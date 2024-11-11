Moringa for hair growth: Does this superfood work?

Chat with
If you have been struggling with hair fall and looking for a natural way to boost hair growth, you can try moringa. It comes from the Moringa oleifera tree and is known for containing several properties that can help promote hair health. Right from vitamins A and C to minerals like zinc, it is loaded with nutrients beneficial for your health. It also consists of protein, making it a good ingredient for hair care routine. It also has anti-inflammatory and antifungal properties. To make it easy to use, it is available in powder form, as an oil, and as a key ingredient in many hair care products. Want to use moringa for hair growth? Know the benefits of using it for your tresses.
Moringa oleifera tree is also known as the drumstick tree and “The Miracle Tree” due to high levels of nutrients found in it. Many parts of this tree are widely used as food and supplements. The best thing about this tree is that you can use its seed, and leaves to be healthy. It is said to provide 10 times more vitamin A than carrots, seven times more vitamin C than oranges, nine times more protein than yogurt, and 25 times more iron than spinach, according to research published in the Food Science and Human Wellness in 2016.
“It is particularly beneficial for skin, hair, and overall health, as it also contains compounds like zinc, iron, and omega-3 fatty acids,” says aesthetic physician and cosmetologist Dr Karuna Malhotra. It is also a natural source of antioxidants as well as anti-inflammatory agents, as per research published in the Antioxidants journal in 2019.
Due to these properties, it has gained popularity as a superfood. “Its nutrient-dense composition makes it an excellent choice for promoting hair health, reducing scalp inflammation, and supporting the body’s overall wellness. The leaves are the most commonly used part for hair applications, although seeds and oils are also valuable,” says the expert.
It has compounds that can promote hair growth. Moringa seed oil contains the phytosterol compounds (β-sitosterol, campesterol, and ergosterol) that can obstruct the formation of the dihydrotestosterone compound, known to cause hair loss, as per research published in the Pharmacognosy Journal in 2022.
“You can use moringa for hair growth due to its rich nutrient profile,” says Dr Malhotra.
“Moringa’s anti-inflammatory properties also soothe the scalp, creating a healthy environment for hair growth,” says the expert.
If you want your hair to grow well, you need to deal with problems, including dandruff, and nourish it. So, use moringa for hair growth in the following ways –
“You can also drink moringa for hair growth, as its nutrients can work from within and nourish your scalp and hair follicles,” says the expert. Add moringa powder to your smoothies, juices, or water, or just enjoy a cup of moringa tea.
Whether you consume or apply, you will see noticeable improvements, such as thickness and volume, in about three to six months after regularly using moringa for hair growth. “Hair grows about 0.5 inches per month, so patience is key,” says the expert.
It is generally safe to use this superfood for hair growth, but there can be some side effects:
You can use moringa for hair growth, but don’t just rely on it. Combine it with a healthy diet and proper hair care routine to enhance results.
