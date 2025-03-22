Jaggery for skin: 6 ways to include this natural sweetener in your beauty routine

Chat with
Jaggery is much more than just a sugar replacement. Did you know that it is also a great ingredient to add to face scrubs and masks? Yes, there are many jaggery benefits for the skin such as making it brighter, removing tan as well as clearing acne. It also helps in collagen production and delays the ageing process. This natural sweetener is packed with essential minerals, antioxidants, and vitamins like iron, calcium, and vitamin C. Here are some of the easiest ways to make use of jaggery benefits for the skin.
The effects of jaggery on the skin are not deeply researched but it is known to be rich in essential minerals and vitamins, including iron, calcium, and vitamin C. These nutrients are generally known to support skin health by improving circulation (iron), promoting collagen production (vitamin C), and protecting against oxidative stress (vitamin E). Other jaggery benefits include its ability to act as a natural cleansing agent for the body, which might indirectly benefit skin health by removing toxins,” explains dermatologist Dr Raina Nahar.
A study, published in the journal Sugar Tech, also states that jaggery has anti-ageing properties because of the presence of glycolic acid (alpha-hydroxyl acids, AHA).
Several jaggery benefits may contribute to skin health. Here is how it helps you:
There are many jaggery benefits when it comes to skincare. Here is how jaggery can be used for direct application on the skin.
Ingredients:
Method
This mask has a lot of jaggery benefits. It adds hydration and nourishes the skin due to the honey and curd present in it.
Ingredients
Method
This face mask can help in gentle exfoliation as well as tan removal.
Ingredients
Method
This face mask has all the important jaggery benefits. It helps to soothe the skin and also has anti-inflammatory effects.
Ingredients
Method
This face mask works well for oily and acne-prone skin by balancing sebum production. It boasts of many jaggery benefits including detoxifying the skin and preventing breakouts.
Ingredients
Method
Ingredients
Method
This mask helps to add radiance to the skin. It also soothes the skin.
There are many jaggery benefits for the skin, thanks to its rich mineral and vitamin content. It helps skin health in many ways, such as boosting collagen production, detoxifying the skin as well as making it more radiant. It can be added to face masks, scrubs, or even consumed. However, for best results, it should be complemented with a proper skincare routine and a healthy lifestyle. Always perform a patch test before applying jaggery-based masks to ensure suitability for your skin type.
Jaggery, being a sugar-based product, may cause irritation in people with sensitive skin. If not washed off properly, the sticky texture could clog pores and lead to acne. The best is to consult with your dermatologist before adding any new ingredient to your skincare.
The timeline for jaggery to show results can differ from one person to another. Jaggery releases energy slowly compared to sugar. Given that skin health improvements depend on consistent dietary intake of nutrients, any visible effects may take a few weeks to become noticeable, depending on factors like hydration, diet, and lifestyle.
