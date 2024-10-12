Home remedies for hair growth: 7 must-try herbal hair rinse recipes!

Pollution, chemical treatments, and a lack of nutrition can all contribute to hair fall. Here are some home remedies for hair growth.

Are you losing a fistball of hair every time you wash your hair? Hair fall and loss are a growing concern; you are not the only one fighting these problems. If you have been looking for remedies for hair growth, consider using herbal hair rinses. These rinses are made with natural ingredients and contain all essential vitamins and minerals that promote hair growth, thickness, and overall health. Unlike harsh commercial solutions, herbal rinses are free of toxic chemicals, making them a safer and environment-friendly option for your hair. Know how to make homemade herbal hair rinses at home and how to use them.

What is herbal hair rinse?

Herbal hair rinses are natural hair care solutions made from a variety of herbs, plants, and flowers. These ingredients are steeped in hot water to extract their beneficial properties, which can then be applied to the hair and scalp as a final rinse after shampooing and conditioning. Herbal rinses can offer a range of benefits for hair, including strengthening, conditioning, promoting growth, and adding shine. They are a more natural and gentle alternative to commercially available hair products that may contain harsh chemicals. A survey published by Dermatology Reports found that many people in the North West region of Saudi Arabia use natural herbs and home remedies for hair and scalp problems.

Home remedies for hair growth: 7 herbal hair rinses

Here are some easy and effective herbal hair rinse remedies for strong hair tresses, as recommended by dermatologist, cosmetologist and trichologist Dr Priti Karde.

1. Rosemary and lavender hair rinse

Rosemary and lavender hair rinse can promote hair growth by improving scalp health. According to a study published in Advanced Biomedical Research, rosemary contains antioxidants which stimulate blood flow to the scalp, nourish hair follicles and promote growth.

Lavender, on the other hand, is known for its calming properties. A study published in Toxicological Research found that it can soothe the scalp, reduce inflammation and create a healthy environment for hair growth. Together, these herbs can help strengthen hair, reduce hair loss, and encourage thicker and healthier hair.

Ingredients:

Fresh rosemary leaves

Dried lavender flowers

Water

Method:

Steep rosemary and lavender in hot water for 20-30 minutes.

Let the mixture cool.

Once the mixture cools down, use it as a final rinse after shampooing and conditioning.

2. Nettle and chamomile hair rinse

“Nettle, rich in iron and silica, helps strengthen hair follicles, reduces hair breakage, and encourages healthy hair growth,” says the expert. Another study published in the International Journal of Molecular Medicine found that chamomile is known for its anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe the scalp, reduce dandruff, and create a healthy environment for hair growth. Together, these herbs can help improve hair texture, increase volume, and promote thicker, healthier hair.

Ingredients:

Dried nettle leaves

Dried chamomile flowers

Water

Method:

Steep nettle and chamomile in hot water for 20-30 minutes.

Let the mixture cool before using as a final rinse.

3. Apple cider vinegar hair rinse

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) is a popular home remedy thanks to its antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral properties, as found in a study published in Nature Product Research. This hair rinse can promote hair growth by balancing the scalp’s pH, which can help to reduce dandruff and improve scalp health. This can create a more favourable environment for hair follicles to thrive and promote hair growth. While apple cider vinegar can be a beneficial addition to a hair care routine, individual results may vary, and it is important to use it in moderation and dilute it with water to avoid irritation.

Ingredients:

Apple cider vinegar

Water

Method:

Dilute apple cider vinegar with water in a ratio of 1:1.

Use as a final rinse after shampooing and conditioning.

4. Tea tree oil hair rinse

Tea tree oil has strong antibacterial and antifungal properties, as found in a study published in the American Society for Microbiology. These properties can help to combat scalp infections, reduce dandruff, and create a healthy environment for hair follicles to thrive. This can lead to stronger, healthier hair and reduce hair fall. Additionally, tea tree oil can help to stimulate blood flow to the scalp, nourishing hair follicles and promoting hair growth.

Ingredients:

Tea tree oil

Water

Method:

Add a few drops of tea tree oil to a cup of water.

Use as a final rinse after shampooing and conditioning.

5. Aloe vera hair rinse

Aloe vera hair rinse can promote hair growth by providing essential nutrients, soothing the scalp, and improving hair texture. It is rich in vitamins, minerals, and amino acids that can nourish hair follicles, strengthen hair strands, and reduce breakage. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe the scalp, reduce dandruff, and create a healthy environment for hair growth. A study published in the Journal of Dermatological Treatment found that aloe vera can help minimise scalp irritation caused by dandruff. Additionally, aloe vera can help to hydrate the hair, improve its elasticity, and reduce frizz, resulting in softer, healthier-looking hair.

Ingredients:

Aloe vera gel

Water

Method:

Mix aloe vera gel with water.

Apply to the hair and scalp after shampooing and conditioning, and rinse thoroughly.

6. Hibiscus flower hair rinse

Hibiscus is rich in antioxidants and amino acids, according to a study published in the Journal of King Saud University. It nourishes hair follicles, promotes hair growth, and reduces hair breakage. Hibiscus also has natural conditioning properties that can improve hair texture, reduce frizz, and enhance shine. Additionally, hibiscus can help to balance the scalp’s pH, which can create a more favourable environment for hair growth.

Ingredients:

Hibiscus flowers

Water

Method:

Steep hibiscus flowers in hot water for 20-30 minutes.

Let the mixture cool before using as a final rinse.

7. Mint and lemon hair rinse

“Mint is known for its cooling and refreshing properties, which can help to soothe the scalp, and reduce inflammation. It also increases blood flow to the hair follicles, which can deliver essential nutrients to the hair follicles, promoting healthy hair growth,” says the expert. Mint and lemon hair rinse can promote hair growth by improving scalp health and stimulating hair follicles.

Lemon, rich in vitamin C, can help to balance the scalp’s pH, which can create a more favourable environment for hair growth, as found in a study published in the Biomolecule Report. Additionally, lemon can help to remove excess oil from the scalp, preventing buildup and promoting a healthier scalp. Together, mint and lemon can help to strengthen hair and reduce hair loss.

Ingredients:

Fresh mint leaves

Lemon juice

Water

Method:

Steep mint leaves in hot water, then add lemon juice.

Let the mixture cool before using as a final rinse.

What are the side effects of herbal hair rinse?

While herbal hair rinses are generally considered safe, some individuals may experience side effects. These can include:

Allergic reactions: If you have allergies to any of the ingredients in your herbal hair rinse, you may experience allergic reactions like itching, redness, or swelling.

If you have allergies to any of the ingredients in your herbal hair rinse, you may experience allergic reactions like itching, redness, or swelling. Scalp irritation: Some herbs can be irritating to the scalp, especially if used too frequently or in high concentrations. This can lead to dryness, itchiness, or redness.

Some herbs can be irritating to the scalp, especially if used too frequently or in high concentrations. This can lead to dryness, itchiness, or redness. Hair dryness: Some herbal rinses can make your hair dry, especially if they contain astringent ingredients like apple cider vinegar. This can lead to brittle hair and split ends.

It is important to note that these side effects are relatively rare. Most people can use herbal hair rinses without experiencing any adverse effects. However, if you do experience any negative reactions, it is best to discontinue use and consult with a dermatologist or healthcare professional.