Say goodbye to dandruff naturally with this ancient spice

Tired of dealing with stubborn dandruff? Turmeric’s natural antifungal and anti-inflammatory properties offer a gentle, effective way to calm your scalp and stop flakes. Know how to use it.

That constant itch, the telltale flakes on your shoulders, the frustration of trying product after product, dandruff is more than just a cosmetic issue. It is your scalp’s way of telling you something is not right. While store shelves are filled with quick fixes, lasting relief might be hidden in your kitchen. It is turmeric! The vibrant golden spice, known as haldi in India, has been used for centuries in traditional medicine. Thanks to curcumin, its powerful anti-inflammatory and antifungal compound, turmeric may help calm irritation, reduce flakes, and restore balance to your scalp naturally. Instead of providing temporary relief, this ancient remedy targets the root cause and brings natural and effective relief to the inflamed, irritated scalp.

How turmeric helps fight dandruff

Dandruff is often triggered by a microbe called Malassezia globosa, a fungus that thrives on the scalp’s natural oils. When it overgrows, it can lead to irritation, flaking, and that itch. This is where turmeric benefits step in. Its primary active compound, curcumin, has powerful antifungal and anti-inflammatory properties. In fact, a 2021 study published in Clinical, Cosmetic and Investigational Dermatology found that curcumin can effectively inhibit the growth of dandruff-causing fungi, helping to treat the root cause.

“Applying turmeric can help create a less hospitable environment for fungal overgrowth, soothing inflammation while reducing flakes and irritation. It is not just a natural alternative, it is a targeted, science-backed remedy for scalp relief,” explains dermatologist Dr Shareefa Chause.

How to use turmeric for dandruff?

Yes, you can use turmeric for dandruff, and it is surprisingly simple. You do not need expensive treatments or fancy salon visits to see results. A turmeric hair rinse is an easy DIY remedy that can help soothe your scalp, reduce flakes, and calm irritation right at home. The best part? It can also increase the blood circulation in the scalp, which promotes a healthy environment for hair follicles and can reduce dandruff.

DIY turmeric hair rinse

All you need is 1 tablespoon of turmeric powder and 1 cup of water. Mix them well. After shampooing your hair, pour the turmeric rinse slowly over your scalp and give a gentle massage. Let it sit for 3–5 minutes to allow the antifungal and anti-inflammatory benefits to work well, then rinse thoroughly. Use once or twice a week for best results in order to get rid of dandruff.

Are there any risks to using turmeric on my hair?

Turmeric is a natural remedy that offers powerful benefits for both skin and hair. But there are a few things you need to keep in mind before using it. “One of the most common side effects of using turmeric is that its bold yellow colour can temporarily stain hair, skin, or even towels. To avoid this, be sure to rinse thoroughly and avoid using white fabrics during application,” says Dr Chause.

While turmeric is generally safe, it is always a good idea to do a patch test before applying it to your scalp, especially if you have sensitive skin or a history of allergies.

That said, when used correctly, turmeric can be a gentle yet effective way to combat dandruff and soothe irritation. It is a simple, proven remedy without harsh chemicals to use for dandruff relief.