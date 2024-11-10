Oil your way to dandruff-free hair with this easy recipe

Using oil for dandruff is an effective way to get quick results. Here is an easy recipe to make it at home.

Dandruff is a common scalp condition that affects many people. These are pesky white flakes that can ruin even the best hair days. While countless commercial products promise a cure, you may find a solution at home. Sometimes the simplest kitchen ingredient solutions are the most effective in managing haircare problems. Opting for homemade hair oil for dandruff, one that is crafted with natural substances, can be a promising treatment option. This can be created by mixing multiple oils to form a customised solution that suits your particular needs. This is sure to help your dry and itchy scalp.

What is dandruff?

Dandruff is a common scalp disorder caused by excessive shedding of dead skin cells. It can damage your hair and make your scalp itchy. These dead cells often appear as white or yellowish flakes on the hairline and in the shafts of hair. According to a study published in the Indian Journal of Dermatology, specific skin cells known as keratinocytes play a crucial role in the development of dandruff. The condition can be an inconvenience for some, but it can also be uncomfortable. In severe situations, it may cause itching, discomfort, and even hair loss.

What are the causes of dandruff?

Dandruff is often associated with seborrhoeic dermatitis (SD), which causes itchy and dry skin on the scalp. Here are some possible culprits:

Overgrowth of Malassezia furfur : This type of fungus naturally resides on the scalp, but when it grows too much, it can create compounds that irritate the scalp and cause dandruff, according to a study published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research.

: This type of fungus naturally resides on the scalp, but when it grows too much, it can create compounds that irritate the scalp and cause dandruff, according to a study published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research. Dry scalp : It can cause flaking and itching, producing an ideal habitat for dandruff, according to a study published in the Journal Clinical Investigation Dermatology.

: It can cause flaking and itching, producing an ideal habitat for dandruff, according to a study published in the Journal Clinical Investigation Dermatology. Oily scalp : According to a study published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research, excessive oil production can lead to dandruff by creating a greasy environment that favours the proliferation of Malassezia furfur.

: According to a study published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research, excessive oil production can lead to dandruff by creating a greasy environment that favours the proliferation of Malassezia furfur. Sensitivity to some hair products : Shampoos and conditioners can irritate the scalp and cause flakes, states a study published in the International Journal of Trichology.

: Shampoos and conditioners can irritate the scalp and cause flakes, states a study published in the International Journal of Trichology. Underlying problems: Dandruff may be a symptom of an underlying medical disease, such as psoriasis or eczema, according to a study published in the Journal Clinical Investigation Dermatology.

Oil for dandruff: Is it an effective home remedy?

Oil for dandruff is prepared using renewable substances, and can be an effective home remedy for itchy hair. “These oils, which are high in vitamins, minerals, and fatty acids, nourish the scalp while also reducing inflammation and combating dryness, which are typical causes of the problem,” says Ayurveda expert Dimple Jangda. Regular use of hair oil can help to soothe the scalp, reduce flaking, and encourage healthy hair development. However, the effectiveness of handmade hair oil varies from person to person. If the condition persists or worsens, you should see a dermatologist for professional help.

How to make oil for dandruff at home?

Here is an easy and effective DIY oil for dandruff to combat the problem from the root cause, as shared by zero waste practitioner Pankti Pandey on Instagram:

Ingredients:

1 cup of sesame oil

1 cup of coconut oil

Fresh handful of neem leaves

1 finely chopped amla or Indian gooseberry

1 tablespoon of methi or fenugreek seeds

½ cup of rose petals

Method:

In a small pan put all the ingredients.

Stir the substances, on a low flame, until it becomes brown in colour.

Once it cools down, strain it in an airtight container.

Gently apply the oil on the scalp and hair and leave it overnight.

You can apply it twice a week for better results.

Are there any side effects of this DIY oil for dandruff?

This oil for dandruff generally has minimal side effects as it primarily uses natural ingredients. However, it is important to be aware of potential reactions:

Some people might be allergic to specific ingredients like neem leaves or rose petals. A patch test on a small area of skin before full application can help identify any sensitivities.

Excessive use of oil can lead to an oily scalp, especially for those with naturally oily hair. It’s advisable to use it sparingly and adjust the frequency of application based on your hair type.

While this recipe aims to promote hair growth and reduce dandruff problem, excessive use might lead to hair breakage or damage. It is crucial to use the oil gently and avoid pulling or tugging at the hair.

If you experience any adverse reactions like redness, itching, or increased hair fall, discontinue use of oil for dandruff and consult a dermatologist.