Say goodbye to body odour with these 8 easy and effective home remedies

Body odour is simply an unpleasant smell caused by sweating. But don't worry! Here are some simple home remedies for preventing body odour.

Body odour is a common problem, particularly during the warmer months due to increased heat and sweat. But no one wants to smell bad on purpose! Sweating, often known as perspiration, is a natural process that helps the body regulate temperature. But fret not! There are various natural remedies that can help you avoid that unpleasant odour. From basic dietary changes to innovative hacks, here are some easy home remedies for body odour handpicked for you to keep you feeling fresh throughout the day.

What is body odour?

Body odour is a distinctive smell generated by the human body, mostly due to the breakdown of sweat and bacteria on the skin’s surface. “Sweat glands produce a mixture of water, salt, and organic substances. When these compounds come into contact with bacteria, they undergo chemical reactions that produce odour-causing substances. Areas of the body with a high concentration of sweat glands, such as the armpits, groin, and feet, are particularly susceptible to body odour,” says dermatologist Dr Reshma T. Vishnani. During puberty, hormones and sweat glands become more active, causing body odour to increase, as found in a study published in the journal Microbiome.

What are the causes of body odour?

Body odour is primarily caused by the interaction of sweat and bacteria on the skin’s surface. Sweat glands in the body secrete a mixture of water, salts, and organic compounds. This sweat provides a moist environment that is ideal for the growth of bacteria, as found in the study published in Harvard Health Publishing. When bacteria decompose the organic components of sweat, they produce volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that have a strong odour. Factors such as diet, genetics, and hormone levels can also influence the intensity of body odour.

What are the symptoms of body odour?

Here are some common symptoms of body odour, as pointed out by Reshma.

Unpleasant scent: The most obvious symptom of body odour is a noticeable unpleasant smell emanating from the body, particularly in areas such as the armpits, groin, and feet.

Self-consciousness: Body odour can often lead to feelings of self-consciousness and embarrassment, as individuals may worry about how they smell to others.

Social discomfort: The presence of body odour can make social interactions uncomfortable and may even lead to social isolation.

Increased sweating: Body odour is often associated with excessive sweating, which can create a more favourable environment for bacterial growth.

Yellowing of clothing: Body odour can cause yellow stains on clothing, especially in areas where sweat and bacteria accumulate.

8 home remedies for preventing body odour

Here are some easy and effective home remedies you can try to keep body odour at bay, as recommended by dermatologist Dr Priti Karde.

1. Baking soda scrub

This scrub exfoliates dead skin cells, preventing them from trapping bacteria. It also absorbs sweat and moisture, reducing the ideal environment for bacterial growth. It also helps to neutralise odours.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of baking soda

1 tablespoon of water

Method:

In a small bowl, combine equal parts baking soda and water.

Stir the mixture until it forms a thick paste.

Gently apply the paste to your skin, focusing on areas prone to odour such as your underarms, groin, and feet.

Use circular motions to exfoliate your skin.

After scrubbing, rinse your skin thoroughly with warm water to remove the paste.

Pat your skin dry with a clean towel to prevent moisture from trapping bacteria.

For best results, use this baking soda scrub once or twice a week.

2. Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar can be used as a natural deodorant due to its acidic properties, which can help to balance the skin’s pH and reduce bacterial growth.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons of water

Method:

Mix equal parts apple cider vinegar and water in a small spray bottle.

After showering, spray the diluted vinegar solution onto your underarms or other areas prone to odour.

Allow the vinegar to dry naturally on your skin.

After a few hours, rinse the vinegar off with water.

For best results, use this method daily or as needed.

3. Green tea bag rinse

Green tea contains polyphenols, which have antibacterial properties that can help combat odour-causing bacteria.

Ingredients:

1 green tea bag

Method:

Steep a green tea bag in hot water for 3-5 minutes.

Let the tea cool completely.

After showering, pour the cooled green tea over your underarms or other areas prone to odour.

Allow the green tea to dry naturally on your skin.

After a few hours, rinse the green tea off with water.

