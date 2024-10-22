Sesame seeds for hair: 7 easy ways to nourish your locks

Using sesame seeds for hair can help you strengthen and nourish your tresses. Read on to know how these help your hair and how to use them.

While there are numerous hair care products on the market, nature often offers some of the most effective remedies that promote thick, strong hair. One such treasure which is available in your kitchen cabinet is the sesame seed. Using sesame seeds for hair can work wonders as these seeds might be small in size, but are packed with important nutrients. They come with abundant benefits such as increasing hair development and improving lustre and texture. They nourish your scalp and strengthen your hair follicles thanks to their high vitamin, mineral, and antioxidant content. Let’s learn about sesame seeds hair-healing benefits and how to incorporate them into your everyday routine.

What are sesame seeds?

Sesame seeds are tiny oil-rich seeds derived from the Sesamum indicum plant. They are small, flat, oval-shaped seeds that come in two main varieties: white and black. They have a nutty flavour and are often used in various cuisines worldwide. Despite their size, sesame seeds are a powerhouse of essential nutrients that make them a valuable addition to any diet, as found in a study published in the journal Nutrients. The health benefits of sesame seeds are immense. They are an excellent source of protein, fibre, vitamins (especially B vitamins), minerals (like iron, calcium, and magnesium), and healthy fats. Additionally, sesame seeds contain antioxidants that help protect cells from damage.

What are the benefits of sesame seeds for hair?

Here are some of the notable benefits of sesame seeds for hair.

1. Promotes hair growth

Sesame seeds are a powerhouse of nutrients that support healthy hair growth. They are packed with essential fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals, as found in a study published in the journal Foods, that nourish your scalp and strengthen your hair follicles. The omega-3, omega-6, and omega-9 fatty acids in sesame seeds help improve blood circulation to your scalp, delivering essential nutrients and oxygen to your hair follicles. This increased blood flow stimulates hair growth and prevents premature hair loss. Additionally, the vitamins and minerals in sesame seeds help maintain scalp health and reduce hair breakage, resulting in stronger, thicker, and more vibrant hair.

2. Prevents hair greying

While the exact causes of hair greying are complex and multifaceted, sesame seeds can play a significant role in preventing and delaying this natural process. Rich in antioxidants, sesame seeds help combat oxidative stress, which is a major contributor to hair greying, as found in a study published in the journal Scientific African. These antioxidants neutralise harmful free radicals that can damage hair follicles and lead to premature greying. Additionally, the essential nutrients in sesame seeds, such as copper and iron, are crucial for producing melanin, the pigment that gives hair its colour. By providing your body with these essential elements, sesame seeds can help maintain healthy hair colour and prevent premature greying.

3. Strengthens hair strands

Sesame seeds are a nutritional powerhouse that can significantly strengthen your hair. “They are packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and proteins that nourish your hair follicles and promote healthy hair growth. The biotin and zinc found in sesame seeds are particularly beneficial for strengthening hair,” says dermatologist Dr Manoj Sethi. Biotin helps to improve hair keratin production, a protein that gives hair its structure and strength, as found in a study published in the journal Skin Appendage Disorders. Zinc is essential for collagen production, another protein that contributes to hair health and elasticity. In fact, zinc supplements help not only our hair, but over all wellbeing as well. Additionally, the antioxidants in sesame seeds help protect your hair from damage caused by environmental factors, such as pollution and UV rays, further enhancing its strength and resilience.

4. Improves scalp health

Sesame seeds are a valuable addition to a healthy hair care regimen due to their ability to improve scalp health. They contain essential nutrients that nourish and protect the scalp, creating an optimal environment for hair growth. The omega-3, omega-6, and omega-9 fatty acids in sesame seeds help to moisturise the scalp, preventing dryness and flakiness. This hydration helps to reduce scalp irritation and itching, promoting a healthier and more balanced scalp environment. Additionally, the antioxidants in sesame seeds help to combat oxidative stress, which can damage the scalp and contribute to hair loss. By nourishing and protecting the scalp, sesame seeds create a healthy foundation for strong, vibrant hair. Meanwhile, check out other DIY scrubs for scalp health and how to make them.

