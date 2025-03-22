Jaggery for skin: 6 ways to include this natural sweetener in your beauty routine

There are many jaggery benefits for your skin. Check out the various ways to apply this natural sweetener and how it can help your skin.

Jaggery is much more than just a sugar replacement. Did you know that it is also a great ingredient to add to face scrubs and masks? Yes, there are many jaggery benefits for the skin such as making it brighter, removing tan as well as clearing acne. It also helps in collagen production and delays the ageing process. This natural sweetener is packed with essential minerals, antioxidants, and vitamins like iron, calcium, and vitamin C. Here are some of the easiest ways to make use of jaggery benefits for the skin.

Is jaggery good for the skin?

The effects of jaggery on the skin are not deeply researched but it is known to be rich in essential minerals and vitamins, including iron, calcium, and vitamin C. These nutrients are generally known to support skin health by improving circulation (iron), promoting collagen production (vitamin C), and protecting against oxidative stress (vitamin E). Other jaggery benefits include its ability to act as a natural cleansing agent for the body, which might indirectly benefit skin health by removing toxins,” explains dermatologist Dr Raina Nahar.

A study, published in the journal Sugar Tech, also states that jaggery has anti-ageing properties because of the presence of glycolic acid (alpha-hydroxyl acids, AHA).

Jaggery benefits for skin

Several jaggery benefits may contribute to skin health. Here is how it helps you:

{{{htmlData}}}

Rich in minerals : It is rich in minerals as it contains iron, magnesium, and potassium, which are essential for maintaining healthy blood flow and hydration, both of which can improve skin texture.

: It is rich in minerals as it contains iron, magnesium, and potassium, which are essential for maintaining healthy blood flow and hydration, both of which can improve skin texture. Helps in collagen synthesis : Jaggery contains vitamin C, which is important for collagen synthesis, a protein that maintains skin elasticity.

: Jaggery contains vitamin C, which is important for collagen synthesis, a protein that maintains skin elasticity. Anti-ageing benefits : There are several jaggery benefits thanks to its vitamin E content. This may help protect the skin from oxidative stress, potentially reducing signs of ageing, states this study, published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences.

: There are several jaggery benefits thanks to its vitamin E content. This may help protect the skin from oxidative stress, potentially reducing signs of ageing, states this study, published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences. Reduces toxins: Jaggery also helps cleanse the lungs, stomach, and intestines, states this study, published in the journal Dietary Sugar, Salt and Fat in Human Health, 2020. This is one of the best jaggery benefits for the skin as it might indirectly help in keeping the skin clear by reducing internal toxin buildup.

How to use jaggery for skin?

There are many jaggery benefits when it comes to skincare. Here is how jaggery can be used for direct application on the skin.

1. Jaggery and honey face mask

Ingredients:

1 tbsp jaggery powder

1 tsp honey

1 tsp curd

Method

Mix these ingredients into a paste

Apply this paste to the face for 15 minutes

Wash off with lukewarm water.

This mask has a lot of jaggery benefits. It adds hydration and nourishes the skin due to the honey and curd present in it.

2. Jaggery and besan (gram flour) scrub

Ingredients

1 tbsp jaggery powder

1 tbsp besan

1 tsp lemon juice

Method

Mix the ingredients to make a thick paste

Scrub gently for a few minutes and then rinse.

This face mask can help in gentle exfoliation as well as tan removal.

3. Jaggery and aloe vera mask

Ingredients

1 tbsp jaggery powder

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

Method

Blend the ingredients and make a paste.

Apply this and keep it for 15 minutes

Wash your face.

This face mask has all the important jaggery benefits. It helps to soothe the skin and also has anti-inflammatory effects.

4. Honey-turmeric face mask with jaggery

Ingredients

1 tbsp jaggery (grated or melted)

1 tsp honey

1 tbsp turmeric

1 tsp lemon juice

Method

Melt the jaggery slightly if it’s too hard, or use powdered jaggery.

Mix it with honey, turmeric, and lemon juice to form a smooth paste.

Apply the mask evenly on your face, avoiding the eye area.

Leave it on for 15–20 minutes.

Rinse with lukewarm water and pat dry.

Apply a light moisturizer to keep your skin hydrated.

This face mask works well for oily and acne-prone skin by balancing sebum production. It boasts of many jaggery benefits including detoxifying the skin and preventing breakouts.

5. Jaggery and almond oil face mask

Ingredients

1 tbsp jaggery (grated or melted)

1 tbsp milk or yogurt

1 tsp almond oil

Method

Blend all ingredients and apply them to your face.

Leave for 15-20 minutes before rinsing with lukewarm water.

Use 2-3 times a week for soft, supple skin.

6. Jaggery and sandalwood face mask

Ingredients

1 tbsp jaggery

1 tsp sandalwood powder

1 tsp rose water

Method

Mix into a smooth paste and apply on your face.

Let it sit for 15 minutes before rinsing.

Use 2-3 times a week for a natural glow.

This mask helps to add radiance to the skin. It also soothes the skin.

There are many jaggery benefits for the skin, thanks to its rich mineral and vitamin content. It helps skin health in many ways, such as boosting collagen production, detoxifying the skin as well as making it more radiant. It can be added to face masks, scrubs, or even consumed. However, for best results, it should be complemented with a proper skincare routine and a healthy lifestyle. Always perform a patch test before applying jaggery-based masks to ensure suitability for your skin type.