Note: You can also apply the cold green tea directly to your underarms using a cotton ball. For a stronger scent, add a few drops of essential oil like lavender or tea tree oil to the green tea.

4. Witch hazel toner

Witch hazel is a natural astringent that can help to soothe the skin, reduce inflammation, and control excess oil production. These properties can contribute to preventing body odour.

Ingredients:

Witch hazel

Method:

After showering, apply a small amount of witch hazel toner to your underarms or other areas prone to odour using a cotton ball.

Allow the toner to dry naturally on your skin.

For best results, use witch hazel toner daily or as needed.

5. Coconut oil and essential oil masks

Coconut oil and essential oils can be combined to create a natural deodorant. It has antimicrobial properties that can help to reduce bacterial growth, while essential oils can provide a pleasant scent and additional antibacterial benefits.

Ingredients:

Coconut oil

Essential oils of your choice (for example, lavender, tea tree, eucalyptus)

Method:

In a small jar, combine equal parts coconut oil and essential oils.

Stir well to mix the ingredients thoroughly.

Use your finger to apply a small amount of the mixture to your underarms.

Rub the mixture in until it is fully absorbed.

Note: For best results, store the mixture in a cool, dry place. If the mixture becomes too hard, you can warm it up slightly before applying it.

6. Coffee ground scrub

Coffee grounds can be used as a natural exfoliant that can help remove dead skin cells and reduce the buildup of bacteria. This can help to prevent body odour by creating a cleaner, healthier environment for your skin.

Ingredients:

Coffee grounds (used or unused)

Water or oil (for example, olive oil, coconut oil)

Method:

In a small bowl, mix coffee grounds with enough water or oil to create a thick paste.

Gently apply the scrub to your skin, focusing on areas prone to odour such as your underarms, groin, and feet.

Use circular motions to exfoliate your skin.

After scrubbing, rinse your skin thoroughly with warm water to remove the coffee grounds.

Pat your skin dry with a clean towel to prevent moisture from trapping bacteria.

7. Tomato mask

Tomato contains lycopene, an antioxidant that has been shown to have antibacterial properties. While there is limited scientific research specifically on using tomato paste for body odour, some experts believe that it can help to neutralise odours and reduce the growth of bacteria.

Ingredients:

1 tomato

Method:

Blend 1 tomato into a thick paste.

After showering, apply a thin layer of tomato paste to your underarms or other areas prone to odour.

Allow the tomato paste to dry completely on your skin.

After a few hours, rinse the tomato paste off with warm water.

8. Neem leaf mask

Neem leaves have been used for centuries in traditional medicine for their medicinal properties, including antibacterial and antifungal effects. These properties can help to reduce body odour by preventing the growth of odour-causing bacteria.

Ingredients:

Neem leaves

Water

Method:

Grind the neem leaves into a fine paste using a mortar and pestle or a blender.

Apply the neem leaf paste to your underarms or other areas prone to odour.

Allow the paste to dry completely on your skin.

After a few hours, rinse the neem leaf paste off with warm water.

Are there any side effects of these home remedies?

Here are some potential side effects to be aware of:

Skin irritation: Some ingredients, like baking soda, tea tree oil, or apple cider vinegar, can be irritating to sensitive skin. If you experience redness, itching, or burning, discontinue use.

Some ingredients, like baking soda, tea tree oil, or apple cider vinegar, can be irritating to sensitive skin. If you experience redness, itching, or burning, discontinue use. Allergic reactions: Individuals with allergies may experience reactions to certain ingredients, such as coconut oil or essential oils.

Individuals with allergies may experience reactions to certain ingredients, such as coconut oil or essential oils. Odour issues: Some remedies, like tomato paste or neem leaf paste, may have a strong odour that you find unpleasant.

Some remedies, like tomato paste or neem leaf paste, may have a strong odour that you find unpleasant. Interactions with medications: If you have an underlying health conditions or are taking medications, it is essential to consult with a healthcare professional before using these home remedies.

It is crucial to patch test any new product on a small area of skin before applying it to larger areas. If you experience any adverse reactions, discontinue use and seek medical advice.