5. Provides deep moisturization

Sesame seeds are a rich source of natural oils that provide deep hydration to your hair and scalp. The fatty acids present in sesame seeds, such as linoleic acid and oleic acid, as found in a study published in the journal Agronomy, have excellent moisturising properties. These oils penetrate the hair shaft and scalp, replenishing lost moisture and improving overall hair hydration. By deeply moisturising your hair, sesame seeds help to reduce dryness, frizz, and split ends, leaving your hair soft, supple, and manageable. Additionally, the natural oils in sesame seeds can help to create a protective barrier on your hair, preventing further moisture loss and maintaining a healthy, hydrated appearance.

6. Protects your hair from UV rays

Sesame seeds contain antioxidants that act as natural shields against the harmful effects of UV rays. “These antioxidants, such as sesamin and sesamolin, help to neutralise free radicals generated by UV radiation, protecting your hair from damage. By shielding your hair from UV rays, sesame seeds can help to prevent colour fading, dryness, and split ends,” says Dr Sethi. Additionally, the natural oils in sesame seeds create a protective layer on your hair, further shielding it from the harmful effects of the sun. Incorporating sesame seeds into your hair care routine can help to maintain healthy, vibrant hair that is protected from the damaging effects of UV radiation.

How to use sesame seeds for hair?

Here are some easy and effective home remedies of sesame seeds for hair:

1. Warm sesame oil massage

Ingredients:

Sesame oil

Method:

Pour a suitable amount of sesame oil into a small container and heat it gently, either by placing it in a bowl of hot water or using a low heat setting on your stove.

Make sure the oil is warm, but not too hot, to avoid scalding your scalp.

Once the oil is warm, part your hair and apply it directly to your scalp. Use your fingertips to massage the oil into your scalp in a circular motion.

Massage your scalp for about 15 minutes, ensuring that the oil penetrates the pores and stimulates blood circulation.

After massaging, leave the oil on your scalp overnight. This will allow the nutrients in the sesame oil to deeply penetrate your hair follicles and promote hair growth.

The next morning, shampoo and condition your hair as usual to remove the oil residue.

2. Sesame and coconut oil mask

Ingredients:

Sesame oil

Coconut oil

Method:

In a small bowl, mix equal parts sesame oil and coconut oil.

Gently heat the oil mixture, either by placing it in a bowl of hot water or using a low heat setting on your stove. Make sure the oils are warm, but not too hot, to avoid scalding your scalp.

Part your hair and apply the warm oil mixture to your scalp. Massage the oil into your scalp in a circular motion, ensuring it reaches all areas.

After massaging your scalp, gently apply the remaining oil to the length of your hair, focusing on the ends.

Leave the oil mask on for about an hour, allowing the nutrients to penetrate your hair and scalp.

After an hour, rinse the oil out thoroughly with warm water. Shampoo and condition your hair as usual.

3. Sesame oil and aloe vera gel

Ingredients

Sesame oil

Aloe vera gel

Method

In a small bowl, mix equal parts sesame oil and aloe vera gel.

Part your hair and apply the mixture directly to your scalp.

Gently massage the mixture into your scalp using your fingertips, ensuring it covers all areas.

Leave the mask on for about 30 minutes to an hour, allowing the nutrients to penetrate your hair and scalp.

Rinse the mask out thoroughly with warm water, followed by shampoo and conditioner.

4. Sesame, honey and yoghurt hair pack

Ingredients

Sesame oil

Honey

Yoghurt

Method

In a small bowl, mix together equal parts sesame oil, honey, and yoghurt.

Part your hair and apply the mixture directly to your scalp. Massage the mixture into your scalp using your fingertips, ensuring it covers all areas.

