the skin’s natural barrier, leading to sensitivity. So, limit usage to 2 to 3 times a week to avoid the side effects of rice water on face,” suggests the expert.

How to use rice water for face?

While there are many benefits of rice water for your skin, it needs to be applied in the right way. Here’s how to use it.

As a toner: Dip a cotton pad in the starchy water and swipe it over your face.

Dip a cotton pad in the starchy water and swipe it over your face. As a face mask: Mix it with Fuller’s earth (multani mitti) or aloe vera gel to create a soothing DIY face mask, which should be rinsed off 15 minutes after application.

Mix it with Fuller’s earth (multani mitti) or aloe vera gel to create a soothing DIY face mask, which should be rinsed off 15 minutes after application. As a rinse: Splash the starchy liquid onto your face and let it air dry before rinsing it off.

There are potential side effects of rice water on face, but this kitchen ingredient may also be beneficial for people with dry, and acne-prone skin. You basically need to know how often you should use it.