5 ways how Greek yoghurt makes your hair stronger

There are many Greek yoghurt benefits that can help you get radiant locks. Check out some of the ways to incorporate it in your daily routine.

Looking for ways to make your tresses shine naturally? Start by including Greek yoghurt in your beauty routine. There are many Greek yoghurt benefits when it comes to your hair health. Packed with essential nutrients like protein, calcium, and vitamins, this superfood offers a unique blend of elements that can nourish and revitalise hair from root to tip. Its high protein content, a crucial building block of hair, can strengthen strands and prevent breakage, while the calcium in it contributes to healthy hair growth. If you are wondering how to incorporate this nutritious food into your regular hair care routine, check out the suggestions below.

5 Greek yoghurt benefits for hair

Here are some Greek yoghurt benefits for your hair that will give it a natural shine.

1. Strengthens hair

Among the many Greek yoghurt benefits for your hair, it’s ability to strengthen locks stands out. This is possible due to its presence of protein. “This protein fortifies the hair shaft, making it more resilient to damage and reduces breakage,” says Ayurveda expert Dr Chanchal Sharma. Regular use of this superfood can lead to fewer split ends and an overall improvement in hair strength. Additionally, the protein in it can help promote thicker, fuller-looking hair. Incorporating Greek yoghurt into your hair care routine is a natural way to nourish and strengthen your hair from the inside out.

2. Promotes hair growth

One of the many benefits of Greek yoghurt for hair is its ability to promote growth. This is due to its calcium and vitamin B5 content. Calcium supports the hair follicles, the tiny powerhouses where hair growth begins, as found in a study published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology. Vitamin B5, also known as pantothenic acid, boosts circulation in the scalp, delivering vital nutrients to those follicles and stimulating growth. This improved blood flow can also help prevent hair thinning.

3. Conditions and moisturises hair

When it comes to hair care, there are many Greek yoghurt benefits that you can take advantage of. “Acting as a natural conditioner and moisturiser, its creamy texture and inherent fats penetrate deeply into the hair shaft, leaving your hair soft, smooth, and easy to manage,” says the expert. This intensive conditioning not only helps control frizz but also makes detangling a breeze, giving you a more manageable style. By adding Greek yoghurt to your hair care regimen, you can enjoy beautifully soft and smooth locks that are a joy to style.

4. Soothes scalp

Greek yoghurt benefits hair by soothing an irritated scalp. Its natural anti-inflammatory properties can help calm redness and itchiness, providing relief from discomfort, as found in a study published in the Journal Of Pharmacy And Biological Sciences. This soothing effect may be particularly helpful for those struggling with dandruff or other scalp conditions. A healthy scalp is essential for healthy hair growth, and this superfood offers a natural way to do that.

5. Balances scalp pH

There are many Greek yoghurt benefits that you can take advantage of for your hair, including balancing the scalp’s pH level. “The probiotics present in it contribute to this balance, creating an optimal environment for healthy hair growth,” explains the expert. A balanced pH is crucial for preventing common scalp issues like dryness or excessive oiliness. By maintaining a healthy pH, Greek yoghurt can help promote stronger, more vibrant hair growth. Incorporating it into your hair care routine can contribute to a healthier scalp and ultimately, healthier hair.

How to use Greek yoghurt for hair?

There are many Greek yoghurt benefits when it comes to the health of your hair. Here are some ways to include it in your hair care routine:

1. Hydrating hair mask:

Combine 1/2 cup Greek yoghurt, 1 tablespoon honey (for added moisture), and 1 tablespoon olive oil (for shine).

Apply to damp hair, focusing on the ends.

Cover with a shower cap and leave on for 20-30 minutes.

Rinse thoroughly and condition as usual.

2. Protein-packed strengthening treatment:

Mix 1/2 cup Greek yoghurt with 1 egg (for a protein boost) and 1 tablespoon of your favourite hair oil (like coconut or argan).

Apply this to your hair from roots to ends and leave it on for 20-30 minutes.

Rinse well.

3. Scalp soothing mask:

Combine 1/2 cup Greek yoghurt with 2 tablespoons aloe vera gel (for calming inflammation).

Apply this mixture to your scalp and hair, massaging gently.

Leave on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing.

4. Shine-boosting rinse:

After shampooing, mix 1/4 cup Greek yoghurt with 1 cup warm water.

Pour the mixture over your hair as a final rinse.

Leave it on for a few minutes, then rinse again with plain water.

5. Deep conditioning mask:

Mix 1/2 cup Greek yoghurt with 1 ripe avocado (for extra moisture and healthy fats).

Apply this mixture to your hair, concentrating on the frizzy areas.

Cover with a shower cap and let it sit for 20-30 minutes.

Rinse thoroughly.

6. Clarifying scalp scrub:

Combine 1/4 cup Greek yoghurt with 2 tablespoons brown sugar (for gentle exfoliation) and 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar (for pH balance).

Massage the mixture onto your scalp in circular motions for a few minutes.

Rinse thoroughly and follow with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Note: Always do a patch test on a small area of skin before applying any DIY hair mask to your hair. If you experience any irritation, discontinue use immediately.