Leave the mask on for about 30 minutes to an hour, allowing the nutrients to penetrate your hair and scalp.

Rinse the mask out thoroughly with warm water, followed by shampoo and conditioner.

5. Sesame oil and honey hair mask

Ingredients

Sesame oil

Honey

Method

In a small bowl, mix equal parts sesame oil and honey.

Gently heat the oil mixture, either by placing it in a bowl of hot water or using a low heat setting on your stove. Make sure the oils are warm, but not too hot, to avoid scalding your scalp.

Part your hair and apply the warm oil mixture to your scalp. Massage the oil into your scalp in a circular motion, ensuring it reaches all areas.

Leave the mask on for about 30 minutes to an hour, allowing the nutrients to penetrate your hair and scalp.

After an hour, rinse the oil out thoroughly with warm water. Shampoo and condition your hair as usual.

6. Sesame seed water spray

Ingredients

Sesame seeds

Method

Roast a handful of sesame seeds in a dry skillet over low heat until fragrant.

Grind the roasted sesame seeds into a fine powder using a mortar and pestle or a coffee grinder.

Boil a cup of water.

Once the water has boiled, remove it from the heat and add the sesame seed powder. Stir until the powder is completely dissolved.

Let the mixture cool completely, then strain it through a fine-mesh sieve to remove any sediment.

Transfer the cooled sesame seed water to a spray bottle.

Mist your hair with the sesame seed water after washing and conditioning.

7. Sesame and aloe hair mask

Ingredients

Sesame oil

Aloe vera gel

Method

In a small bowl, mix equal parts sesame oil and aloe vera gel.

Part your hair and apply the mixture directly to your scalp.

Gently massage the mixture into your scalp using your fingertips, ensuring it covers all areas.

Leave the mask on for about 30 minutes to an hour, allowing the nutrients to penetrate your hair and scalp.

Rinse the mask out thoroughly with warm water, followed by shampoo and conditioner.

It is advisable to use fewer sesame seeds when applying at first, and do an allergy test on the skin if you have any doubts. Also, consult with your doctor before using sesame seed DIYs into your hair care regimen.

Side effects of using sesame seeds for hair

While sesame seeds are generally safe to consume, some people may experience side effects. Here are a few potential side effects:

1. Allergic reactions

Sesame seeds are one of the most common food allergens. People with sesame allergies may experience symptoms such as hives, itching, swelling, difficulty breathing, or digestive problems. If you suspect a sesame allergy, it’s essential to avoid sesame and consult with a healthcare professional.

2. Sesame seed oil

Sesame seed oil, while often used in cooking and cosmetics, can also cause allergic reactions in some individuals. People with sesame allergies should avoid using sesame seed oil.

How often can we use sesame seeds for hair?

The ideal frequency for using sesame seeds for hair depends on your individual hair type, condition, and goals. However, here are some general guidelines:

Scalp massages : For scalp massages with sesame oil, consider doing them once or twice a week. Regular massages can stimulate blood flow and promote hair growth.

: For scalp massages with sesame oil, consider doing them once or twice a week. Regular massages can stimulate blood flow and promote hair growth. Hair masks : Sesame seed-based hair masks can be used weekly or bi-weekly, depending on your hair’s needs. If your hair is particularly dry or damaged, you might benefit from more frequent use.

: Sesame seed-based hair masks can be used weekly or bi-weekly, depending on your hair’s needs. If your hair is particularly dry or damaged, you might benefit from more frequent use. Sesame seed water spray: You can use sesame seed water as a leave-in conditioner daily or every other day.

Sesame seeds for hair: How soon does it start to work?

The timeframe for seeing results from using sesame seeds for hair can vary depending on individual factors such as hair type, condition, and consistency of use. Generally, you might notice initial improvements within a few weeks of regular use. However, significant changes, like noticeable hair growth or reduced hair fall, may take several months. Remember, consistency is key. It is important to incorporate sesame seed treatments into your regular hair care routine and give them time to work.