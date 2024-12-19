Rosemary water for hair growth: Know how to make it at home

Chat with
If you have been losing more than 100 strands of hair daily, you maybe facing hair loss. A common problem in people. this can happen due to hormonal changes, stress, or certain medicines. This common hair problem may also have to do with the natural ageing process. While you may try different methods to regrow hair, one effective way is to try rosemary for hair growth. Packed with antioxidants, rosemary has become a favourite beauty trend among influencers. In fact, there are many brands offering this water spray for hair growth. But if you want your hair to be exposed to less chemicals, go for a DIY rosemary water for hair growth.
Rosemary water, which is made by steeping the herb’s leaves in water, can be beneficial for your hair. An analysis, published in Phytotherapy Research in 2013, showed that rosemary leaf extract may stimulate hair regrowth in people experiencing hair loss. Know the benefits of using rosemary water for hair growth:
“Rosemary water for hair growth works because of its ability to improve blood circulation around the scalp,” says veteran beauty expert Dr Blossom Kochhar. It may improve the flow of blood in the scalp, and promote an environment for hair growth, as per research published in the Journal Of Clinical And Aesthetic Dermatology in 2020. Improved blood flow ensures that hair follicles get an increased supply of oxygen and essential nutrients.
“It can take important vitamins like A, B, C, and E, and minerals such as iron, and zinc to hair roots. This can help to develop healthier hair follicles and promoting stronger and healthier hair,” says the expert.
Rosemary contains rosmarinic acid. The herb also has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antimicrobial properties, according to research published in the Iranian Journal Of Basic Medical Sciences in 2020. These properties help to keep the scalp environment in good health, which is key for good hair growth.
Considering its anti-inflammatory and antioxidative properties, rosemary water is a good home remedy for dandruff and itchy scalp problems. “It combats bacterial and fungal growth, which often causes flakiness and irritation, thus keeping the scalp breathing and healthy,” says the expert. By maintaining a clean and well-nourished scalp, this remedy minimises scalp infections and ensures a healthier environment for hair follicles.
This hair care product has more nutrients. The rosemary extract contains 24 flavonoids, including flavones, flavanols, and flavanones, and 5 phenolic acids, as per research published in the Molecules journal in 2016. These can improve the general texturing and appearance of hair. This water enhances the production of natural oils in the scalp which can make your hair look lustrous. Using it as a final rinse after shampooing will give your hair a smooth and silky feel with an evident shine.
Rosemary water for hair growth can be created at home.
There are many home remedies to help people experiencing hair loss. Rosemary water for hair growth may work, but don’t overuse it. It may have side effects, including scalp irritation, so check with your dermatologist before including in your haircare routine.
Even if you store homemade rosemary water in a refrigerator, use it within 4 to 6 days. After that, you will see a cloud like formation in your bottle that doesn’t smell good. That’s your sign to make a fresh bottle of rosemary water.
Once you have oiled your hair, it is not advisable to try any other hair care technique. Oil creates a thick batter which will not let anything penetrate into your scalp to the best of its capability. So, it is recommended to use rosemary water after shampooing your hair.
No, rosemary water cannot be a substitute to a professional hair dying product. People might use it to darken their hair tone, however the effect is minimal and lasts only a few washes.
