Moringa for hair growth: Does this superfood work?

Moringa is known for its high nutritional value and contains nutrients like protein and vitamin C. Does that mean you can use moringa for hair growth?

If you have been struggling with hair fall and looking for a natural way to boost hair growth, you can try moringa. It comes from the Moringa oleifera tree and is known for containing several properties that can help promote hair health. Right from vitamins A and C to minerals like zinc, it is loaded with nutrients beneficial for your health. It also consists of protein, making it a good ingredient for hair care routine. It also has anti-inflammatory and antifungal properties. To make it easy to use, it is available in powder form, as an oil, and as a key ingredient in many hair care products. Want to use moringa for hair growth? Know the benefits of using it for your tresses.

What is moringa?

Moringa oleifera tree is also known as the drumstick tree and “The Miracle Tree” due to high levels of nutrients found in it. Many parts of this tree are widely used as food and supplements. The best thing about this tree is that you can use its seed, and leaves to be healthy. It is said to provide 10 times more vitamin A than carrots, seven times more vitamin C than oranges, nine times more protein than yogurt, and 25 times more iron than spinach, according to research published in the Food Science and Human Wellness in 2016.

“It is particularly beneficial for skin, hair, and overall health, as it also contains compounds like zinc, iron, and omega-3 fatty acids,” says aesthetic physician and cosmetologist Dr Karuna Malhotra. It is also a natural source of antioxidants as well as anti-inflammatory agents, as per research published in the Antioxidants journal in 2019.

Due to these properties, it has gained popularity as a superfood. “Its nutrient-dense composition makes it an excellent choice for promoting hair health, reducing scalp inflammation, and supporting the body’s overall wellness. The leaves are the most commonly used part for hair applications, although seeds and oils are also valuable,” says the expert.

Moringa for hair growth: Know how it helps

It has compounds that can promote hair growth. Moringa seed oil contains the phytosterol compounds (β-sitosterol, campesterol, and ergosterol) that can obstruct the formation of the dihydrotestosterone compound, known to cause hair loss, as per research published in the Pharmacognosy Journal in 2022.

“You can use moringa for hair growth due to its rich nutrient profile,” says Dr Malhotra.

Vitamin A helps promote sebum production, which moisturises the scalp and keeps hair healthy.

Zinc is vital for scalp health, as it repairs tissues and ensures oil glands around follicles work properly.

Iron is essential for oxygenating hair roots, and it supports healthy blood circulation to the scalp, promoting hair growth.

Omega-3 fatty acids nourish hair strands, making them stronger and reducing breakage.

Antioxidants combat oxidative stress, which can cause hair damage.

Amino acids, the building blocks of protein, strengthen hair, supporting the formation of keratin.

“Moringa’s anti-inflammatory properties also soothe the scalp, creating a healthy environment for hair growth,” says the expert.

How to use moringa for hair growth?

If you want your hair to grow well, you need to deal with problems, including dandruff, and nourish it. So, use moringa for hair growth in the following ways –

For oily hair : Use moringa powder with apple cider vinegar. “This DIY hair mask can help to balance oil production and reduce dandruff,” says the expert. Apple cider vinegar works as an antifungal agent that may inhibit the growth of Malassezia furfur, the fungus that causes dandruff, as per research published in Pharmaceutics in 2021.

: Use moringa powder with apple cider vinegar. “This DIY hair mask can help to balance oil production and reduce dandruff,” says the expert. Apple cider vinegar works as an antifungal agent that may inhibit the growth of Malassezia furfur, the fungus that causes dandruff, as per research published in Pharmaceutics in 2021. For dry hair : Blend moringa oil with a moisturising carrier oil like coconut or olive oil. Apply as a pre-wash treatment to hydrate and nourish your tresses.

: Blend moringa oil with a moisturising carrier oil like coconut or olive oil. Apply as a pre-wash treatment to hydrate and nourish your tresses. For curly or coarse hair : Mix moringa powder with aloe vera or yogurt for a hydrating hair mask that can define curls and adds softness.

: Mix moringa powder with aloe vera or yogurt for a hydrating hair mask that can define curls and adds softness. For normal hair: A diluted moringa tea rinse (brewed and cooled) can be used after washing hair with a mild shampoo to strengthen tresses.

“You can also drink moringa for hair growth, as its nutrients can work from within and nourish your scalp and hair follicles,” says the expert. Add moringa powder to your smoothies, juices, or water, or just enjoy a cup of moringa tea.

Whether you consume or apply, you will see noticeable improvements, such as thickness and volume, in about three to six months after regularly using moringa for hair growth. “Hair grows about 0.5 inches per month, so patience is key,” says the expert.

What are the side effects of using moringa for hair growth?

It is generally safe to use this superfood for hair growth, but there can be some side effects:

Consuming it in excessive amounts may cause stomach upset, nausea, or diarrhea. Start with just half teaspoon of moringa powder to mix with water or juices.

Some people may experience irritation while applying moringa to their scalp. This is why you need to conduct a patch test before applying anything new to your hair or skin.

Moringa can lower blood sugar since it has insulin-like properties, so it’s crucial to consult a doctor first, especially if you take diabetes medication.

You can use moringa for hair growth, but don’t just rely on it. Combine it with a healthy diet and proper hair care routine to enhance results.