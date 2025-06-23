Cucumber to coriander: 10 home remedies for heat rash to soothe your skin

Heat rash, usually very itchy, can affect anyone, especially when it gets hot and sticky. These home remedies for heat rash may help to get some relief.

When your body gets overheated, your body starts showing signs. One of these reactions is a skin rash or heat rash. This may appear as small red or pink bumps on your skin with a burning or stinging sensation, and they may even feel itchy. The discomfort usually gets worse when you sweat or wear clothes that are tight and stick to your body. While creams or lotions can help with this skin problem, there are also home remedies for heat rash treatment. Right from aloe vera to cucumber to fuller’s earth (multani mitti), there are many easily available kitchen ingredients that may be effective in treating this skin condition.

What is heat rash?

Also known as prickly heat or miliaria, heat rash is a common skin condition. “It occurs when sweat gets trapped in the skin due to blocked sweat ducts,” explains aesthetic physician and cosmetologist Dr Karuna Malhotra. It is a common complaint during hot, humid climates and is often triggered by excessive sweating. It is your body’s way of telling you that it’s overheating. “When the sweat glands get clogged, it leads to irritation, inflammation, and sometimes even infection if not treated,” says the expert.

There are different types of heat rash:

Miliaria crystallina: Mildest form; clear, fluid-filled blisters.

Mildest form; clear, fluid-filled blisters. Miliaria rubra: More common; red bumps and itching.

More common; red bumps and itching. Miliaria profunda: Rare; affects deeper skin layers and causes flesh-coloured bumps.

Rare; affects deeper skin layers and causes flesh-coloured bumps. Miliaria pustulosa: Infected form with pus-filled lesions.

“It is more common in babies due to their underdeveloped sweat glands, but adults especially the ones who are active outdoors or stay in hot places are equally vulnerable,” says the expert.

What are the home remedies for heat rash?

When you look for home remedies for heat rash, go for the ones with cooling, anti-inflammatory, and healing properties. Here are some of the options:

1. Aloe vera gel

It contains compounds like aloesin and acemannan, which have powerful anti-inflammatory and cooling properties. “It hydrates the skin, reduces redness, and forms a protective barrier that speeds up healing,” says the expert. Use fresh aloe gel and apply it directly to the rash 2 to 3 times a day for almost immediate relief from itching and burning.

2. Cold compress

A cold compress is one of the effective home remedies for heat rash. It constricts blood vessels, which helps in reducing inflammation and swelling. Apply a damp cloth or ice pack properly wrapped in a towel, and apply it to the affected area for up to 20 minutes, according to the UK’s National Health Service.

https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/heat-rash-prickly-heat/

3. Oatmeal bath

Using oatmeal for skin is beneficial. “Colloidal oatmeal is rich in beta-glucans and antioxidants that can calm inflamed skin, relieve itching, and restore your skin barrier,” says Dr Malhotra. It also has mild cleansing properties that can help in removing irritants from your skin. Pour 1 cup of colloidal oatmeal to your bath water, which should be lukewarm then soak your body in it for 15 to 20 minutes.

4. Baking soda paste

Baking soda balances the skin’s pH (potential of hydrogen) and has anti-inflammatory and antiseptic qualities. “It relieves itching and neutralises irritants, especially in rashes caused by sweat,” says the expert. To use one of the effective home remedies for heat rash, mix 1 part baking soda with 3 parts water. Apply the smooth paste to rash, leave it for 10 minutes, and rinse with cool water.

5. Neem leaves

Neem is not just an effective acne treatment, but also works as one of the best home remedies for heat rash. Neem (Azadirachta indica) has antiseptic and anti-inflammatory activities, according to research published in Cosmetics. These can help in preventing infection in rashes and reducing swelling and redness. Boil neem leaves in a container of water, wait for it to cool down then use it to take a bath. You can also apply it to the affected areas with a cotton cloth.

6. Fuller’s earth (multani mitti)

“It is a natural clay that absorbs excess heat, oil, and sweat, which are common triggers for heat rashes,” says the expert. It is also open of the effective home remedies for heat rash, as it soothes skin irritation. Make a paste by mixing it with water and apply it to the itchy areas. Wash it off after it dries up.

7. Cucumber

Cucumber is not just high in water content, but also rich in vitamin C. That’s why it can offer intense hydration and cool your body. “It reduces inflammation and itching while refreshing the skin,” says the expert. It is an effective treatment for heat rash, according to an analysis published in the Research Journal of Pharmacognosy and Phytochemistry. Place cucumber slices on the rash or apply fresh cucumber juice using a cotton pad.

8. Sandalwood paste

Sandalwood has soothing, antiseptic, and anti-inflammatory properties. “It cools the skin, calms burning sensation, and helps in reducing redness and rashes caused by heat,” says the expert. Mix pure sandalwood powder with water and form a paste. Apply it gently to your skin and rinse it off when it dries up.

9. Coriander

It is a common kitchen ingredient that works as a natural coolant. “Coriander, which has anti-inflammatory properties, contain linoleic acid, which helps soothe irritated skin,” says Dr Malhotra. To use one of the effective home remedies for heat rash, grind fresh coriander leaves, take the paste and apply.

10. Apple cider vinegar

It has antimicrobial and antifungal properties that prevent secondary infections, which may occur if you have a severe form of heat rash. “It also restores the skin’s natural pH and calms inflammation,” says the expert. To use apple cider vinegar for skin, mix 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar with 1 cup of water. Dab it lightly with the help of a cotton ball once or twice every day.

When to see a doctor?

Home remedies for heat rash are usually helpful. But you may need medical attention if:

Rash lasts more than 35 days

Pus, pain or swelling develops

Fever accompanies the rash

Skin becomes tender or crusted

“If the condition after trying home remedies for heat rash, don’t ignore it. You may require topical antibiotics or medicated creams,” says Dr Malhotra. Persistent or recurring rashes might be a sign of an underlying condition like eczema or fungal infections.

Blocked sweat gland is the reason behind heat rash, which can be seen on skin folds, under the breasts, back and private areas. Aloe vera gel and cold compress are some of the effective home remedies for heat rash. But use them only after performing a patch test.

Also, if a heat rash is severe, it would be best to consult a skin specialist, rather than self-treating it at home.