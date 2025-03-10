5 marigold tea benefits for skin and 8 ways to use it

Marigold tea can give you beautiful skin. Check out various marigold tea benefits including reduction in inflammation and ageing signs.

Expensive beauty products might not be the only way to get glass-like, clear skin. There are many homemade remedies that can work wonders for our skin as well. Whether it’s green tea or other organic substances, these ingredients have frequently been shown to improve skin health. One such ingredient is marigold tea. There are many marigold tea benefits for your skin health, including giving a beautiful shine. From antioxidant-rich compounds to anti-inflammatory effects, this unique brew may hold the key to unlocking a radiant look. If you are wondering how to include these marigold tea into your daily diet and skincare routine, check out some ideas below.

What is marigold tea?

Marigold tea is a herbal infusion produced from dried petals of the Calendula officinalis flower, often known as pot marigold. It is not made from decorative marigold flowers (Tagetes species) that grow in gardens. Calendula has been used in traditional medicine for decades for its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antibacterial qualities, as found in a study published by Science Direct. This tea has a somewhat earthy, gently bitter flavour with spicy undertones. When it comes to skin health, many marigold tea benefits can help you. Read more to find out how to use marigold tea in your beauty routine.

4 marigold tea benefits for skin

Here are some marigold tea benefits for the skin that will give it a natural glow.

1. Rich in anti-inflammatory properties

Marigold tea offers significant skin benefits, particularly due to its potent anti-inflammatory properties, as found in a study published in the journal Cureus. Rich in flavonoids, it acts as a powerful antioxidant, effectively reducing skin inflammation and redness. This makes it a valuable natural remedy for conditions like eczema, rosacea, and acne, soothing irritated skin and promoting a calmer look. By combating inflammation, marigold tea contributes to overall skin health and a more even skin tone.

2. Reverese anti-ageing

There are many marigold tea benefits for skin, a primary one being its ability to reduce ageing signs. Its high antioxidant content protects the skin from free radical damage, which is a major cause of premature ageing, as found in a study published in the journal Toxicological Research. This preventive action helps to reduce the visibility of fine lines and wrinkles, resulting in a more youthful look. Plus, marigold increases collagen formation, which improves skin suppleness and firmness. This dual action produces skin that not only appears more youthful but also feels more supple and robust. Marigold provides both anti-ageing and skin-firming effects.

3. Keeps acne at bay

There are many marigold tea benefits that can help you if you are struggling with acne on your skin. “Its antibacterial properties function by targeting the bacteria that cause breakouts, therefore clearing the skin. Simultaneously, its anti-inflammatory effects calm the skin, reducing redness and swelling associated with acne lesions,” says dermatologist Dr Priyanka Kuri. This combination not only addresses the underlying cause of acne but also alleviates the outward signs. The end result is a calmer, brighter appearance.

4. Improves skin hydration

Seasonal changes can sometimes cause dehydration and dryness. When it comes to skincare, there are many marigold tea benefits that you can take advantage of. One such use is the ability to keep the skin hydrated. “Its natural moisturising action combats dryness while leaving the skin smooth and supple,” says the expert. Regular usage can help to achieve a more radiant and healthy look, as well-hydrated skin looks plumper and more clear. Marigold functions primarily as a natural humectant, attracting and retaining moisture for long-term hydration.

How to use marigold tea for skin?

There are many marigold tea benefits when it comes to skincare. Here are some ways to include this drink in your daily routine:

1. Marigold tea facial toner: Brew a strong cup of marigold tea and let it cool. Use a cotton ball to apply the tea to your face after cleansing.

2. Marigold tea face mask for glowing look: Brew a strong marigold tea. Mix the tea with ingredients like honey, yoghurt, or oatmeal to create a soothing face mask. Apply the mask for 15-20 minutes and rinse.

3. Marigold tea compress for irritated skin: Soak a clean cloth in cooled marigold tea. Apply the compress to areas of irritated skin, such as sunburns or rashes.

4. Marigold tea acne spot treatment: Apply cooled, concentrated marigold tea directly to acne blemishes with a cotton swab.

5. Marigold and honey face mask: Mix 1 tablespoon of raw honey with 1 tablespoon of strong marigold tea. Apply to the face for 15-20 minutes, then rinse.

6. Marigold and aloe vera gel mask: Mix 1 tablespoon of strong marigold tea with 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel. Apply to the face for 15-20 minutes, then rinse.

7. Marigold and oatmeal mask: Mix strong marigold tea with oatmeal to make a paste. Apply to the face for 15-20 minutes.

8. Marigold-infused facial steam: Brew a pot of strong marigold tea. Carefully lean your face over the steaming tea, with a towel over your head, for 5-10 minutes.

Note: Always perform a patch test before applying marigold tea to your face, especially if you have sensitive skin. Also, always consult your doctor before using these home remedies for skin, especially if you suffer from any other skin conditions.