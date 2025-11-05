Kitchen ingredients for glowing skin: Are they always safe? Dermatologist explains

There’s something comforting about using ingredients from your kitchen for natural beauty remedies! Fresh fruits, turmeric, and curd help us have radiant skin. For centuries, these simple kitchen items have been an important part of beauty routines, passed down as quick and effective ways to achieve glowing skin. But are these ingredients always safe to use?
Imagine this: it’s a Sunday afternoon, and warm sunlight shines through your kitchen window. You feel drawn to natural ingredients, so you start mixing turmeric and yoghurt to achieve a healthy glow. You really want to try these home remedies, but are they safe? While kitchen ingredients can be soothing and offer some benefits, they can also cause skin problems if not used carefully. Everyone’s skin is unique. Some people have oily skin, while others have dry skin. Many may also deal with issues like acne or sensitivity. It’s important to know your skin type before trying DIY skincare to avoid making existing problems worse.
We need to be careful here. Let’s look at some common kitchen ingredients and how they might affect your skin:
Influencers often promote DIY skincare routines that suggest natural ingredients are risk-free. “However, dermatologists know that just because something is natural doesn’t mean it’s safe”, says the dermatologist. While many skin issues can benefit from expert advice, some problems need special treatments that home remedies cannot provide.
If you like using kitchen remedies and don’t have severe skin issues, there are a few easy options that can help you temporarily. Dr B.L. Jangid shares some to consider:
These remedies can give your skin a temporary glow. They may improve your appearance for a short time, but they are not a substitute for regular, professional skincare treatments.
You can improve your skin health with simple daily habits that won’t cause irritation or harm.
It may be tempting to try homemade skincare solutions, but consulting a dermatologist is required. A dermatologist can create a personalised skincare plan tailored to your specific needs.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Beauty, Hair Care, Natural Cures, Skin Care
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.