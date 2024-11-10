Oil your way to dandruff-free hair with this easy recipe

Chat with
Dandruff is a common scalp condition that affects many people. These are pesky white flakes that can ruin even the best hair days. While countless commercial products promise a cure, you may find a solution at home. Sometimes the simplest kitchen ingredient solutions are the most effective in managing haircare problems. Opting for homemade hair oil for dandruff, one that is crafted with natural substances, can be a promising treatment option. This can be created by mixing multiple oils to form a customised solution that suits your particular needs. This is sure to help your dry and itchy scalp.
Dandruff is a common scalp disorder caused by excessive shedding of dead skin cells. It can damage your hair and make your scalp itchy. These dead cells often appear as white or yellowish flakes on the hairline and in the shafts of hair. According to a study published in the Indian Journal of Dermatology, specific skin cells known as keratinocytes play a crucial role in the development of dandruff. The condition can be an inconvenience for some, but it can also be uncomfortable. In severe situations, it may cause itching, discomfort, and even hair loss.
Dandruff is often associated with seborrhoeic dermatitis (SD), which causes itchy and dry skin on the scalp. Here are some possible culprits:
Oil for dandruff is prepared using renewable substances, and can be an effective home remedy for itchy hair. “These oils, which are high in vitamins, minerals, and fatty acids, nourish the scalp while also reducing inflammation and combating dryness, which are typical causes of the problem,” says Ayurveda expert Dimple Jangda. Regular use of hair oil can help to soothe the scalp, reduce flaking, and encourage healthy hair development. However, the effectiveness of handmade hair oil varies from person to person. If the condition persists or worsens, you should see a dermatologist for professional help.
Here is an easy and effective DIY oil for dandruff to combat the problem from the root cause, as shared by zero waste practitioner Pankti Pandey on Instagram:
Ingredients:
Method:
This oil for dandruff generally has minimal side effects as it primarily uses natural ingredients. However, it is important to be aware of potential reactions:
If you experience any adverse reactions like redness, itching, or increased hair fall, discontinue use of oil for dandruff and consult a dermatologist.
