Is tea tree oil the secret to faster hair growth?

Tea tree oil, an essential oil extracted from the leaves of the Melaleuca alternifolia plant, is the go-to home remedy for many people with acne. After all, it has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that are helpful in getting rid of acne, which can pop up on your face, neck, back, shoulders and chest. Apart from skincare, it is also popular in the haircare industry. It can help to combat dandruff and serve as a key ingredient to support healthy hair. But can you use tea tree oil for hair growth? Read on to know what makes this oil effective and how to use it.
“Tea tree oil does not directly grow hair, like a medicine, but it creates a scalp environment perfect for healthier and stronger hair growth,” says aesthetic physician and cosmetologist Dr Karuna Malhotra. It can particularly promote hair growth when mixed with certain medicines.
During a study, published in Drug Design, Development and Therapy, a mixture of tea tree oil, diclofenac (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug), and minoxidil (medication for hair growth) was found to be more effective than using minoxidil alone in boosting hair growth.
Here are the benefits of tea tree oil for hair growth:
“One of the most common reasons for poor hair growth is clogged follicles, which is caused by excess oil (sebum), dandruff, product build-up and dead skin cells,” says the expert. Tea tree oil acts as a natural cleanser for the scalp, and helps to unclog hair follicles and remove residue. This lets hair to grow more freely and in a healthier way.
A calm scalp is very important for growth. Inflammation and itching, often due to fungal or bacterial overgrowth, can damage hair follicles. Tea tree oil has strong anti-inflammatory properties, according to research published in The Journal Of Clinical And Aesthetic Dermatology. Its anti-inflammatory properties can help reduce redness and irritation of the scalp, soothe skin and support follicular strength.
It also has antifungal and antibacterial properties, especially effective against the fungus Malassezia, which is known to cause dandruff. A study, published in Current Cosmetic Science, showed that shampoo with tea tree oil can combat dandruff. “This common hair problem can disrupt hair growth by weakening follicles and causing flaking and scratching,” says Dr Malhotra. Tea tree oil for hair growth can work, as it reduces flaking and microbial overgrowth. This restores the scalp’s natural balance, and promotes better hair growth.
When massaged into the scalp with a carrier oil, tea tree oil may help stimulate blood flow. This way it can help to transport more oxygen and nutrients to the hair follicles. “A well nourished follicle is an active follicle, and better blood circulation encourages hair to grow in a healthier, thicker cycle,” says the expert.
By improving scalp health, this type of oil strengthens hair at the root and may reduce hair loss due to an infection or inflammation. “Healthy hair follicles mean stronger, healthier hair strands,” she says.
To use tea tree oil for hair growth, remember to always dilute it before use. It blends well with oils depending on your hair type:
How to use it:
“You can also add a few drops of tea tree oil to the shampoo or conditioner of your choice,” says Dr Malhotra.
Using tea tree oil for hair growth may not be suitable for:
Using tea tree oil for hair growth may work by correcting the underlying problems of the scalp like dandruff, infection or inflammation. Like other essential oils, dilute tea tree oil with a carrier oil like coconut or jojoba oil. Also, perform a patch test to avoid any unpleasant reactions.
Tea tree oil is best for scalp infections, dandruff and oily scalp. Rosemary oil is good for stimulating blood flow and encouraging hair growth.
Oregano oil is considered stronger in antimicrobial strength, but it is too harsh for topical use on the scalp without proper dilution. Tea tree oil offers the right balance for skin and scalp usage.
No, you should not apply 100% tea tree oil directly to your hair or scalp. Tea tree oil is a powerful essential oil and is highly concentrated. When used in its pure form, it can be too strong for the sensitive skin on your scalp or hair follicles.
Tea tree oil is widely used in natural remedies and personal care. It can treat dandruff and acne and reduce scalp buildup.
