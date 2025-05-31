Personalised Content. Daily Newsletters Sign Up
Natural Cures

How to colour hair with beetroot: 6 simple steps to use this natural dye

Use beetroot for hair if you want to cover your grey tresses naturally. This nutrient-dense kitchen ingredient can also give extra shine to your mane.
Written by: Natalia Ningthoujam
Published On: 31 May 2025, 09:00 am IST
Medically Reviewed by
Dr Karuna Malhotra
Skin & Hair
Know why you should use beetroot for hair. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

Beetroot is a nutrient-dense superfood that may be good for the gut, boost energy levels and prevent anemia. The deep crimson coloured root vegetable is also a natural powerhouse for hair health. It may help to tackle hair loss, a common problem among young and elderly people. It may also work as a natural hair dye, giving a nice reddish hue to grey hair. If you choose to use beetroot for hair, you can stop worrying about the toxic chemicals damaging your tresses. Also, you don’t have to go to a salon for dyeing your mane, as you can colour your hair naturally at home! But how to do it right? Let us help you.

What are the benefits of beetroot for hair?

Here are some of the benefits of beetroot for hair:

1. Promotes hair growth

Use beetroot for hair, as it boosts circulation to the scalp, delivers oxygen and nutrients that are good for hair follicles. “Better blood flow to your scalp means better nourishment, and that’s important for people struggling with slow-growing or thinning hair,” says aesthetic physician and cosmetologist Dr Karuna Malhotra.

Beetroot is good for hair. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

2. Prevents hair fall

The iron and folate in beetroot help prevent anemia-related hair loss, which is a common issue in many women. Hundred grams of beets have 0.8 mg iron and 109 micrograms folate, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

3. Controls dandruff

Its anti-inflammatory and antifungal properties help soothe the scalp and reduce flakiness when used as a natural hair rinse or mask. It can be used to combat dandruff, according to an analysis published in the Research Journal of Pharmacognosy and Phytochemistry.

4. Prevents premature greying

Deficiencies in iron, folate, and selenium may lead to premature hair greying, suggests a study published in Dermatology And Therapy. You can use beetroot for hair to improve premature greying, as these nutrients are found in the root vegetable. “Also, it nourishes the scalp and hair shaft, so it can add natural luster and reduce dullness,” says the expert.

How to colour your hair with beetroot naturally?

You can use beetroot for hair, as it is an excellent natural alternative for those who want to avoid chemical hair dyes. It imparts a reddish or burgundy hue to hair, which is especially visible under sunlight. “Use beetroot for hair, as it not only colours mane naturally, but it also conditions and nourishes it,” says Dr Malhotra.

Here’s how to use beetroot for hair colouring:

1. Take 2 large beetroots, and cut them. Put the pieces in a juicer or blender to extract the juice.
2. Mix the juice with 2 tablespoons of a carrier oil like coconut oil to form a consistent paste that can be easily applied to your hair.
3. Apply the mixture evenly to your hair, focusing on the areas you wish to give a reddish colour.
4. After using beetroot for hair colouring, cover your mane with a shower cap.
5. Let it sit for at least 1 to 2 hours, as this duration will help to give you a deep colour.
6. Rinse thoroughly with cool or lukewarm water after approximately 2 hours. Avoid shampooing immediately, and wait 24 hours to let the natural colour set.

Pre and post-care to be followed while using beetroot for hair colouring

Although beetroot is a natural and safe ingredient, preparing your hair properly and taking care of it after dyeing can greatly enhance colour results, longevity, and hair health.

Here’s what to do before using beetroot for hair colouring:

  • Do a patch test: It’s rare, but some people can be sensitive to beetroot juice. So, apply a bit of the prepared mixture behind your ear or on the inner elbow and wait 24 hours before using beetroot for hair colouring.
  • Wash hair a day before colouring: Use a gentle shampoo to wash off any buildup, oil or styling products. Avoid conditioner after washing hair, as it may create a coating that blocks dye absorption.
  • Detangle your hair: Comb your tresses thoroughly to remove the knots. “This ensures even application and helps the natural hair dye reach every strand,” says the expert.
  • Protect skin: Apply petroleum jelly or coconut oil along your hairline, ears, and neck to prevent staining while using beetroot for hair colouring. Wear gloves while using beetroot for hair colouring to avoid red-stained hands.
Take care of your hair before and after using beetroot for hair colouring. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

Post-care tips

  • Avoid washing hair for 24 hours: Don’t wash your hair for a day or two to let the colour settle into your hair shaft. Use only water to rinse the first time if needed, and avoid shampoo immediately after application.
  • Use a sulfate-free shampoo: When you wash your hair after a day or two, use gentle, colour-safe shampoos. “Sulfates strip natural and artificial colour from hair, so don’t use them,” says the expert.
  • Limit heat styling: Avoid blow-drying, straightening or curling your hair for one to two days after using beetroot for hair colouring. Heat may reduce the vibrancy of the natural tint.
  • Deep condition weekly: Use natural hair masks with aloe vera, yogurt, or coconut milk to restore moisture and enhance shine. “Beetroot can be slightly drying if used often, so rehydration is key,” says the expert.

What are the side effects of using beetroot for hair colouring?

Beetroot can be used as a natural hair dye. Still some individuals may experience:

  • Scalp irritation or allergic reactions
  • Temporary staining of their skin or clothes
  • Dryness if used excessively. You can reapply every 7 to 10 days to build and maintain the vibrant colour, but don’t use more than two beetroots at one time.

“Always perform a patch test and use beetroot treatments in moderation to avoid adverse effects,” cautions Dr Malhotra.

When consumed, beetroots can be good for your health. You can also use beetroot for hair, especially to give a nice reddish hue to your tresses. However, perform a patch test before using this natural hair dye.

Can you mix beetroot with henna for hair?

Yes, combining beetroot juice with henna can enhance the red tones in your hair. This mixture provides a richer colour and conditions the hair simultaneously.

How long does beetroot dye last in hair?

Beetroot dye is semi-permanent and typically lasts for about 4–6 washes, depending on hair washing frequency. The longevity of beetroot dye varies, but regular touch-ups can maintain the desired shade.

Is it safe to use beetroot and coffee natural hair dye?

Mixing beetroot with coffee is safe and can result in a deeper, burgundy shade. Coffee adds depth to the colour, making it suitable for those seeking darker tones.

What is the safest hair dye?

The safest hair dyes are natural, plant-based formulations that nourish the scalp and strands without the damaging effects of harsh chemicals like ammonia, PPD (para-phenylenediamine), and peroxide commonly found in synthetic dyes. Some of them are henna, beetroot juice and coffee and tea rinses.

Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.

About the Author
Natalia Ningthoujam

Natalia Ningthoujam has written on various subjects - from music to films and fashion to lifestyle - as a journalist in her career that started in 2010. After getting stories from the crime scene, police headquarters, and conducting interviews with celebrities, she is now writing on health and wellness which has become her focus area.

7 benefits of cat-cow pose and how to perform Marjariasana

