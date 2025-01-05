Guava for skin: 8 reasons to add this fruit to your beauty routine

Guava is loaded with nutrients, making it beneficial for skin. It can hydrate your skin and prevent acne. Check out guava benefits for skin.

Topical skin treatments are great for your skin, and you can take your skincare game up a notch by adding some guava to it. Full of nutrients, including vitamins C and B, there are several guava benefits of skin. These vitamins along with other antioxidants can work together to enhance your skin health. That’s why there are face wash, toners, anti-ageing, and anti-acne products with guava as the key ingredient. If not the over-the-counter products, you can also use the oval-shaped fruit with edible seeds in your skincare routine. Whether you have dry skin or oily skin, you can use this superfood for hydration, and acne prevention. Know the benefits of guava for skin and ways to use this tropical fruit.

Nutritional value of guava

Before we dive into the guava benefits for skin, know its nutritional value. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), 100 grams of guava consists of:

80.8 grams water

2.55 grams protein

14.3 grams carbohydrate

5.4 grams fibre

18 mg calcium

22 mg magnesium

228 mg vitamin C

1.08 mg Niacin (vitamin B3)

0.11 mg Vitamin B-6

5200 micrograms lycopene

What are guava benefits for skin?

There are guava benefits for skin as it is a treasure trove of nutrients that are needed by your skin.

1. Anti-ageing properties

“This fruit is a storehouse of antioxidants like lycopene and vitamin C, which combat free radicals that damage skin cells,” says dermatologist Dr Shifa Yadav. Guava can prevent skin ageing before time, according to research published in the International Journal of Phytomedicine and Phytotherapy in 2018. The antioxidants present in this fruit can delay the formation of fine lines and wrinkles, keeping your skin youthful. “It has a high vitamin C content that boosts collagen production to make your skin look more elastic and firm,” says the expert.

2. Brightening effect

The vitamin C in this fruit works as a natural brightener. It helps reduce the appearance of dark spots, and do away with uneven skin tone. “The free radicals that cause dullness are neutralised by guava, which enhances skin radiance,” says the expert.

3. Prevents acne

Guava’s antibacterial as well as anti-inflammatory properties contribute to the fight against acne and reduce redness, swelling, and irritation. It also has an anti-sebum effect, as per a study published in the Journal Of Cosmetic Dermatology in 2019. Researchers found that a toner with guava extract significantly reduced oiliness of forehead and nose of the participants. “The natural compounds control the production of sebum, which helps in preventing pores from getting blocked. If your pores are not blogged, you won’t experience breakout,” says Dr Yadav.

4. Hydrates the skin

One of the guava benefits for skin has to do with its water content. Guava has a high water content that provides hydration to skin, leaving it soft, and supple. Hydration of the skin helps fight dryness and improves skin elasticity. “Guava also has some essential fatty acids that provide strength to the barrier of the skin, locking in the moisture and protecting the skin against environmental stressors like wind or extreme temperatures,” says the expert.

5. Good exfoliator

Natural enzymes with mild acids in guava serve as gentle exfoliators. “They wipe away dead skin cells, open pores so that all dirt can be removed, and refine skin texture without irritation,” says the expert. This maintains the glow and keeps your skin smooth while fresh.

6. Reduces sun damage

Exposure to harmful ultraviolet rays leads to sunburn, premature skin ageing, and oxidative stress, causing damage to skin cells. “Guava, which is loaded with lycopene and antioxidants, helps in fighting such effects by neutralising free radicals produced due to exposure to the sun,” says the expert. Guava has significant amounts of photoprotective and antioxidant substances like flavonoids and tannins, as per research published in the Journal of Photochemistry and Photobiology B: Biology in 2019.

7. Has healing properties

“Guava can calm minor skin injuries such as cuts and burns by causing the skin to contract or tighten that can help in reducing swelling,” says the expert. This is due to its astringent nature, as per research research published in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology in 2008.

8. Improves skin texture

Guava’s high content of vitamins and other antioxidants works to create a good effect on the texture of the skin. “It smoothes out rough areas and decreases pore size, making it more refined,” says the expert. Antioxidants in guava repair damaged skin cells and help in healthy and rejuvenated skin.

Guava benefits for skin: Apply or eat?

Pros and cons of applying guava for skin:

Pros: Directly targets specific skin concerns like acne, dullness, or pigmentation.

Cons: Limited to surface-level benefits and requires consistent use.

Pros and cons of eating guava for skin:

Pros: Nutrients are absorbed internally, promoting overall skin health, including hydration, repair, and rejuvenation.

Cons: Benefits take longer to appear as they rely on consistent consumption.

“To enjoy guava benefits for skin, combine both methods,” suggests Dr Yadav. Most of the guava-based treatments can be applied weekly. Also, consume the fruit regularly for a holistic skincare routine.

Guava benefits for skin: Ways to use

1. Oily skin

DIY face mask : Mix mashed guava pulp with a teaspoon of honey and lemon juice. Apply and leave it on for 10 to 15 minutes then wash it off.

: Mix mashed guava pulp with a teaspoon of honey and lemon juice. Apply and leave it on for 10 to 15 minutes then wash it off. Frequency: To reap guava benefits for skin, use this face mask two to 3 times a week.

2. Dry skin

DIY face mask : Blend guava pulp with yogurt and a few drops of almond oil. Apply this DIY face mask for dry skin and leave it on for 15 minutes before rinsing it.

: Blend guava pulp with yogurt and a few drops of almond oil. Apply this DIY face mask for dry skin and leave it on for 15 minutes before rinsing it. Frequency: Use it only once or 2 times a week.

3. Sensitive skin

Soothing face mask : Mix guava pulp with cucumber juice and apply it as a cooling mask.

: Mix guava pulp with cucumber juice and apply it as a cooling mask. Frequency: Use it only once a week.

4. Combination skin

DIY face scrub : Combine guava pulp with oatmeal powder and rosewater. After applying it, wait for 15 minutes then rinse it off.

: Combine guava pulp with oatmeal powder and rosewater. After applying it, wait for 15 minutes then rinse it off. Frequency: To enjoy guava benefits for skin, use it 2 times a week.

Are there side effects of using guava for skin?

Allergic reactions : People allergic to guava may experience redness, and itching.

: People allergic to guava may experience redness, and itching. Sensitivity : High vitamin C content may irritate sensitive skin or worsen redness.

: High vitamin C content may irritate sensitive skin or worsen redness. Photosensitivity : Using guava-based treatments with lemon or acidic ingredients may increase sun sensitivity.

: Using guava-based treatments with lemon or acidic ingredients may increase sun sensitivity. Clogged pores: Overuse, especially in oily skin types, may lead to clogged pores.

Guava can be really good for your skin. It can protect it from sun damage, prevent premature skin ageing, and more. But before reaping guava benefits for skin, perform a patch test.