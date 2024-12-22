9 herbs to treat acne as well as blemishes in no time

Move over medicated creams and lotions, try using herbs for acne! Here are nine such herbs that can make your acne disappear in no time.

While acne starts to erupt during your teenage years, a breakout can happen at any point of time in a woman’s life. If you have been looking for ways to reduce this eruption as well as lighten spots and blemishes, try using herbs for acne. Easily available in the form of creams and gels, these herbs work wonders in clearing up your skin, restoring hydration as well as preventing further breakouts. You can also add some of these herbs to your DIY face packs. However, they come with their own set of side effects and must be used with some caution.

Why does acne happen?

Acne occurs due to blockage of pores and hair follicles caused by oil, dead skin cells, and bacteria, which in turn leads to inflammation. Additional causes for excess oil include hormonal changes, stress, poor skincare habits, and diet. Acne can also happen due to genetics and environmental factors, explains dermatologist Dr Priyanka Kuri. Stress can also be the cause of acne in adults. The American Academy of Dermatology Association, states that our bodies produce more androgens (a type of hormone) while responding to stress. These hormones stimulate the oil glands and hair follicles in the skin, which can lead to acne. However, medication as well as applying masks and home remedies such as using herbs for acne can show results quickly.

Herbs for acne: Does it work?

Using herbs for acne treatments can be beneficial. They contain natural anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and soothing properties that help to reduce redness and kill bacteria. They assist with healing the skin, balancing oil production, and calming irritation, thus resulting in clearer and healthier skin. Wondering why you should use herbs for acne rather than medicines? Due to the high risk and side effects associated with synthetic drugs that are used in therapies, internal and external herbal remedies are considered to be a more effective and safe alternative for the treatment of Acne vulgaris, states a study published in the Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research.

9 herbs for acne reduction

Here are the best herbs for acne treatment that can bring you quick results. However, make sure to follow the guidelines on how to use these.

1. Neem

Neem is one of the best herbs for acne as it has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. This can help combat acne-causing bacteria, reduce swelling, and clean clogged pores. A study published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology analyses the power of neem in the prevention and reduction of mild to moderate acne. Neem powder can be mixed with honey and rose water to make a soothing mask or with oatmeal and water to make a gentle scrub.

2. Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera soothes and hydrates the skin to reduce irritation and redness. This makes it one of the most promising herbs for acne reduction. A study published in the journal Frontiers in Medicine observed that it significantly improved acne as well as reduced hyperpigmented lesions and improved skin roughness among participants. Aloe vera gel hydrates the skin as well improving its texture. Use it directly or mix it with brown sugar to gently exfoliate as a scrub.

3. Turmeric

The antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric help kill bacteria, lighten the skin and reduce inflammation. Besides being one of the best herbs for acne reduction, topical and ingested turmeric can also help to modulate skin health and function in general, states a study published in Phytotherapy Research. Add some yoghurt and honey for a face mask, or mix it with chickpea flour and water to turn it into an exfoliator.

4. Basil

There are many benefits of using basil for the skin. A research in the research series AIP Conference Proceedings, states that sweet basil leaves (Ocimum basilicum L.) and essential oil has antibacterial power against bacteria, and this is what helps you fight against acne. This is why basil is one of the most fast-acting herbs for acne treatment as well as prevention. One can make a purifying mask using crushed basil leaves mixed with rose water, or make an exfoliating scrub by mixing basil powder with turmeric and milk.

5. Rosemary

Rosemary decreases excess oil, inflammation and growth of bacteria which causes break out. It is one of the best herbs for acne and other skin conditions. A study published in the International Journal of Herbal Medicine observed that rosemary oil was effective in reducing acne lesions and improving overall skin condition in individuals with acne vulgaris. Mix the rosemary powder with clay and water for a clarifying mask or mix it with sugar and olive oil for a scrub.

6. Mint

Mint is one of the most comforting herbs for acne treatment. It helps to cool down the skin, reduce inflammation and reduce pores. Mint also prevents the accumulation of oil on the skin, hence reducing acne. It can be beneficial to use mint for scars and marks left by acne. Grind some fresh mint with yoghurt to form a cool mask or mix mint powder and rice flour for a refreshing scrub.

7. Chamomile

Soothing and anti-inflammatory, Chamomile helps soothe redness, irritation, and breakouts, which is why it is one of the best herbs for acne reduction. One can soak it in a chamomile tea bath, blend it with oatmeal to apply like a soothing mask or mix chamomile powder into honey for a gentle exfoliating scrub.

8. Witch hazel

Witch hazel can also be useful for acne. Using witch hazel can help to remove excess oil, which makes it one of the best herbs for acne, states a study published in the International Journal of Trichology. To use this herb for acne reduction, add a few drops of witch hazel water on a cotton ball or pad and wipe over the skin gently.

9. Tea tree oil

This essential oil has strong antibacterial properties and can help kill acne-causing bacteria. This is what makes it one of the most effective herbs for acne. However, it can be irritating for some people, especially those with sensitive skin. Once you clean your face, take some diluted tea tree oil with a cotton pad. Dab this on the acne blemishes, and allow it to dry. Follow this with a good moisturiser.

What to remember while using herbs for acne reduction?

When using herbs for acne reduction, one should ensure that it is suitable for one’s skin type and that patch testing is done first to check for any allergies. Fresh, high-quality ingredients should be used, and one needs to avoid overusing a strong herb, which can sometimes cause irritation. The use of herbal remedies combined with a proper skincare routine and a healthy lifestyle enhances skin health.

Side effects of using herbs for acne reduction

Applying herbs for acne treatment can sometimes lead to side effects such as skin irritation, redness, or allergic reactions, especially for sensitive people. “Overuse or wrong application of a few herbs may cause dryness, inflammation, or blocking of pores. Some herbs also cause temporary stains on the skin, such as turmeric,” explains Dr Kuri. To avoid these, one should always do a patch test, use herbs in moderate amounts, and see a dermatologist if irritation persists.