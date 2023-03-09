Matcha for skin: 4 ways how this magical ingredient can give you glowing skin

Matcha is rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. Know 4 key matcha benefits for skin and learn how to incorporate this natural ingredient into your routine.

Why rely on chemical-packed products when nature has so much to offer for glowing skin? Matcha tea is a perfect example of a natural ingredient that is not only good for your health but also works wonders for your skin. Packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, matcha helps calm the skin, fight off free radicals, and even protect against sun damage. Whether you drink it or use it in your skincare routine, matcha could be the secret to a healthy, radiant skin tone. So, ready to understand the matcha benefits for skin and how you can incorporate it into your daily routine?

What is matcha?

Matcha, also known as green tea powder, has been used for centuries in Japan for its health and beauty benefits. In recent years, it has gained popularity in the Western world as a powerful ingredient for skincare. Matcha is a form of green tea that is much more concentrated in antioxidants than regular green tea. “It is prepared from the same plant, but in matcha, the entire leaf is grounded to make a powder, which is to be whisked into hot water to form a frothy drink. Compared to it, regular green tea is steeped in hot water,” says Dr Sonal Bansal, Consultant, Dermatology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram.

4 matcha benefits for skin

Here are major matcha benefits for skin and how it can give your skin a radiant glow:

1. High antioxidant levels

Matcha contains high levels of antioxidants, which protect the skin from free radical damage caused by UV rays, pollution, and other environmental factors, as per the study published in the Food. Free radicals can cause premature aging, wrinkles, and fine lines, but antioxidants neutralize them, preventing damage to the skin. “The main ingredient in matcha is a compound called tencha which has very high antioxidant properties,” says Dr Bansal. These matcha benefits for skin help to protect your skin tone from external damage.

2. Anti-inflammatory benefits

This makes it particularly useful for individuals with sensitive or acne-prone skin. The anti-inflammatory properties of matcha can help soothe redness, irritation, and swelling, reducing the appearance of blemishes. “The skin conditions that can be helped with co-treatment with matcha are acne and dermatitis, to name a few. It also helps in reducing the anti ageing process by accelerating the DNA repair process. By the same mechanism, it can also prevent skin cancers,” says Dr Bansal. These matcha benefits for skin promote healthy skin.

3. Rich in catechins

Matcha is also rich in catechins, which are compounds that have been shown to improve skin elasticity and firmness. These catechins stimulate the production of collagen, a protein that keeps the skin looking youthful and plump. Collagen production decreases as we age, which is why matcha can be particularly beneficial for mature skin. The matcha benefits for skin are evident in its ability to help maintain a smooth, firm texture.

4. Good for dry skin

Another benefit of matcha is its ability to improve skin tone and texture. The small particles in matcha help to exfoliate the skin, removing dead skin cells and promoting cell turnover. This can result in smoother, brighter, and more even-looking skin. These matcha benefits for skin can help transform dull and dry skin into a healthy, glowing skin tone.

After knowing this matcha benefits for skin, you must be wondering how to use this magic ingredient. Read on to find out.

How to use matcha for skin?

While keeping matcha benefits for skin in mind, learn how to use matcha for skin to improve your skin health:

1. Matcha face mask

One easy way is to use a matcha face mask. You can mix matcha powder with a few drops of water or your favorite face oil to create a paste. After applying the matcha mask on your face leave it on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing it off with cold water.

2. Add matcha to your moisturiser

Matcha can also be added to your daily moisturizer or serum. Simply mix a small amount of matcha powder with your product of choice before applying it to your skin.

3. Drink matcha green tea

Finally, you can incorporate matcha into your diet by drinking matcha tea. Not only will this provide your body with the health benefits of matcha, but it will also contribute to the overall health and vitality of your skin.

Knowing the matcha benefits for skin can convince you to include it in your skincare routine to achieve a healthier, more youthful-looking complexion!

Are there any side effects of matcha on the skin?

While matcha is known to be beneficial for skin health, it can cause irritation or allergic reactions in some individuals, especially when used topically. People with sensitive skin may experience redness, itching, or dryness. Additionally, consuming matcha in excess may lead to caffeine-related side effects like headaches or insomnia. It is always best to do a patch test before applying matcha to your skin and consume it in moderation to avoid potential side effects.