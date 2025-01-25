Spring onions can help give your skin a healthy glow and more

Spring onions may help to hydrate skin, and give a natural glow. Enjoy the spring onion benefits for skin by including them in your daily routine in easy ways.

Looking for ways to make your skin glow naturally? Start by including spring onions in your beauty routine, as these vibrant green stalks with a delicate onion flavour are more than just a culinary delight. There are many spring onion benefits when it comes to your skin health. From combating signs of ageing to promoting a healthy glow, this vegetable can be a valuable addition to your skincare regimen. Rich in vitamin C, a potent antioxidant, this superfood helps to protect your skin from the damaging effects of free radicals, which are known to accelerate ageing. This vitamin also plays a crucial role in collagen production, a key component for maintaining skin elasticity and firmness. Also, the presence of vitamin A in this vegetable promotes cell turnover, revealing a brighter, more youthful look.

What are spring onions?

Spring onions are a vegetable from the Allium family, and are popularly known as scallions or green onions. They resemble an onion with long green stalks and a spherical white onion at the lower end. The vegetable has a variety of uses in salads or various dishes. Spring onions are not as strong as normal onions in flavour, as found in a study published in the journal Advances in Plant Breeding Strategies. The good thing about this vegetable is that its entire body is edible and very useful for your skin. Read on to know more about how spring onion benefits your skin.

5 spring onion benefits for skin

These onions are packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that can provide nutrition to your skin and make it glow naturally. Here is the list of spring onion benefits for skin:

1. Rich in antioxidants

Among the many spring onion benefits for the skin, their potent antioxidant properties stand out, as per a study published in the Journal of Food Measurement and Characterization. Rich in antioxidants, compounds like phenolic acids, flavonoids, and sulfur are found in these onions that may protect your skin from damage caused by free radicals. These unstable molecules contribute to premature ageing and various skin concerns. By neutralising free radicals, spring onions may help maintain healthy skin cells and prevent oxidative stress. Additionally, they are a good source of vitamins C and A, which can promote collagen production and cell turnover, respectively. These nutrients can contribute to a more youthful appearance, reducing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

2. Soothes your skin

There are many spring onion benefits due to its anti-inflammatory properties, according to a study published in the Research Journal of Pharmaceutical Biological and Chemical Sciences. There are also sulphur compounds that assist in soothing your skin and alleviating irritation. These substances can help reduce inflammation and redness associated with acne, eczema, and psoriasis. Plus, these onions may help to increase skin moisture. The sulphur amount can increase collagen formation, which is essential for maintaining smoothness and moisture. This superfood, which promotes collagen synthesis, can aid enhance skin moisture retention and minimise dryness.

3. Reduce wrinkles

When it comes to skincare, there are many spring onion benefits that you can take advantage of. One such use is the ability to reduce wrinkles. Spring onions are a good source of Vitamin C, as found in a study published in the journal Foods, which plays a crucial role in collagen synthesis, a key protein that provides structure and support to your skin. Collagen is responsible for maintaining skin elasticity and firmness and reducing wrinkles and fine lines. By boosting collagen production, they contribute to a more youthful and radiant look. Additionally, vitamin C acts as a potent antioxidant, protecting your skin from damage caused by free radicals. These harmful molecules can accelerate ageing and contribute to various skin concerns. By neutralising free radicals, Vitamin C helps maintain healthy skin cells and prevent premature ageing.

4. Relieves from acne

Spring onions have antibacterial properties due to the presence of compounds like sulfur that are very effective for acne marks. “They can protect your skin from bacterial infection. These antibacterial properties can help keep your skin clear and reduce the risk of breakouts,” says Ayurvedic expert Dr Chanchal Sharma. Additionally, they may help regulate sebum production, an oily substance produced by the skin. Excessive sebum production can contribute to clogged pores and acne. By helping to balance sebum levels, spring onions can contribute to healthier, clearer skin.

5. Hydrates skin

One of the key spring onion benefits for your skin is their high water content. “This abundant moisture helps to hydrate your skin from within, leaving it feeling refreshed and plump,” says the expert. By replenishing lost moisture, they can improve skin elasticity and reduce the appearance of dryness and fine lines. This hydrating effect can be particularly beneficial for those with dehydrated skin, helping to restore a healthy glow and improve overall skin texture.

Spring onion benefits for skin: How to use it?

There are many spring onion benefits when it comes to skincare, so know the ways to include them in your skincare routine:

1. Spring onion face mask: Mix a teaspoon of fresh spring onion juice with a teaspoon of honey and a pinch of turmeric. Make a paste with all three and apply it to your face. Leave it on for 20 minutes and then wash it off. This remedy is very effective for acne marks and bacterial infections.

2. Spring onion toner: Mix one teaspoon of spring onion juice and one teaspoon of rose water in a bowl; now apply it on your skin with the help of a cotton ball. It will help in soothing your skin by tightening pores.

3. Spring onion scrub: Grind spring onions to a paste, add 2 teaspoons of sugar to this mixture, and 4-5 drops of olive oil. Scrub it on your face for 5 minutes. It will help in exfoliating dead skin.

4. Spring onion and lemon: Mix 1 teaspoon of spring onion and 1 teaspoon of lemon juice in a bowl. Apply it to the dark spot area of your skin. This remedy is very useful for dark spot reduction.

5. Spring onion and multani mitti (fuller’s earth): Make a paste of spring onion juice and multani mitti. Apply it to your oily skin. It is very useful in controlling oil production.

6. Spring onion and cucumber: Mix 2-4 drops of spring onion juice with 2-4 drops of cucumber juice and apply it under your eyes. This remedy is very useful to reduce dark circles and puffiness under the eyes.

Always do a patch test on a small area of skin before applying any DIY face mask to your entire face. If you experience any irritation, discontinue use immediately.