Rosemary water for hair growth: Know how to make it at home

Rosemary water has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antimicrobial properties, making it a great option for promoting healthy hair. Learn how to make rosemary water for hair growth.

If you have been losing more than 100 strands of hair daily, you maybe facing hair loss. A common problem in people. this can happen due to hormonal changes, stress, or certain medicines. This common hair problem may also have to do with the natural ageing process. While you may try different methods to regrow hair, one effective way is to try rosemary for hair growth. Packed with antioxidants, rosemary has become a favourite beauty trend among influencers. In fact, there are many brands offering this water spray for hair growth. But if you want your hair to be exposed to less chemicals, go for a DIY rosemary water for hair growth.

Why use rosemary water for hair growth?

Rosemary water, which is made by steeping the herb’s leaves in water, can be beneficial for your hair. An analysis, published in Phytotherapy Research in 2013, showed that rosemary leaf extract may stimulate hair regrowth in people experiencing hair loss. Know the benefits of using rosemary water for hair growth:

1. Improves blood circulation

“Rosemary water for hair growth works because of its ability to improve blood circulation around the scalp,” says veteran beauty expert Dr Blossom Kochhar. It may improve the flow of blood in the scalp, and promote an environment for hair growth, as per research published in the Journal Of Clinical And Aesthetic Dermatology in 2020. Improved blood flow ensures that hair follicles get an increased supply of oxygen and essential nutrients.

“It can take important vitamins like A, B, C, and E, and minerals such as iron, and zinc to hair roots. This can help to develop healthier hair follicles and promoting stronger and healthier hair,” says the expert.

2. Contains antioxidant properties

Rosemary contains rosmarinic acid. The herb also has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antimicrobial properties, according to research published in the Iranian Journal Of Basic Medical Sciences in 2020. These properties help to keep the scalp environment in good health, which is key for good hair growth.

3. Promotes scalp health

Considering its anti-inflammatory and antioxidative properties, rosemary water is a good home remedy for dandruff and itchy scalp problems. “It combats bacterial and fungal growth, which often causes flakiness and irritation, thus keeping the scalp breathing and healthy,” says the expert. By maintaining a clean and well-nourished scalp, this remedy minimises scalp infections and ensures a healthier environment for hair follicles.

4. Improves the appearance of hair

This hair care product has more nutrients. The rosemary extract contains 24 flavonoids, including flavones, flavanols, and flavanones, and 5 phenolic acids, as per research published in the Molecules journal in 2016. These can improve the general texturing and appearance of hair. This water enhances the production of natural oils in the scalp which can make your hair look lustrous. Using it as a final rinse after shampooing will give your hair a smooth and silky feel with an evident shine.

Rosemary water for hair growth: How to make it at home?

Rosemary water for hair growth can be created at home.

Boil one quart of distilled water in a pot.

Add just a few dried rosemary leaves to the boiling water. Let it sit for at least five minutes then remove the pot from the heat.

Let the rosemary steep for five hours.

Using a 4-to-1 ratio, dilute the rosemary water with distilled water and you will get a DIY hair rinse.

Ways to use rosemary water for hair growth

Blend rosemary water with oil, and gently massage it into your scalp for about 5 to 10 minutes. “This will make you feel more relaxed through muscle relaxation of the scalp and facilitation of absorption of necessary nutrients. This will lead towards positive circulation improvement,” says the expert.

Mix it into your choice of shampoo and use it when you wash your hair.

“You can also add fresh aloe vera gel to your rosemary water for hair growth. Apply the hair mask all over your hair and gently massage it into your scalp,” says Dr Kochhar.

If you want to make your hair frizz-free and nourish it, then add castor oil to rosemary water and apply it to your hair.

What are the side effects of using rosemary water for hair growth?

This natural ingredient is mostly safe to use. “However, some people might experience irritation, especially if they have a sensitive scalp,” says the expert. This will only happen if you use it in excess, so go for it only two times a week.

If you have a skin condition, it is better to avoid rosemary water for hair growth.

It can interact with medicines, including blood thinners that are taken to prevent blood clots. If you are on any medication, check with your doctor before using rosemary water for hair growth.

There are many home remedies to help people experiencing hair loss. Rosemary water for hair growth may work, but don’t overuse it. It may have side effects, including scalp irritation, so check with your dermatologist before including in your haircare routine.